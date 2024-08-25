GPT-Summary

Introduction

The Anglo-American Establishment by Carroll Quigley reveals the existence and operations of a covert network of influential individuals and institutions that played a pivotal role in shaping British imperial policy from the late 19th century to this day. This book, published posthumously due to Quigley’s fear of repercussions, meticulously documents how this elite group, led by Cecil Rhodes and later Alfred Milner, sought not only to maintain and expand British global dominance but also to bring the United States back into the British sphere of influence. The group’s far-reaching influence is traced through their involvement in key historical events, including the formation of the Commonwealth, the administration of British colonies, the manipulation of international relations, and the orchestration of both World Wars.

Summary

🏛️ Origins and Vision: Cecil Rhodes and the Secret Society

Cecil Rhodes envisioned a secret society with the primary goal of unifying the Anglo-Saxon race and extending British rule across the globe. His Confession of Faith and Last Will and Testament laid the ideological and financial groundwork for this society. Rhodes aimed not only to secure and expand the British Empire but also to re-establish British control over the United States, thereby creating a global Anglo-American empire.

Rhodes structured the society to operate covertly, with an inner circle of trusted individuals, known as the “Society of the Elect,” holding real power, and an outer circle, the “Association of Helpers,” supporting their efforts. This structure ensured the continuity of Rhodes’ imperial vision long after his death, driven by a committed group dedicated to British and Anglo-American supremacy.

🏛️ The Milner Group: Continuation and Expansion of Rhodes’ Vision

After Cecil Rhodes’ death in 1902, leadership of the secret society transitioned to Alfred Milner. Milner expanded the group’s scope, focusing on both British imperial interests and the re-establishment of a close relationship with the United States. Milner’s administration led to the consolidation of British power in South Africa, culminating in the creation of the Union of South Africa in 1910, a critical achievement for the British Empire.

Under Milner’s leadership, the secret society evolved into the Milner Group. This group, often referred to as “Milner’s Kindergarten,” was a driving force in shaping British imperial policy and fostering Anglo-American relations. The group played a central role in the creation of the Round Table movement, which promoted closer ties between the British Empire’s dominions and the United States, advocating for a unified, federated empire that included America.

🌍 The Round Table and the Commonwealth: A New Imperial Structure

The Round Table movement aimed to reconfigure the British Empire into a more cohesive and resilient entity. This initiative sought to transform the British Empire into a Commonwealth of Nations, where the dominions would enjoy greater autonomy while remaining aligned with British and Anglo-American interests. This vision materialized with the establishment of the Commonwealth, a political entity that continues to influence global affairs, particularly through its Anglo-American connections.

The Round Table movement also sought to bring the United States closer to Britain, recognizing that the integration of American power was essential to maintaining global dominance. The group’s influence was instrumental in shaping British foreign policy, particularly in the lead-up to World War I, where they secured alliances that benefited both British and American interests. Their ideas also influenced the Versailles peace negotiations, shaping a post-war world order favorable to Anglo-American leadership.

📰 📺🎓🗞️📚Media Control and Intellectual Influence: The Role of the Press and Education

The Times, under the control of the Milner Group, was utilized as a powerful tool to shape public opinion in favor of British and Anglo-American imperialism. By controlling the narrative, the group influenced both domestic and international policies, ensuring that their strategic goals were met. Control of The Times was a critical element in maintaining supremacy, especially during periods of political and social upheaval.

Education played a crucial role in perpetuating the group’s ideals. Institutions such as Oxford University, particularly All Souls College, were integral to the intellectual development of the group’s members. The Rhodes Scholarships, established by Cecil Rhodes, brought promising young men from across the British Empire and the United States to Oxford. These scholars were indoctrinated with the ideals of British and Anglo-American imperialism, preparing them for leadership roles in their respective countries and ensuring that the group’s influence extended across the Atlantic.

