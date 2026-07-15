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The American Baalroom by Peter Duke presents a field narrative and visual analysis anchored in footage from Washington, D.C., where the host reconstructs his movements on January 5–6, 2021 and connects specific architectural elements to classical sources and modern state events. He opens with a montage of political audio that frames the inquiry into power, messaging, and institutional continuity , then situates his own role as the official photographer for Stop the Steal and maps the physical route from the Ellipse to the Capitol grounds.

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Walking the Plant: Geography and Sequence



He describes a deliberate reconnaissance of the route the day before the rally, moving from a hotel near the White House to the Ellipse, then along Constitution Avenue toward the Capitol. He identifies the Ellipse as the initial gathering site and marks the Federal Triangle as a geometric anchor that guides movement eastward. He notes the planned but unrealized follow-up speeches near the east side of the Capitol involving Donald Trump, Alex Jones, and Ali Alexander, then narrows attention to a series of facades along Constitution Avenue where sculptural programs sit above entrances. The narration maintains a chronological sequence: arrival, mapping, walking, photographing, then revisiting images for analysis.

The Mellon Auditorium: Site Function and Events



He centers the Andrew Mellon Auditorium, originally the Departmental Auditorium, and catalogs events held within it: the first peacetime draft under Franklin D. Roosevelt, NATO’s founding and subsequent anniversaries, a Republican National Convention nomination, and presidential announcements related to artificial intelligence. He emphasizes the building’s repeated use for state ceremonies that allocate manpower and formalize alliances. He describes the draft ceremony as a public drawing of numbers that determine conscription and highlights the visual of blindfolded officials pulling lots. He treats the interior staging, including a pentagon-shaped table used during NATO events, as a formal arrangement that echoes other federal architectures.

Pediment Composition: Figures and Arrangement



He isolates the pediment sculpture above the Mellon Auditorium and describes its composition with positional clarity. On the left, a naked male figure holds a shield and carries arrows, seated on a form that resembles a horse. On the right, a naked female figure holds a sheaf of wheat and sits upon a bull. At the center stands a figure he identifies as hermaphroditic, defined as a combined male-female form, with an arm placed around a young boy. An eagle appears adjacent to the central grouping, and the central figure holds a torch that he labels Promethean. He reconstructs how the identification emerged in situ when a companion, Pat Moyes, pointed to the central figure and referenced Hermes and Aphrodite as the components that yield “hermaphrodite.”

Iconographic Identification: Ganymede and Zeus

Ganymede and Zeus

He advances a specific identification: the boy as Ganymede and the central figure as Zeus, while noting that the sculptor publicly labeled the figure as Columbia. He grounds the identification through the presence of the eagle and the boy, which he ties to classical narratives in which Zeus transforms into an eagle to abduct Ganymede. He cites classical authors—Ovid, Aristotle, and Plato—as sources that discuss the story and its meanings across a long historical span. He describes Ganymede as a youth taken to serve as cupbearer and interprets the eagle as the operative agent in the abduction. He situates the imagery within a corpus of artworks titled The Rape of Ganymede and presents paintings and sculptures that depict the same configuration of eagle and boy.

Parallel Motif: Europa and the Bull



He extends the reading to the right-side figure by identifying the woman on the bull as Europa, associated with scenes commonly titled The Rape of Europa. He references ancient ceramics and later paintings that show a woman seated on a bull as Zeus in another transformed state. He notes a modern public sculpture in Europe that repeats the motif and aligns the wheat-bearing female figure on the pediment with this iconographic tradition. The arrangement across the pediment thus forms a triad: warrior on the left, Europa on the right, and Zeus with Ganymede at the center.

Documentation, Installation, and Public Record



He reports that the pediment measures roughly ninety-five feet in width at carving and was installed after the building opened, leaving a period when the facade remained blank during the dedication speech by Roosevelt. He states that the installation occurred in 1936 following the building’s 1935 opening and remarks on the scarcity of contemporary public commentary about the imagery at the time. He treats the absence of extensive documentation as part of the evidentiary field he examines, alongside physical features such as tool marks that suggest block construction.

Research Method: Local Corpus and Retrieval



He details a research workflow built on a personal archive of thousands of books and articles organized into a retrieval system. He describes the use of a local database that enables rapid querying of classical texts in Greek and Latin with lexicons for translation. He explains that this method allows him to cross-reference iconographic elements with primary sources during analysis. He frames the approach as a controlled corpus rather than open web search, which he says shapes the speed and direction of his findings.

Convergence of Image and State Ceremony



He returns to the Mellon Auditorium and the recurrence of state ceremonies within it, aligning the iconographic program on the pediment with events that involve conscription, alliance formation, and executive announcements. He asks how repeated use of a single space interacts with a fixed sculptural program placed above its entrance and tracks the continuity across decades of events. He concludes by restating the identified figures—Zeus, Ganymede, Europa, the eagle—and the building’s documented uses, leaving the relationship between image and event as the central problem the video advances.

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