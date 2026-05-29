A Matter of Scope with Mrs. Heritage History

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A two-hour conversation on The Duke Report. Peter Duke and returning guest Mrs. Heritage History — the researcher and longtime homeschooler behind heritage-history.com, the North Idaho Local Substack, and the North Idaho Slow Growth project — hold their usual long phone call on the air. The through-line they choose is scope: the claim that people stand too close to the corruption to gauge its size. The summary below attributes each claim to the speaker who made it.

(00:01:51) Cold open

A montage of clips opens the stream before the hosts come on — a “just a patsy” line, the “if you like your insurance, you keep your insurance” line, and a Strategic Air Command exchange.

(00:03:15) Welcome back, on three hours’ notice

Peter brings Mrs. Heritage History back and proposes they record the phone call they were already having. He explains his quiet stretch on social media: he has been drafting his book, now at chapter 13, which he titles “The Selling and Buying of Genuine Counterfeits.”

(00:04:36) The problem is scope

They settle on the episode’s frame. Peter shows the image he chose, a man with his nose pressed against the Empire State Building, and argues that proximity hides size — people stand too close to the corruption to judge how large it runs.

(00:05:07) The Palisades town hall

Peter recounts a town hall after the Palisades burned. A large law firm is recruiting plaintiffs against what it calls the apex of responsibility — the state of California, the city of Los Angeles, and the power companies. He argues the firm’s word “wildfire” misreads arson, and that winning such suits shifts the cost to taxpayers and serves the oligarchy he holds responsible. He sent the lead attorney a detailed letter and received no reply; a junior attorney promised to follow up a month earlier.

(00:07:02) Peter’s vantage point

Peter describes roughly fifteen years in secret-society research grounded in older sources, and the difficulty of conveying the depth of it: a person grasps one layer, then finds more underneath.

(00:09:15) A three-level frame

Peter lays out the epistemological frame from his book. The first level holds the written record. The second holds the people who interpret that record. On the third level he analyzes how those interpreters serve a power structure that shapes belief. He compares discernment to the cross — a person puts a belief on the cross of discernment and lets it die if it proves untrue — and notes that krisis in Greek carries the sense of discernment. He offers his own surrender of voting as a belief he let die.

(00:12:30) Mrs. Heritage History’s counterweight

Drawing on three decades of homeschooling, she argues that children need rails — stable truths — and credits the moral truths upheld by the Catholic Church for that footing. She cautions against taking a sledgehammer to a person’s foundations before that person can stand without them, and singles out parents of young children for special care.

(00:18:45) Truth at the reader’s pace

They converge. Peter writes for people who are ready and searching, and declines to smash anyone over the head; he treats Christianity on an epistemological level and stays out of theological argument. She keeps to wars, banking, and politics, and away from religion. She adds that the Passion repeats in daily life — a Stations of the Cross each time a belief meets a challenge.

(00:21:50) The onion

Peter offers his image for layered secrecy: the Wizard of Oz scene, where pulling the curtain reveals the wizard, and behind him another curtain, and another.

(00:22:00) The Rothschild decoy

Peter argues the Rothschild family functions as a stalking horse — a “look here, not there” decoy. He reads the name change from Bauer (farmer) to Rothschild (red shield) against the red shields of the Roman legions, and proposes the family as a financial arm for Roman-descended wealth. Mrs. Heritage History offers parallel readings — the Knights Templar, the City of London’s red-on-white cross — and points to the Oppenheimers, who she says trained Mayer Rothschild and ran the same cross-border money system centuries earlier.

(00:25:00) “It’s the Jews” as a canard

She watches financial patterns instead of ethnic ones, traces usury-based finance back toward Babylon, and notes the bankers’ habit of identifying as Ashkenazi while several prominent wives came from Sephardic Spain. Both read the ethnic framing as another “look here, not there.”

(00:27:19) Waterloo, and the magicians’ trade

Peter calls the Nathan Rothschild carrier-pigeon story a half-truth. He argues the trading floor already knew the outcome, points to Blücher’s arrival as the scheduled turn, and says the same people managed the money before and after — a performance staged to suggest the City of London had lost control. He folds it into his three-level frame: one event, several competing stories, and groups steering each story toward their own constituencies. They land on a one-liner — the profession that distracts for a living is magic.

(00:30:06) Robison’s Proofs of a Conspiracy

Peter recounts John Robison, himself a Freemason, writing against the French and German Illuminati and then mailing the book to American Freemasons as a warning, after the American lodges had displaced British control.

(00:31:51) The Invisible Empire

Peter introduces his three-part Freemasonry series. He argues the City of London created Freemasonry as it rose toward predominance, for the purpose of empire. He links the model to older orders — the oracle at Delphi, the cult of Cybele and Attis — and reads the snake of the Protocols as the self-image of an order that sheds its skin and continues.