🌍 Shaping Global Affairs: The League of Nations and Beyond

The Milner Group was instrumental in the creation of the League of Nations, which was envisioned as a means to enforce a world order that would safeguard British and Anglo-American interests while promoting international cooperation. The League represented the group’s efforts to solidify an Anglo-American partnership that would dominate global affairs.

Even after the League of Nations dissolved, the group’s influence persisted through the establishment of the United Nations and other post-World War II institutions. These institutions were designed to maintain Anglo-American dominance in the new global order, ensuring that British and American interests remained aligned and influential.

🌍 Managing the Empire: India, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States

The Milner Group’s influence was particularly evident in the administration of British colonies, including India, the Middle East, and Africa. The group shaped British policy in India, balancing the demands of nationalist movements with the need to maintain British control. Their strategies in the Middle East focused on securing British interests, particularly in oil resources and strategic military positions, while also considering the implications for Anglo-American relations.

In Africa, the legacy of Cecil Rhodes and Alfred Milner was most apparent in the creation of Rhodesia and the consolidation of British territories in Southern Africa. The British South Africa Company, founded by Rhodes, served as the vehicle for colonization and economic exploitation in the region, ensuring that British and Anglo-American interests were firmly established.

The group’s focus on the United States was central to their strategy. They sought to bring America back into the British sphere of influence, recognizing that a strong Anglo-American alliance was essential for global dominance. Through initiatives like the Rhodes Scholarships and close diplomatic relations, the group worked to integrate American power with British imperial ambitions.

🎭 The World Wars: Securing Anglo-American Dominance

The Milner Group played a decisive role in shaping British foreign policy in the lead-up to both World Wars, with a clear emphasis on securing Anglo-American dominance. The group was deeply involved in securing alliances and military preparedness that would benefit both Britain and the United States. The outbreak of World War I and the subsequent peace negotiations at Versailles were influenced by the group’s strategic objectives, which aimed to weaken Germany and solidify Anglo-American control in Europe.

During World War II, the group’s influence continued, particularly through policies of appeasement and the management of the British Empire’s resources. The group’s strategies were aimed at ensuring that Britain and the United States emerged from the conflict with their global positions intact, despite the dramatic shifts in the geopolitical landscape.

🌍 The Post-War World and the Decline of the Empire

The end of World War II marked the beginning of the decline of the British Empire. The Milner Group sought to manage this decline through the creation of the Commonwealth of Nations, designed to maintain British influence in a changing world where former colonies were gaining independence. The group’s efforts to reorganize the Empire into a more flexible and cooperative entity reflected their understanding of the new global dynamics and their desire to preserve Anglo-American power.

Despite the challenges of the post-war period, the Milner Group’s influence persisted in international affairs. Their involvement in establishing post-war institutions such as the United Nations ensured that Anglo-American interests continued to be represented on the global stage.

🛡️ The Legacy of the Anglo-American Establishment

The legacy of the Anglo-American Establishment is one of profound influence on both British and American global affairs. Through strategic alliances, control of key institutions, and a deep commitment to Anglo-American imperialism, the Milner Group and its predecessors shaped the course of history. Their impact is evident in the structure of the Commonwealth, the operations of international organizations, and the enduring Anglo-American partnership that continues to dominate the global balance of power. The group’s lasting influence is a testament to their effectiveness and the enduring power of their vision for a world led by an Anglo-American alliance.

FAQ

1. What is the primary objective of the secret society founded by Cecil Rhodes?

The primary objective of the secret society founded by Cecil Rhodes is to extend British rule across the world, with the ultimate goal of unifying the Anglo-Saxon race into a single empire. Rhodes explicitly outlines this in his will, directing the establishment of a secret society to recover the United States, bring the entire African continent under British control, and spread British influence globally, including in Asia, the Pacific, and South America. This vision was the foundation upon which the group operated.

