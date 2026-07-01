Thank you Tom Gilligan, Eric Sowers, Kerry Shaw, Fault Tolerant, The Crowd, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Who Is They? Episode with Peter Duke and Mrs. Heritage History produced by The Duke Report

00:00:00–00:03:07

Archival voices from Dwight David Eisenhower, Dan Rather, Lee Harvey Oswald, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Martin Luther King, Barack Hussein Obama, Bill McDermott, and Donald J. Trump establish a composite frame built from political authority, media narration, and institutional language.

00:03:07–00:08:21

Peter Duke resumes the program, welcomes Mrs. Heritage History, and situates the episode as a continuation of prior work on Sephardic and Phoenician material. He acknowledges the density of earlier analysis and transitions from audience support into linguistic clarification regarding the pronunciation and transliteration of “Sepharad.”

00:08:21–00:12:36

Duke isolates the term “Sepharad” in Obadiah and distinguishes between the Vulgate’s rendering as Bosphorus and Protestant translations that retain Sepharad. He constructs a geographic corridor from Jerusalem through Anatolia toward the Bosphorus, introducing Sardis as a key intermediary.

00:12:36–00:18:01

A linguistic identification forms: Seraphad corresponds to Sardis. Duke traces the argument through Lassen, Andreas, and Eno Lippmann, grounding the claim in bilingual inscriptions. Mrs. Heritage History situates Sardis within the economy of Lydia under Croesus, emphasizing gold extraction and trade centrality.

00:18:01–00:22:03

The discussion links Sardis and Iberia through mining economies and Phoenician networks. The substitution of Bosphorus for Sepharad remains unresolved, and both participants maintain the tension between textual variants and geographic plausibility.

00:22:03–00:27:36

Corrections refine earlier claims on Iberian worship timelines and Macedonian geography. The Adriatic Veneti emerge as maritime traders with limited documentation. Three Veneti populations—Adriatic, Amorican, and Vistula—appear as distributed trade actors.

00:27:36–00:33:20

Roman integration of trade regions appears through Julius Caesar’s alliances and the extension of citizenship. Duke identifies the 10th Legion as tied to Veneti territory. Mrs. Heritage History emphasizes persistent gaps in historical records.

00:33:20–00:38:30

Duke outlines a research method based on aggregating and querying large textual corpora. The conversation transitions to religion, where Mrs. Heritage History describes transformation of belief systems through ritual, hierarchy, and institutional pressure.

00:38:30–00:44:19

Duke introduces archaeological findings associated with Tophet sites, referencing Josephine Quinn’s work on infant remains in jars accompanied by inscribed stelae.

00:44:19–00:48:00

Tophet practices receive detailed description. Infant remains in jars paired with stelae inscriptions record offerings and expected returns . Mrs. Heritage History frames these acts as mechanisms shaping hierarchy and obedience. Duke characterizes the process as trauma-based conditioning.

00:48:00–00:50:34

A DNA study enters the discussion, asserting Sephardic lineage among several Mayflower passengers. Mrs. Heritage History describes the pilgrims as economically established and connected to merchant and political networks. Francis Bacon’s involvement in colonial charters situates migration within organized planning.

00:50:34–00:53:40

Duke introduces a continuity hypothesis linking Phoenician identity to institutional control. He frames land ownership and entitlement as central to this perspective.

00:53:40–00:59:08

Audience questions prompt analysis of a book on Sephardic families. Mrs. Heritage History extracts details regarding social practices and emphasizes reading texts for embedded information rather than explicit claims.

00:59:08–01:02:25

Duke references Carol Quigley’s Tragedy and Hope and outlines a three-level epistemological model: events, recorded narratives, and the use of narratives to influence populations.

00:01:02:25–01:05:49

Religious systems receive focused examination. Duke proposes that structured hierarchies enable the formation of organized belief systems. Mrs. Heritage History distinguishes between belief and control, emphasizing the role of manipulation.

00:01:05:49–01:08:21

Symbolism becomes central. Duke references architectural imagery in Washington, D.C., including Mellon Auditorium and Department of Justice pediments, describing maternal and child motifs.

00:01:08:21–01:12:04

Symbolic systems expand across colors, animals, numbers, and geometry. Duke interprets the Statue of Liberty through the figure of Attis, focusing on visual elements such as radiating spikes.

00:01:12:04–01:15:29

Mrs. Heritage History identifies recurring circular motifs across institutional seals and insignia, asserting their widespread presence.

00:01:15:29–01:18:56

A question on identity leads to discussion of Phoenician continuity across religious and cultural forms. Adoption of Protestant identities appears within this framework.

00:01:18:56–01:21:31

Pederasty emerges as a structural mechanism tied to power relationships and early-stage conditioning.

00:01:21:31–01:24:33

Discussion returns to The Curse of Canaan by Eustace Mullins. Mrs. Heritage History critiques its organization while recognizing its attempt to synthesize patterns.

00:01:24:33–01:27:26

Duke reiterates his epistemological model, emphasizing the strategic use of narratives to direct populations.

00:01:27:26–01:30:33

A question on Sicily and Swabia leads to exploration of Phoenician presence in Sicily and organizational parallels with the Mafia. Initiation through violence appears as a structural marker.

00:01:30:33–01:34:39

Switzerland enters as a strategic and financial nexus. Basel, Geneva, and Bern are identified as key nodes, with emphasis on banking institutions and geographic positioning.

00:01:34:39–01:38:30

The Pilgrim Society appears as a transatlantic organization connected to the Rhodes Trust. Duke describes its role in shaping historical narratives through educational systems. Mrs. Heritage History shifts focus toward intelligence agencies as primary operational structures behind visible institutions.

00:01:38:30–01:45:00

Geographic analysis of Switzerland continues. Basel’s position at the intersection of France, Germany, and Switzerland supports its role as a transfer point for assets. River systems originating in the Alps reinforce Switzerland’s centrality within European movement and trade.

00:01:45:00–01:55:00

Audience questions extend into historical finance and elite networks. Mrs. Heritage History references banking families and microstates such as Luxembourg and Liechtenstein as concentrated financial centers. Duke emphasizes geographic positioning as a determinant of strategic control.

00:01:55:00–02:05:00

Discussion returns to organizational structures. Duke describes layered membership systems in groups such as the Mafia, where initiation requires acts that bind individuals through compromise. Mrs. Heritage History reinforces the role of initiation rites in maintaining hierarchy and control.

00:02:05:00–02:15:00

The conversation revisits epistemology and historical method. Duke distinguishes between events, recorded accounts, and the deployment of narratives. Mrs. Heritage History aligns this with her approach of extracting patterns from fragmented records.

00:02:15:00–02:25:00

Further audience questions address connections between Carthage, Sicily, and European power structures. Mrs. Heritage History highlights long-term Phoenician presence in Sicily and its potential continuity into later organizations.

00:02:25:00–02:33:00

The discussion consolidates themes: linguistic transmission, trade networks, symbolic systems, and institutional continuity. Both participants maintain focus on assembling fragments from texts, archaeology, and geography into a coherent investigative framework that remains open to further research.

Share

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books for understanding how the world really works and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK