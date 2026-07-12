The podcast opens with a claim that pedestrians in Washington, D.C. pass a monument whose sculpted program encodes scenes of abduction and absolute authority, a claim grounded in a close reading of the Andrew Mellon Auditorium pediment. The narrative situates the building along Constitution Avenue within the Federal Triangle, where neoclassical design asserts scale through columns, elevation, and carved figures that diminish the individual viewer while elevating the state.

The building’s historical function anchors the inquiry. The auditorium served as the site where Selective Service lotteries assigned draft numbers before the U.S. entered the Second World War in full. Officials conducted these lotteries in that room, and the outcomes determined which men entered military service. The transcript identifies this function as a direct exercise of state authority over citizens’ bodies and trajectories, connecting the building’s civic role to the imagery above its entrance.

Original Post:

Silence in the Archives



The investigation identifies an absence of official documentation explaining the pediment’s iconography. Researchers find no comprehensive archival statement detailing why specific mythological figures appear in the carving. This absence directs attention toward classical literacy as the interpretive key. Architects, sculptors, and patrons in the 1930s shared formal training in Greek and Latin texts, and they embedded meaning through established visual conventions. The pediment functions as a coded statement legible to those trained in that tradition.

The Rape of Ganymede by Briton Riviere (British 1840-1920).

The Central Motif and Ganymede



At the center of the pediment, the transcript describes a throne scene that includes a female figure associated with civic identity and a pairing of a large eagle with a nude youth. Classical sources identify this configuration as the myth of Ganymede. In that account, Zeus transforms into an eagle, seizes the Trojan prince, and carries him to Olympus, where the youth serves the gods. The transcript cites Ovid’s Metamorphoses and Virgil’s Aeneid, which describe the eagle as an agent of Jupiter’s force. The sculptural pairing thus signals a specific narrative rather than a general emblem of youth.

Rape of Ganymede. Engraving by Marcantonio Raimondi | Sketch by Michelangelo

Visual comparison reinforces the identification. The transcript references Peter Paul Rubens’ painting The Rape of Ganymede and ancient engravings that depict the eagle gripping the youth. The posture of the figures on the Mellon pediment echoes these precedents, including the boy’s orientation and the eagle’s proximity. The sculptors draw from a recognized repertoire of forms that convey the abduction scene without textual explanation.

The Rape of Europa, Pompeii

Europa and Architectural Symmetry



The right side of the pediment presents a second scene that mirrors the first. A woman rides a bull, holding a sheaf of wheat. Classical mythology identifies this as Europa, whom Zeus abducts after transforming into a bull. The transcript compares the carving to a Roman fresco from Pompeii, noting the alignment of posture and gesture. The pairing of Ganymede and Europa establishes a symmetrical program: two episodes in which a divine figure assumes animal form and removes a human from their setting.

Shekel of Phœnician Tyre with Melqart riding a hippocamp

Classical Critique and Linguistic Trails



The transcript introduces Plato’s Laws, where Plato attributes the Ganymede story to cultural invention that legitimizes conduct among elites. This philosophical critique frames the myth as a narrative used to justify actions. Linguistic evidence extends the argument. The Greek term kleinos, associated with Ganymede, evolves through Etruscan and Latin forms into catamitus, a term applied in Roman contexts to a youth kept by a powerful figure. The semantic shift tracks how the myth informs language across periods.

Celestial Crimes and Renaissance Interpretation



The concept of caelestia crimina, translated as “heavenly crimes,” frames mythological narratives as records of divine misconduct. The transcript cites Giordano Bruno’s Expulsion of the Triumphant Beast, where Bruno interprets constellations as memorials to acts of arrogance and violation attributed to gods. This perspective reads myth not as moral instruction but as documentation of power exercised without restraint.

Melqart/Hercules Motif over one of a Keystone Entrances of the Mellon Auditorium.

Syncretism and Lineage of Deities



The analysis extends into Near Eastern traditions through the mechanism of syncretism. Empires identified local deities with their own, merging Baal or Melqart with Zeus or Jupiter. Coins depicting Melqart riding a hippocamp and imagery combining Egyptian symbols with Greek figures illustrate this blending. Titles such as “lord” or “king of the city” persist across cultures, maintaining associations with authority and dominion.

Ritual Demand and State Parallel



Accounts of rituals dedicated to Melqart, including the annual egersis festival, describe ceremonies aimed at renewing divine favor through offerings. The transcript situates these practices within a broader pattern of societies attributing survival and prosperity to acts that satisfy a governing power. The Mellon Auditorium’s function as a draft site aligns temporally with these themes, as the state selects individuals for service in wartime.

Subhead: Ubique and the Reach of Power

The Latin term ubique, meaning “everywhere,” appears in military insignia and literature. Rudyard Kipling’s poem “Ubique” describes the reach of artillery and the transition from civilian life to battlefield conditions. The transcript uses this literary reference to illustrate the pervasive presence of state power during mobilization.

Synthesis in Stone



The pediment integrates mythological abduction scenes with a building associated with conscription. The transcript presents this convergence as a deliberate alignment of imagery and function. The eagle and bull operate as visual references to narratives in which authority acts decisively upon individuals. The auditorium’s historical role situates those narratives within a modern administrative context.

The closing movement directs attention back to the built environment. Observers encounter carved figures on civic structures that derive from classical sources. The transcript maintains that understanding these sources reveals intended meanings embedded in architecture. The stone figures remain fixed above public spaces, and their forms preserve narratives that originated in ancient texts and continued through successive cultural translations.

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