2. Who were the key figures involved in the Milner Group, and what was their role?

The Milner Group, also known as “Milner’s Kindergarten,” consisted of young men trained by Alfred Milner to perpetuate Rhodes’ vision. Key figures include Lionel Curtis, Philip Kerr, Robert Brand, Leopold Amery, and John Buchan. These individuals were pivotal in shaping British imperial policy, particularly through their roles in government, the media, and the administration of the British Empire. Their efforts were crucial in maintaining and expanding British influence, especially through the creation of the Commonwealth and the promotion of British interests globally.

3. How did the secret society influence British foreign policy and the formation of the Commonwealth?

The secret society, through the Milner Group, played an instrumental role in shaping British foreign policy in the early 20th century. Their influence was critical in creating the Commonwealth, designed to maintain British global dominance by establishing a network of self-governing dominions that remained closely aligned with British interests. The Royal Institute of International Affairs was established as a key platform to promote the group’s ideas on international relations and ensure that British foreign policy adhered to their imperialist objectives.

4. What role did The Times and the media play in advancing the group’s agenda?

The Times, under the control of the Milner Group, was a powerful tool used to propagate the group’s imperialist ideology. By controlling the narrative through the media, the group was able to shape public opinion in favor of their policies. The Times played a pivotal role in promoting the group’s vision, particularly in the lead-up to significant events such as the formation of the Commonwealth and World War I, ensuring that their imperialist agenda was widely accepted and supported.

5. How did Alfred Milner and his followers influence the administration of the British Empire?

Alfred Milner and his followers, known as the Milner Kindergarten, were central to the administration of the British Empire. They implemented policies that ensured the continuation and expansion of British influence globally. Their influence was particularly strong in South Africa, India, and the Dominions, where they played key roles in governance and administration. The group’s members were critical in maintaining British control and advancing the objectives of the secret society founded by Cecil Rhodes.

6. How did the group influence the path to World War I?

The Milner Group had a decisive influence on the path to World War I. They were instrumental in shaping British foreign policy in the years leading up to the war, focusing on maintaining and expanding British influence in Europe. The group’s strategic alliances, diplomatic efforts, and advocacy for military preparedness positioned Britain to enter the war under conditions favorable to their imperial objectives. Their influence on the decision-making process within the British government was a significant factor in the tensions that led to the outbreak of the war.

7. What was the group’s role in the events leading to World War II?

The Milner Group also played a crucial role in the events leading to World War II. Their influence extended into the interwar period, where they continued to shape British foreign policy. Key figures such as Philip Kerr and Lord Halifax were involved in the policies of appeasement and diplomatic negotiations that defined British strategy in the 1930s. The group’s emphasis on maintaining British influence without direct confrontation shaped the policies that ultimately led to the outbreak of the war. Their strategic positioning ensured that Britain was prepared to enter the conflict with the aim of preserving its global power.

8. What role did the Royal Institute of International Affairs play in the group’s strategy?

The Royal Institute of International Affairs was a crucial institution established by the Milner Group to promote their ideas on foreign policy and international relations. It served as a platform for disseminating the group’s views to policymakers and the public, ensuring that British foreign policy remained aligned with their imperialist objectives. The institute became a central hub for the intellectual and political discourse that shaped global affairs in the 20th century, further solidifying the group’s influence on international relations.

9. How did the group influence British policy in India and the eventual path to independence?

In India, the Milner Group worked to maintain British control while managing the growing nationalist movements. The group played a key role in shaping British policy towards India, with the goal of delaying independence and ensuring that India remained within the British sphere of influence for as long as possible. Their influence was evident in the policies implemented by the British government, which sought to balance the demands of Indian nationalists with the strategic interests of the British Empire.

10. What legacy did Cecil Rhodes and the Milner Group leave behind in the 20th century?

The legacy of Cecil Rhodes and the Milner Group is evident in the continued existence of the Commonwealth, the lasting influence of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, and the persistent themes of British imperialism in global politics. Their strategic manipulation of media, education, and policy set a precedent for covert influence on a global scale. The group’s impact on British foreign policy, the formation of the Commonwealth, and the post-war world order reflects the enduring significance of their efforts to extend and preserve British influence throughout the 20th century.

