Keep Buggering On — Podcast Summary

Peter Duke hosts for The Duke Report. Mrs. Heritage History of heritage-history.com presents, working from her own slide deck, and Duke annotates.

[00:03:14–00:04:50] Duke Opens the Program and Explains the Title

Duke welcomes the audience back and greets Mrs. Heritage History from Heritage-History.com. He explains the title: Winston Churchill closed his World War II briefings with “KBO,” which Duke reports as “keep buggering on.” Listeners, he says, will learn what buggery means by the end of the program.

[00:05:40–00:11:10] Mrs. Heritage History Reads Sodomy into Masonic Symbols

Mrs. Heritage History opens her deck on symbolism, crediting Eustace Mullins and The Curse of Canaan, which she says she read before she could absorb it. She quotes Mullins to the effect that Masonic symbols carry multiple meanings and that the all-seeing eye points to the eye of Horus, which she identifies as the anus, signifying what Mullins called the homosexual or bisexual commitment of a ruling class he named Canaanites.

She applies that reading to the Jesuit IHS monogram, which she inverts to read as an obscenity, to laurel wreaths, and to the Rotary Club, which she singles out for its Masonic character and its hold on local politics. Duke supplies Matthew Crawford’s term MOBS — Military Occult Banking Syndicate. She says she likes several homosexual people she knows and dates her aversion to sodomy to her recognition of its ritual position among the families she studies. Duke calls it a power dynamic; she adds that MK-Ultra practitioners use it operationally.

[00:11:12–00:15:00] Both Hosts Set the Tone for Hard Material

Duke describes reading the American flag as solve et coagula, the stripes ending on bloodshed, blue standing for the Phoenician sea, the star field for order out of chaos; a listener told him afterward that he can no longer look at the flag. Mrs. Heritage History, a homeschooling mother, tells the audience that people recover from that recognition. Duke keeps the material in a folder he labels Not For Kids, and cites Alison Miller’s Healing the Unimaginable, written for therapists who cannot picture the volume of deliberate trauma involved.

[00:15:07–00:24:30] She Traces Pederasty Through Archaic Greece

She defines the program’s subject as pederasty and separates it from rape, kidnapping, and child prostitution. Greek families of the elite, she says, placed boys of ten or twelve with an older man who served as tutor, mentor, and lover; she points to a painting of Olympias handing Alexander to his teacher, and to Sparta, which took boys at nine into the men’s camps. Greeks wrote the arrangement into law for aristocrats and closed it to slaves.

She dates the systematized version to roughly 800–600 BC and lines it up with the Greek adoption of the Phoenician alphabet, the rise of the Alcmaeonid family who built at Delphi, and the Laurion mine contracts, after which silver money poured into Athens. She names Phoenicians as the mining specialists of the period while stating that she cannot prove who worked those mines. Google, she reports, denies her the claim that Phoenicians practiced pederasty, citing absent written records and treating biblical condemnation of Canaanite practice as theological polemic. Duke offers Julius Caesar’s reputation as the sexual property of a king and reads Horatio Alger’s bootstrap stories as a wink.

[00:24:32–00:29:40] She Describes the Son-in-Law Pattern

The older lover, she says, frequently marries his younger partner’s daughter, passing property, trade routes, and craft expertise along a chosen line instead of a biological one. The older men, she argues, redirect a boy’s loyalty toward the male cult, whose members still require him to marry and reproduce; she adds pain and cruelty as military conditioning, with Sparta as the model. Duke observes that three of her illustrations date from the last few centuries and reads the Greco-Roman revival painters as producing homoerotic material under classical cover.

[00:30:06–00:37:15] They Examine Greek Love and Walter Breen

She displays Greek Love by J. Z. Eglinton and reads its jacket argument: that boy love served Greek education, that hostility now silences it, and that it would answer juvenile delinquency. She identifies the pseudonym as Walter Breen, whose Complete Encyclopedia of U.S. and Colonial Coins still supplies reference numbers to collectors. Duke reads out Breen’s 1990 arrest, his conviction on multiple counts of child molestation, and his death in custody three years later. Mrs. Heritage History cites an article by Breen’s daughter, Moira Greyland, who turned him in, criticized her mother for enabling him, and described the boys around him as paid company who valued him as a sugar daddy. She takes his self-image as evidence of the arrogance she attributes to cult members. Duke notes that Breen attended Georgetown, where Carroll Quigley taught, and Johns Hopkins.

[00:37:19–00:43:45] She Names the Elite Fraternities; Duke Recalls DeMolay

Reading a passage from William Armstrong III that credits pederastic bonds with the Greek achievement, she answers that the men in question inherited Bronze Age technology and kept it to themselves. She separates ordinary lodge Masons from the elite ranks, names Skull and Bones as a pederastic society with sexual initiation, and adds Bohemian Grove. Duke reports that the architects and sculptors of the Federal Triangle came from San Francisco and belonged to the Bohemian Club; she says she wants to see what lies beneath those buildings. She shows what she calls a Masonic boy-bride ceremony and points to DeMolay as a recruiting ground. Duke recalls his own recruitment: a friend’s Shriner father took him to the circus at the Shrine Auditorium, and he declined.

