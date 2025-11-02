The Franklin Scandal Explainer

Book: The Franklin Scandal: A Story of Powerbrokers, Child Abuse and Betrayal

Uncover the explosive reality of the Franklin Scandal, detailing a national pedophile network that pandered children to America’s power elite and the subsequent, massive cover-up orchestrated from the utmost pinnacle of power. This explainer video draws on years of investigation by journalist Nick Bryant and the work of the Franklin Committee (led by Senator Loran Schmit).

The scandal originated in Omaha, Nebraska, linked to the $39.4 million financial collapse of the Franklin Credit Union due to the fraud and embezzlement carried out by key figure Larry King. King, described as the ringleader of the pandering network, allegedly utilized vulnerable youth, including students from Boys Town, for prostitution.

Key Perpetrators and Locations:

The network operated across state lines, flying victims to locations like Chicago, New York, and Washington, DC. Key locations in Omaha included the Twin Towers luxury apartments and King’s Wirt Street residence. Allegations implicated powerful individuals, including Omaha Police Department (OPD) Chief Robert Wadman, wealthy businessman Alan Baer, Omaha World-Herald columnist Peter Citron, and DC powerbroker Craig Spence, who was linked to King and allegedly acted as a CIA asset using blackmail (or “honey-trap”) techniques.

The Testimony and the Cover-Up:

Investigator Gary Caradori secured critical videotaped statements from victims, including Alisha Owen, Troy Boner, and Danny King. Owen’s statement was key, detailing encounters with Wadman at locations like the French Café basement.

The investigation was met with fierce resistance from law enforcement, including the FBI (Supervising Special Agents John Pankonin and Michael Mott) and the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP Investigator Charles Phillips). Boner and King were coerced by the FBI to recant their sworn testimony, leading the Douglas County Grand Jury (Special Prosecutor Samuel Van Pelt) to discredit the allegations as a “carefully crafted hoax“.

The Fight for Vindication:

Despite being charged with perjury, victims Alisha Owen and Paul Bonacci (who had MPD and claimed knowledge of King’s DC blackmail operations) refused to recant their stories. Owen suffered extensive harassment, including an illegal cell raid and betrayal by her original attorney, Pamela Vuchetich, who allegedly developed a personal relationship with FBI Agent Mott and turned over privileged documents.

The explainer addresses the mysterious, fatal 1990 plane crash of investigator Gary Caradori and his eight-year-old son, which occurred shortly before the “hoax” report was released, and the continuous efforts of lawyer John DeCamp and attorney Henry Rosenthal to uncover the truth of this political and judicial conspiracy. The true story of the Franklin Scandal reveals a horrifying conspiracy confirmed by overwhelming corroboration and documentation.