11. What was the significance of Cecil Rhodes’ will in shaping the objectives of the secret society?

Cecil Rhodes’ will was the foundational document that outlined the objectives of the secret society he envisioned. The will explicitly called for the establishment of a secret society dedicated to extending British rule across the world, recovering the United States, and bringing the entire African continent under British control. It also provided the financial means to support these objectives, particularly through the establishment of the Rhodes Scholarships, which aimed to educate future leaders aligned with British imperialism. Alfred Milner and his followers carried out the will’s directives, ensuring that Rhodes’ vision continued to shape British policy long after his death (Page 35-40).

People

Cecil Rhodes is the founding figure of the secret society aimed at expanding British imperial power globally. His vision centered on unifying the Anglo-Saxon race into a single empire, reclaiming the United States as part of the British Empire, and establishing British dominance across Africa and other parts of the world. Rhodes’ vision and the instructions in his will laid the foundation for the secret society and the subsequent activities of the Milner Group.

Alfred Milner was a pivotal leader within the secret society, often referred to as “Milner’s Kindergarten.” He was instrumental in advancing Rhodes’ vision, particularly after Rhodes’ death. Milner led the group’s efforts to shape British imperial policy, especially through his influence in South Africa and his role in the administration of the British Empire. His leadership was central to the group’s ability to maintain and expand British influence.

Lionel Curtis was a key member of Milner’s Kindergarten and played a significant role in shaping the group’s intellectual and political strategies. Curtis was deeply involved in the creation of the Round Table movement, which sought to promote closer ties between the British Empire’s dominions. He was a driving force behind the development of the Commonwealth as a political entity that would perpetuate British influence globally.

Philip Kerr, Lord Lothian, was another influential member of Milner’s Kindergarten. He served as private secretary to several British Prime Ministers and was a key figure in shaping British foreign policy, particularly during the interwar period. Kerr’s work with the League of Nations and his efforts to promote international cooperation aligned closely with the group’s vision of a world order dominated by British interests.

Robert Brand was a close associate of Milner and a prominent member of the Kindergarten. He played a crucial role in the financial administration of the British Empire, particularly through his work in South Africa. Brand’s expertise in economics and finance helped to secure the resources needed to sustain the group’s activities and further their imperial objectives.

Leopold Amery was a journalist, politician, and one of Milner’s key allies. He was deeply involved in shaping British imperial policy, particularly with regard to India and the Dominions. Amery’s writings and political activities were aimed at maintaining and strengthening the ties between Britain and its colonies, ensuring that the British Empire remained a dominant global power.

John Buchan was a member of Milner’s Kindergarten and an influential author and politician. He used his writings to promote the ideals of the British Empire and to shape public opinion in favor of the group’s objectives. Buchan later served as Governor-General of Canada, where he continued to advance the group’s vision of a united British Empire.

Nathaniel Rothschild was a key financial supporter of the secret society and a trustee of Cecil Rhodes’ will. His financial resources were critical in sustaining the group’s activities and ensuring that Rhodes’ vision could be realized. Rothschild’s involvement in the group exemplifies the deep connections between British financial elites and the imperial agenda.

William T. Stead was a journalist and confidant of Cecil Rhodes. He played a crucial role in spreading the group’s ideas through the press, using his influence in British journalism to advocate for imperial expansion and the unification of the Anglo-Saxon world. Stead’s work was instrumental in shaping public opinion in favor of the group’s objectives.

George Parkin was the first secretary of the Rhodes Trust and was responsible for administering the Rhodes Scholarships. These scholarships were designed to educate future leaders who would be aligned with the group’s vision of British imperialism. Parkin’s work ensured that the next generation of leaders would be committed to the group’s goals.

