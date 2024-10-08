Do you know the difference between Liberty and Freedom? Most people, even prominent leaders, don't. In this video, we break down what Liberty truly means — freedom within limits — and how understanding this distinction is crucial to preserving American society. We explore how Culture functions within the boundaries of Liberty, why tolerance is key, and how misusing the idea of "freedom" can destabilize the core values that hold us together. Featuring insights from John Adams, the impact of woke ideologies, and how manipulative language is pushing cultural boundaries, this video is a must-watch for anyone passionate about defending the foundational principles of the United States Constitution.

Learn why "Liberty" isn’t just another word for "Freedom" and how our posterity—our children and grandchildren—are at risk if we don't protect the values that made America strong. Stay informed, understand the real threats, and join us in safeguarding the Blessings of Liberty.