(00:34:45) Accidental historians

Peter names what he calls accidental historiography — writers like Curtis Yarvin (”the Cathedral”) and Victor Davis Hanson (”the American way of war”) who fold individual actors into a culture and erase their agency. He argues the Roman state fell while its financiers and the holders of organized force changed their shingle and carried on.

(00:36:00) The memory hole

Mrs. Heritage History flags the Dark Ages as a chronological gap she declines to vouch for, invoking Orwell’s memory hole. Peter adds his reading of Washington’s monuments: a copper Attis in the harbor sold as Liberty, and a capital city of semiotically rich Greco-Roman architecture where, he argues, the pediment figures carry encoded meaning.

(00:41:00) Phoenician autonomy and the guilds

Mrs. Heritage History describes Phoenician trade as autonomous city-states — Tyre among them — that cooperated, competed, and spied while governing themselves, and reads the guilds as secret societies built to hold monopolies, the stonemasons guarding building secrets among them.

(00:43:55) Monopoly capitalism

They bring the guild model to the present: a $26 jug of Tide holding cents of soap, cartels among Procter & Gamble and the chemical successors of IG Farben, and baby formula from a single maker. Both reject the “capitalist economy” label for what they call monopoly capitalism, and Mrs. Heritage History traces the self-made-man myth to frontier messaging that sent settlers to clear land before the tax arrived.

(00:51:00) Pharisees and Freemasons

Peter returns to his article. He traces the Hebrew root pārash, “to separate,” to the label Pharisee, “the separated ones,” and argues the compass-and-square encodes the operation he calls the Double Move: claim authority over an interpretation, then defend the boundary. He reads law as boundary-drawing, and reads Jesus healing on the Sabbath as a deliberate breach of that boundary.

(00:54:10) Scientism and the credentialed priesthood

Peter points to the Scientology degree ladder under L. Ron Hubbard as the same self-naming-authority move. Mrs. Heritage History names the modern version — universities, professorships, and PhDs that turned science into scientism — and holds engineering and math as the disciplines that still answer to working results. They question cosmology, cite Stephen Young, and read CERN and SLAC as money channels for black operations more than physics. Peter applies his epistemological lens to the Shiva-statue sacrifice video: the question for him is why the footage exists and what belief it serves.

(01:00:00) When the empire closed

Mrs. Heritage History dates a single global order to the early twentieth century, after the German and Russian empires lost their independence. They read the City of London as a sovereign entity older than Britain — a Hansa town shaped by Italian and German members of the Holy Roman Empire — with Bismarck’s Freemasonry and the French Revolution as instruments of the same network, and Russia falling last in the First World War. Cousins sat on the thrones: Kaiser, Tsar, Edward VII.

(01:05:30) The one-world-government psyop

Peter reads H.G. Wells calling for world government as the signal that one already existed: the network announces a danger it runs, sells the cure, and keeps the cure just out of reach so liberty-minded people feel free by opposing it. He calls the twentieth century theater, with real millions dead.

(01:08:00) Survivor politics

Peter describes a meme of Trump at a tribal council with Massie and Gabbard, reads the Massie race as rigged with faked demographics, and names the boomer-versus-younger split as a manufactured dialectic.

(01:09:46) A split at the top

Peter suspects a fracture in the intelligence community — a “rebel alliance” he places Trump beside — while reserving judgment on whether it improves anything. He recalls early skepticism of Reagan’s Bechtel ties, his reading of Eustace Mullins, and the blowback that came with saying so.

(01:12:30) The 60-degree cabal

Peter walks through his article on the Great Seal: a thirteen-star hexagram, Metatron’s Cube laid over six Trees of Life, and a hidden sephirah he reads as intelligence and counterintelligence — dialectic built into the structure itself, with six nodes he maps as the major cabal.

(01:15:00) What changed after 2016

Both mark the shift in what people will discuss. Peter says these conversations drew only alarm a dozen years ago. He argues arrests cannot run through a captured court system — the judges would need to go first — and that this wall stands behind every “why no arrests.”

(01:18:54) The class-action trap

Peter returns to the Los Angeles fire suits: an open house recruiting plaintiffs against the state and city for fires he reads as arson serving an oligarchy that wants the old infrastructure replaced. His detailed letter to the lead attorney went unanswered.

(01:20:00) A billion conversations

Answering a viewer (Carrie Shaw) on infiltration, Peter cites Matthew 18:20 and argues the work runs through one-on-one conversations, two or three people at a time. Mrs. Heritage History points to infiltrated homeschool conventions and to the False Memory Association’s role in destroying the careers of psychologists who worked the McMartin case.

(01:24:38) Viewer questions

Peter fields live comments. Yes on Alan Watt — his widow Melissa continues the “Escaping the Matrix” work on Substack. On “go back to the priests,” he asks which priests, reaching back to Delphi and the Baal temples and forward to professors as secular priests. On the Scottish Rite, he says the branches are one body wearing many faces.