Arthur Balfour was a British Prime Minister and a key member of the secret society. He played an important role in shaping British foreign policy, particularly with regard to maintaining British influence in the Middle East and supporting the Zionist movement, which aligned with the group’s strategic interests.

Viscount Astor was a prominent supporter of the Milner Group, providing financial resources and social connections that were essential to the group’s success. The Astor family was deeply intertwined with the British elite, and their support helped to sustain the group’s activities.

Edward Grigg was a journalist and politician closely associated with the Kindergarten. He later became an influential figure in British colonial administration, particularly in Africa. Grigg’s work in the colonies furthered the group’s imperial objectives and helped to maintain British control in these regions.

Sir Edward Grey was a British Foreign Secretary who was influenced by the ideas of the Milner Group. His foreign policy decisions, particularly in the lead-up to World War I, reflected the group’s emphasis on maintaining British dominance in Europe and globally.

H. A. L. Fisher was a historian and politician who, while not a core member of the Milner Group, was associated with the broader intellectual network that supported the group’s imperialist objectives. His work in education and public policy helped to perpetuate the group’s influence.

Lord Halifax was a British statesman who played a significant role in British foreign policy during the interwar period and World War II. His policies, particularly in relation to appeasement and the management of Britain’s empire, were influenced by the ideas of the Milner Group.

Neville Chamberlain was the British Prime Minister most associated with the policy of appeasement in the lead-up to World War II. His approach to foreign policy, while ultimately unsuccessful, was shaped by the desire to maintain British interests without direct confrontation, a strategy aligned with the Milner Group’s objectives.

Lord Selborne was an early supporter of Cecil Rhodes and played a significant role in the administration of South Africa. His work in the colonies was instrumental in advancing the group’s imperial agenda, particularly in the establishment of British control in key regions.

Organizations

The Round Table (Secret Society of Cecil Rhodes) is the foundational organization created by Cecil Rhodes with the primary goal of expanding and perpetuating British imperial power globally. This society was designed to operate covertly, influencing politics, education, and media to achieve Rhodes’ vision of a worldwide British Empire.

The Milner Group, also known as “Milner’s Kindergarten,” was a direct extension of the Secret Society. Led by Alfred Milner, this group consisted of young, influential men who were groomed to continue Rhodes’ mission. The Milner Group played a crucial role in shaping British imperial policy, particularly in Africa and the Dominions, and was instrumental in the formation of the Commonwealth.

The Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) was established as a key institution for promoting the ideas of the Milner Group on international relations. Chatham House became a leading think tank, influencing British foreign policy and global diplomacy in line with the group’s vision of maintaining British supremacy.

The Rhodes Trust was created to manage the funds left by Cecil Rhodes for the establishment of the Rhodes Scholarships. The Trust’s mission was to select and educate future leaders who would be aligned with the ideals of the British Empire, ensuring that Rhodes’ vision would continue to be propagated through successive generations.

The Times newspaper was under the control of the Milner Group and served as a powerful tool for shaping public opinion in favor of British imperialism. By influencing the press, the group was able to control the narrative around key issues, such as the governance of the Empire and the approach to global conflicts, particularly leading up to the World Wars.

The League of Nations was influenced by the members of the Milner Group, particularly in its early formation. Although not directly created by the group, the League of Nations reflected their broader goals of establishing a world order that would be dominated by British influence, ensuring peace and stability in a manner that protected British interests.

The Commonwealth of Nations was a direct result of the Milner Group’s efforts to create a lasting union between Britain and its former colonies. The Commonwealth was envisioned as a means to maintain British influence globally, by fostering a cooperative network of self-governing states that were nevertheless closely tied to British policies and interests.

All Souls College, Oxford played a significant role in the intellectual development of many members of the Milner Group. As a leading academic institution, All Souls provided a platform for the exchange of ideas and the cultivation of leaders who would go on to play crucial roles in the administration of the British Empire.

