Deposition of Paul Bonacci, produced as a legal evidentiary record and conducted by attorney John DeCamp, documents Bonacci’s sworn account of alleged abuse, coercion, criminal activity, and psychological conditioning connected to figures surrounding Omaha’s Franklin Community Federal Credit Union scandal. Through direct questioning, DeCamp establishes Bonacci’s identity, personal history, treatment records, claimed involvement with Lawrence “Larry” King Jr., and stated knowledge of a network that transported minors within Nebraska and across state lines.

The Purpose of the Deposition

DeCamp begins by confirming that Bonacci understands the legal importance of his testimony and intends to provide a complete, accurate account. The questioning moves through names, dates, locations, relationships, and terms that Bonacci associates with his experiences. His answers describe memories that he says emerged through therapy, personal records, drawings, and conversations with investigators.

Bonacci repeatedly distinguishes between events he says he remembers directly and information he recovered later. He describes periods of confusion, fragmented recall, and dissociation, which he connects to prolonged trauma and psychological conditioning. This structure shapes the deposition: DeCamp asks Bonacci to identify specific people and places, then traces how those details fit within his broader account.

Claims Concerning Larry King and Omaha

Bonacci identifies Larry King, the former manager of the Franklin Community Federal Credit Union, as a central figure in his allegations. He says King participated in sexual abuse, arranged access to minors, and exercised authority within an organized group. Bonacci places several alleged events at Omaha residences, social gatherings, and properties associated with people in King’s circle.

The testimony also names individuals whom Bonacci says he encountered through this network. DeCamp asks him to explain what roles they allegedly held, how he recognized them, and whether he saw them more than once. Bonacci describes adults who transported children, supervised activities, issued instructions, or attended gatherings. His testimony presents these statements as personal recollections and recovered memories rather than independent findings.

How did Bonacci say the group maintained control? He describes threats, physical punishment, drugs, sexual violence, humiliation, and psychological manipulation. According to his testimony, participants used fear to secure obedience and discouraged victims from reporting what happened. He also says perpetrators forced minors to participate in crimes, creating guilt that strengthened their control.

Psychological Conditioning and the Monarch Claims

Bonacci describes his handler’s identification as “The Eagle.” A major section addresses Bonacci’s claim that handlers subjected him to a conditioning system he calls Monarch. DeCamp recites the phrase “D6413782 Program XPY Eagle Alex Hope,” which Bonacci identifies as a coded designation linked to an alternate identity. Bonacci says certain words, numbers, symbols, and commands could affect his memory or behavior.

He describes “Alex” as a separate personality formed through trauma and training. In Bonacci’s account, handlers assigned different tasks and memories to distinct internal identities, allowing him to perform actions without retaining ordinary conscious access to them. He discusses drawings and notes that he says reflect this compartmentalized mental structure.

DeCamp’s questions seek definitions. Bonacci defines programming as a process that combines trauma, repetition, commands, and cues to shape conduct. He says handlers reinforced this process over years and used it to prepare children for surveillance, transportation, sexual exploitation, and other assignments. The deposition records these claims in detail, including Bonacci’s descriptions of rooms, equipment, medical procedures, and people he believed participated.

Travel, Transportation, and Alleged Assignments

Bonacci states that adults transported him to locations outside Omaha, including sites in Nebraska and other parts of the United States. He describes cars, aircraft, hotels, private homes, wooded areas, and buildings where he says abuse or training occurred. DeCamp presses for geographic details and asks Bonacci to connect locations with named participants.

The testimony develops through movement: recruiters identify vulnerable children, handlers transport them, adults issue instructions, and threats preserve secrecy afterward. Bonacci says the network selected minors through foster care contacts, youth organizations, troubled homes, and social relationships. He also claims that some victims later helped recruit or control younger children because perpetrators had conditioned them to follow orders.

Allegations Related to Johnny Gosch

The deposition includes Bonacci’s account of the disappearance of Iowa newspaper carrier Johnny Gosch. Bonacci says he took part in Gosch’s abduction under coercion and describes people, vehicles, routes, and actions that he associates with the event. He states that older participants controlled the operation and directed his conduct.

DeCamp asks how Bonacci recognized Gosch and why he connected his memories to that case. Bonacci cites later photographs, discussions, and recalled details. His statements remain allegations within his sworn testimony; the deposition itself does not supply independent corroboration or a judicial finding that establishes his account.

Investigators, Records, and Supporting Material

Bonacci discusses interviews with investigator Gary Caradori, former FBI official Ted Gunderson, therapists, attorneys, and law-enforcement personnel. He refers to journals, sketches, maps, coded writings, and other materials that he says preserve details from his experiences. DeCamp uses these references to build a chronological record and identify potential sources of corroboration.

The questioning also explores inconsistencies, memory gaps, and changes in Bonacci’s account. Rather than erase those difficulties, the deposition places them inside his description of dissociation. Bonacci says trauma divided his memories and delayed his ability to describe events coherently.

The Central Record

The deposition creates a detailed record of what Paul Bonacci alleged under oath about the Franklin scandal, Larry King, organized exploitation, interstate transportation, psychological conditioning, and the Johnny Gosch case. Its significance comes from the specificity of the testimony: names, code words, locations, relationships, and claimed procedures form an interconnected narrative.

The video establishes what Bonacci said, how DeCamp tested those statements, and which materials Bonacci identified as possible support. It does not resolve the allegations through independent evidence. It preserves a witness’s account for legal examination, placing his most serious claims into a formal record where investigators, attorneys, courts, and researchers can evaluate them.

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