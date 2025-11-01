Uncover the TOP SECRET truth behind the sinister psychological warfare waged against humanity in this comprehensive explainer detailing the explosive revelations from TRANCE Formation of America, the documented autobiography of survivor Cathleen (Cathy) Ann O’Brien.

This video exposes the horrifying reality of MK-Ultra Project Monarch mind control, an advanced, trauma-based behavior modification technique used by the U.S. Government to implement the New World Order (NWO).

Follow Cathy O’Brien, a White House “Presidential Model” slave, from her beginnings as a “chosen one” subjected to generational incest and pedophilia by her father, Earl O’Brien, and former Mafia porn king U.S. Representative Gerald Ford, to her role in high-level covert operations.

Key Perpetrators and Operations Exposed:

Owner and Master: U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd , who commanded Cathy’s life and used his position on the Senate Appropriations Committee to fund NASA and other mind-control research facilities.

The Commander: Former Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney , notorious for high voltage torture and forcing victims to participate in “A Most Dangerous Game” hunting rituals.

The Director: Vice President and President George Bush , who anchored his programming in themes like Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood and was the primary abuser of Cathy’s daughter, Kelly O’Brien .

Handlers and Programmers: CIA operative and country music ventriloquist Alex Houston and U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Michael Aquino , who applied complex Disney programming (Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland) and performed “Hands-On Mind-Control Demonstrations”.

Cocaine and Arms Trafficking: Learn about the CIA’s drug trade funding Black Budgets through operations like Operation Greenbacks for Wetbacks at the Juarez Border, involving Mexican President de la Madrid and Saudi Arabian King Fahd.

Discover how Kelly O’Brien endured sophisticated trauma-based mind control since birth and remains a victim—a political prisoner in the custody of the State of Tennessee—because justice has been blocked For Reasons Of National Security.

Witness the dramatic 1988 rescue of Cathy and Kelly by Intelligence insider Mark Phillips, marking the beginning of their fight for truth against the corrupt elite protected by the 1947 National Security Act. This exposé provides essential details, testimonies, and names that the system wants to keep secret.