[00:43:50–00:52:20] They Examine English Boarding Schools, C.S. Lewis, and Chesterton

She dates London’s rise as headquarters to the 1500s and describes the fagging system, under which senior boys took incoming twelve- and thirteen-year-olds as servants and molested them as an open secret, alongside chapel sermons against sodomy. She then reads C.S. Lewis, who declines to rank pederasty first among the evils of his school and calls it a relief from social competition; she answers as a mother and calls the passage revolting. Duke marks Lewis and G.K. Chesterton with an asterisk over their work at Wellington House during the First World War, and adds George Orwell. Mrs. Heritage History says she loves Chesterton, has read nearly all of him, and holds his war advocacy alongside that admiration.

[00:52:25–01:09:00] She Walks Through Mexican History

Freemasons, she argues, supplied the political class of Latin America, and she links them to Sephardic families who converted in Spain. Benito Juárez worked from age ten for the wealthy Oaxacan whose seventeen-year-old daughter he married at thirty-seven; she states plainly that no record establishes a sexual relationship with the father-in-law and rests her case on the pattern. She recounts the Dance of the 41, a raid on a private Mexico City ball, and follows Ignacio de la Torre, son-in-law of Porfirio Díaz, and Antonio Adalid, godson of Maximilian. She reports a York and Scottish Rite rivalry behind Mexico’s civil wars. Duke supplies the phrase “everything is fake and gay” and says it has stopped working as hyperbole.

[01:09:05–01:21:20] Duke Argues for Regulating Devices; She Reads Institutional Logos

Duke reports that he cannot process footnoted scholarly books on this subject through AI tools, which refuse the material on trust-and-safety grounds, and he argues that regulators should address handset manufacturers so parents can control device use. She agrees on phones, then runs slides of intelligence-agency seals, fraternal orders, unions, and Walmart, reading circular and serrated forms as sodomy emblems, and notes that Masons founded the American Legion, Rotary, Kiwanis, and the Lions. Duke reads the eagle as two claims: the state’s power over children, and Promethean control of energy. He also reads the RAND campus in Santa Monica as an Eye of Horus.

[01:21:38–01:41:15] They Extend the Pattern Through Christendom and Rome

Christian clergy condemned the practice publicly while nobles protected it, she argues, and she lists guilds, religious orders, the page-squire-knight ladder, and cabin boys as recruiting structures, citing Horatio Nelson’s departure from home at twelve. Duke reports his own research on the word knight, on a cult that returned kidnapped boys with a cup and a sword, and on Camille Paglia’s claim that the Greek term pointed to sex for one’s own gratification. Mrs. Heritage History presents Marius as a Carthaginian-descended reformer who converted the citizen legions into a paid, unmarried, twenty-year force, and reads the Roman Empire after Julius Caesar as Phoenician.

[01:41:20–01:47:10] She Presents the Kay Griggs Interview

She calls the seven-hour Griggs interview transfixing and says Griggs names Caspar Weinberger, Henry Kissinger, and Oliver North. Griggs’s husband, an alcoholic who kept a diary, described Middle East operations that used foreign contractors for assassinations attributed to Islamic terrorists; Griggs published, she says, to protect herself. She recounts his recruitment as a teenager into the Hun School near Princeton and his family’s relocation across the country. Duke adds an anecdote about Weinberger and MacArthur; she calls MacArthur culpable for the Bataan Death March.

[01:47:14–02:03:20] They Connect Eunuch Priesthoods to the Goddess

She distinguishes full castration from procedures that preserved testosterone, describes castrated boys raised as prostitutes, and reads the temple prostitutes of the biblical text as castrated men dressed as women. She identifies Astarte with Cybele, Isis, Tanit, Ishtar, and Inanna, associates her with lions, owls, and a black stone, and links mystery-cult initiation to sexual rites and to sacrifice. Duke discusses the Tyrian coin bearing Melqart and the owl, the Beaux-Arts figures on the Mellon Auditorium, and the Fine Arts Committee’s insistence on a fig leaf absent from the original models.

[02:03:29–02:13:15] They Close on Columbia and Subscriptions

Duke reports his archival work on the Mellon Auditorium pediment: Edgar Walter modeled it, a separate firm carved it, and the carver told interviewers that meaning rests with the viewer — a claim Duke rejects. Mrs. Heritage History wants the goddess figures removed, and the District of Columbia renamed, while allowing that other abused symbols can be rehabilitated. She promotes her Substack under the handle North Idaho Local, and Duke restates his preference for subscriber support over gold pitches, Bitcoin pitches, and ad reads. Both tell listeners to expect difficulty and then relief. Duke frames it through the Passion: the old belief system dies and returns as a new idea, and the one change is that the listener now sees the lie. He signs off with “keep buggering on.”

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