(01:26:54) Will AI take engineering?

On Carrie Shaw’s question, Peter says the tools change engineering without ending it. He cites Microsoft pulling back an AI mandate, and describes using Claude Cowork daily for book research — ten grad students whose homework he checks, because the model lies. He credits James Corbett’s caution, warns against pasting model output into a Substack, and holds that the systems run as capable golems without ever becoming intelligent. He notes that vibe coding now lets him ship an iPhone app he could not have a year ago.

(01:30:00) Out of control

Mrs. Heritage History says she chose electronics out of suspicion of it, and names runaway technology beyond AI as her real worry, with a nod to Kevin Kelly’s Out of Control. She recounts leaving Silicon Valley to raise children and finding Flock cameras and data-center plans waiting in Idaho. She reads the data-center wave as a cover story, compares it to WeWork, and weighs a viewer’s “survival nodes” theory.

(01:33:56) The micronova scenario

She raises what Peter calls ectothermic decoupling — the Ethical Skeptic and Space Weather News material, and Neal Stephenson’s Seven Eves — a roughly 125,000-year galactic wave that triggers a solar micronova and a crust shift, with the Great Pyramid’s water-worn base as her evidence. Peter sketches the daylight-side die-off and 300-foot waves, then sets it down: the slow ruin of families and businesses concerns him more than a planetary event.

(01:38:54) Awake inside the dialectic?

On a viewer’s question, both say a person trapped in left-versus-right has not woken up. Peter names the only real division as the public against the oligarchs — what he calls the Masonic network — and reads Jesus’s “love your enemy” through agape and the Golden Rule: treat the people who hate you as fellow targets of the same lie, and step out of the dialectic.

(01:41:45) The election Mrs. Heritage History didn’t go looking for

She tells the origin of North Idaho Slow Growth: a comp-plan rezoning fight pulled her into local politics. While there, she found machine-fraud evidence she could not set aside — a tabulator that reported final results too early, backtracked, and returned the identical numbers. A data scientist by training, she wrote it up, asked the council to delay certification, and watched officials go silent, certify, and freeze her out of the political chats.

(01:47:48) 10x and the Shriners

She traces Idaho’s election machinery to a company she calls 10x, which she identifies with CIDL — the system she says draws none of Smartmatic’s attention. She finds it sited next to the International Shriners headquarters, with a Doubletree logo echoing the square. She argues the computerized layer does the work while the mail-in and ballot-mule narratives serve as cover, and reads the coordinated denial across courts and officials as the Masonic signature.

(01:51:00) Hiding in plain sight

She closes with images: a January 2001 photograph of the Supreme Court and its “Contemplation of Justice” statue — an unnamed, athletically built figure she reads as Cybele contemplating injustice — and the RAND building in Santa Monica matching the Eye of Horus, down to the Hiroshima anchor-chain monument and six tower-shadows that read as launching ICBMs. She names the result: symbolism fatigue.

(01:57:33) Peter’s parting note

Peter holds no brief for Trump and sees a vast problem. He argues that “why no arrests” misreads the scope, that the trouble is the system rather than a roster of people, and that the system relies on people less over time — his “heading toward Skynet.” He points to the Los Angeles mayor as a face on a machine, and urges waking up at a pace that avoids a breakdown. He marks the gain since Pizzagate: people can hold the conversation now, and distrust counts as progress.

(02:00:07) Sign-off

An autocaption gag — “phoneticians won’t arrest other phoneticians” — gets a laugh. Peter says the talk itself is the hopeful sign: people who expose the secret societies can dismantle them, though he has no answer yet for the electronic threat. He mentions a draft 28th Amendment placing stock ownership on the blockchain, then they wrap for time.

Referenced in this episode

People and sources: John Robison, Proofs of a Conspiracy; Curtis Yarvin (”the Cathedral”); Victor Davis Hanson; Otto von Bismarck; H.G. Wells; Thomas Massie; Tulsi Gabbard; Eustace Mullins; Alan Watt and Melissa Watt (”Escaping the Matrix”); L. Ron Hubbard; Stephen Young; James Corbett; Kevin Kelly, Out of Control; Neal Stephenson, Seven Eves; The Ethical Skeptic; Space Weather News.

Institutions and terms: City of London Corporation; International Shriners; 10x / CIDL; Smartmatic; RAND Corporation; CERN; SLAC; the McMartin case and the False Memory Association; Procter & Gamble; IG Farben, Bayer, Monsanto.

Peter’s writing and concepts: “The Selling and Buying of Genuine Counterfeits” (book, chapter 13); “Pharisees & Freemasons”; “The Invisible Empire”; “The 60 Degree Freemason Cabal”; the Double Move; “Road to Hiroshima.”

Mrs. Heritage History’s work: heritage-history.com; North Idaho Local (Substack); North Idaho Slow Growth.

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