The British South Africa Company was established by Cecil Rhodes as a commercial enterprise to further his imperial ambitions in Africa. The company was instrumental in the colonization and economic exploitation of Southern Africa, and it operated with the full support of the British government and the Milner Group.

The Colonial Office was a government department in Britain that worked closely with the Milner Group to administer the British Empire. The policies formulated by the Colonial Office were often influenced by the ideas and strategies developed within the Milner Group, particularly in relation to the management of Britain’s overseas territories.

The Board of Education in Britain was another institution that was influenced by the ideas of the Milner Group. The group recognized the importance of education in shaping future leaders and ensuring that the principles of British imperialism were instilled in young minds from an early age.

The Empire Press Union was an organization closely linked to the Milner Group, established to coordinate the activities of the British press in support of the Empire. Through this union, the group ensured that newspapers across the Empire were aligned with their goals and disseminated a consistent pro-imperialist message.

The Indian Civil Service (ICS) was another key institution where the influence of the Milner Group was felt. The ICS was responsible for administering British India, and many of its members were aligned with the group’s vision of maintaining British control over the subcontinent while managing nationalist movements.

Locations

South Africa is a pivotal location in the narrative, serving as the foundation of Cecil Rhodes’ imperial ambitions. South Africa was central to Rhodes’ vision for the British Empire, as it was here that he amassed his wealth through diamond mining and laid the groundwork for his secret society. The region also became a testing ground for the strategies that would later be employed across the British Empire, including the consolidation of power through the British South Africa Company and the subsequent formation of Rhodesia.

Oxford University, particularly All Souls College, played a crucial role as the intellectual hub for many members of the Milner Group. It was at Oxford that young men were groomed for leadership roles within the British Empire, instilled with the values of imperialism, and connected to the broader network of the secret society. All Souls College became a breeding ground for the ideas that would shape British policy and global strategy, particularly through the influence of the Rhodes Scholarships.

London served as the operational center for the Milner Group and the broader network of the secret society. From London, the group controlled key institutions, including The Times newspaper, the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), and various government offices. The city was the heart of the British Empire, and it was from here that the group’s members orchestrated their strategies to maintain and expand British influence globally.

India was a significant location in the book, representing both a major component of the British Empire and a focal point of the group’s efforts to manage nationalist movements. The Milner Group played a critical role in shaping British policy in India, aiming to maintain British control while addressing the growing demand for independence. The strategies employed in India, such as balancing reform with repression, were indicative of the group’s broader approach to colonial administration.

Rhodesia, named after Cecil Rhodes, was a key territory in Southern Africa that exemplified the group’s colonial ambitions. The establishment of Rhodesia as a British colony was a direct result of Rhodes’ efforts and served as a symbol of the British Empire’s expansionist policies. The region was also used to implement the group’s ideas on governance, resource extraction, and the spread of British civilization.

The British Dominions, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, were central to the group’s vision of a united British Empire. These self-governing territories were seen as essential components of the Empire’s strength, and the Milner Group worked tirelessly to ensure their continued loyalty to Britain. The concept of the Commonwealth, which emerged from these efforts, was designed to maintain a close alliance between Britain and the Dominions, securing their support in global affairs.

The Middle East, particularly areas like Palestine and Egypt, was another critical region where the Milner Group exerted influence. The group’s members were involved in shaping British policy in the Middle East, particularly after World War I, when the region became a strategic interest for Britain. The group’s efforts in the Middle East were aimed at securing British control over vital resources and maintaining stability in the face of rising nationalist movements.

