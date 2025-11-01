The Franklin Cover-Up Explainer

Book: The Franklin Cover-Up, revealing shocking allegations of child abuse, drug trafficking, and extensive official corruption that permeated the American political and social landscape, beginning in Omaha, Nebraska.

The scandal centers on Lawrence E. (Larry) King, Jr., the former manager of the Franklin Community Federal Credit Union and a rising star in Republican circles, who famously sang the national anthem at the GOP national conventions in 1984 and 1988. Witnesses allege King was at the heart of an organized exploitation ring.

Explore the harrowing testimonies of key victim-witnesses, including Alisha Owen, who was sentenced to prison for perjury after revealing her abuse; Paul Bonacci, who was allegedly utilized as a drug courier and sex toy for King’s associates and whose story included ritualistic murder; and Troy Boner, who initially recanted his story to the grand jury under pressure from the FBI. The video explores the devastating experiences of these young people, forced to participate in pornography, sexual activity, and narcotics trafficking by powerful figures.

Uncover the massive efforts undertaken to suppress the truth, including a widespread cover-up allegedly involving political figures, business leaders, and law enforcement. Learn about the roles of high-profile individuals named in investigations:

Harold Andersen , former publisher of Nebraska’s sole statewide news source, the Omaha World-Herald, who was named as an alleged abuser and key figure in suppressing the story.

Robert Wadman , the former Omaha Police Chief, who was accused of pedophilia and participating in parties. Wadman was famously deemed the “victim” by the Douglas County grand jury, which referred to Owen as the “perpetrator”.

Alan Baer , a wealthy Ak-Sar-Ben financier and department store heir, alleged to be a centerpiece in the organized child abuse and drug ring, and who used children as drug couriers.

Peter Citron , a media personality and society columnist who was charged with sex crimes involving male minors and ultimately pleaded guilty and went to prison.

Senator Bob Kerrey , who served as Governor of Nebraska from 1983-1987, during which time key financial scandals occurred. King’s associates allegedly indicated that Kerrey “knew about the closing of the Franklin Credit Union before it fell”.

Billionaire Warren Buffett.

The video highlights the tireless work of investigator Gary Caradori for the Nebraska Legislature’s Franklin committee, who amassed nearly 30 hours of videotaped testimonies. Caradori, along with his eight-year-old son, Andrew “A.J.” Caradori, died in a suspicious plane crash in 1990, just as he claimed to have information that would “blow this case wide open”.

The investigative efforts, led by State Senator Loran Schmit and attorney John DeCamp, endured threats, ridicule, and political pressure. Discover how the FBI, particularly agents Mickey Mott and Rick Culver, was implicated in coercing witnesses like Troy Boner to lie and recant their statements, coordinating the cover-up efforts.

This crucial explainer video pulls back the curtain on the “hideous world” of organized pedophilia, drug peddling, and satanic cult activity connected to the Franklin Credit Union, providing viewers with an unvarnished look at a scandal some officials allegedly wanted buried forever.