The United States was a focal point for Cecil Rhodes’ vision of reuniting the Anglo-Saxon race under British rule. The relationship between Britain and the United States remained a key concern for the Milner Group. The group sought to influence American policy and maintain close ties between the two nations, particularly through cultural and educational exchanges, such as the Rhodes Scholarships and the creation of roundtable groups like the Royal Institute of International Affairs and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Paris played a significant role in the post-World War I negotiations, where members of the Milner Group, including Philip Kerr and Alfred Milner, were deeply involved in the peace process. The Treaty of Versailles and the creation of the League of Nations were influenced by the group’s desire to shape a world order that favored British interests. Paris served as a critical location for these negotiations, reflecting the group’s broader influence on international diplomacy.

Berlin is mentioned in the context of the Milner Group’s concerns about German power and the strategic importance of containing Germany as a rival to British dominance. The group’s policies leading up to both World Wars were heavily influenced by the need to address the German threat, making Berlin a key location in the broader geopolitical landscape of the time.

The League of Nations headquarters in Geneva was another important location, representing the group’s efforts to create a global organization that would help maintain peace and stability, primarily under British leadership. The group’s members played a significant role in the League’s formation, and Geneva became a symbol of their vision for a new world order that aligned with British interests.

Timeline

1877 - Cecil Rhodes drafts his first will, outlining his vision for a secret society dedicated to extending British rule across the world. This marks the formal beginning of Rhodes’ lifelong project to unify the Anglo-Saxon race under British imperial control.

1888 - The creation of the De Beers Consolidated Mines by Cecil Rhodes. This event is crucial as it provided the financial backbone for Rhodes’ imperial ambitions and the funding of the secret society that would later evolve into the Milner Group.

1891 - The formal establishment of the secret society by Cecil Rhodes. The society was created with the goal of expanding the British Empire globally and was structured to operate covertly, influencing political and social institutions from behind the scenes.

1895 - Alfred Milner is appointed as the High Commissioner for South Africa. This position gives Milner the authority to implement Rhodes’ imperial vision in the region, particularly in relation to the control of the Transvaal and the expansion of British influence in Southern Africa.

1902 - The death of Cecil Rhodes. Upon his death, Rhodes’ will, which left substantial funds for the continuation of his imperialist projects, is executed. This event marks the transition of leadership to Alfred Milner, who takes over the helm of the secret society.

1909 - The formation of the Round Table groups, inspired by Alfred Milner and members of his Kindergarten. These groups aimed to foster closer ties between the British Empire’s dominions and were instrumental in promoting the idea of a united Commonwealth.

1910 - The Union of South Africa is established under the guidance of Alfred Milner. The formation of the Union is a significant milestone in the consolidation of British power in Southern Africa and serves as a model for the governance of other British territories.

1914 - The outbreak of World War I. Members of the Milner Group play a crucial role in shaping British foreign policy leading up to the war, advocating for Britain’s involvement as a means to maintain its global dominance and counter the threat posed by Germany.

1919 - The Treaty of Versailles is signed. Philip Kerr and other members of the Milner Group are deeply involved in the peace negotiations, which reshape the geopolitical landscape of Europe and the world. The group influences the establishment of the League of Nations, designed to promote a world order aligned with British interests.

1920 - The establishment of the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) in London. This institution becomes a key platform for the Milner Group to influence global policy and promote their vision of British imperialism in the post-war world.

1931 - The Statute of Westminster is passed, formalizing the legislative independence of the British Dominions. This event is a direct result of the Round Table movement and the Milner Group’s efforts to reorganize the British Empire into a more flexible Commonwealth of Nations.

1939 - The outbreak of World War II. The Milner Group once again influences British foreign policy, with members such as Lord Halifax advocating for policies aimed at preserving British power and securing a favorable position for Britain in the post-war order.

1945 - The end of World War II. The war’s conclusion marks the beginning of the decline of the British Empire. Despite the efforts of the Milner Group, Britain emerges from the war significantly weakened, and the focus shifts to maintaining influence through the Commonwealth and other international institutions.

1949 - The transformation of the British Empire into the Commonwealth of Nations. This event represents the culmination of the Milner Group’s efforts to maintain British influence in the post-war world through a network of independent yet closely allied states.

