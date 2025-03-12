Thanks to my readers' generosity, all my articles are free to access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

“Monopolists lie to protect themselves. They know that bragging about their great monopoly invites being audited, scrutinized, and attacked. Since they very much want their monopoly profits to continue unmolested, they tend to do whatever they can to conceal their monopoly—usually by exaggerating the power of their (nonexistent) competition”. ~ Peter Thiel (Bilderberg Steering Committee)

There are a lot of pyramids on planet Earth. The last count was about 5,000, but as time goes on, that will rise. It is hard to know how they got there or their actual purpose, but it’s safe to say that it’s a good metaphor for how society is historically organized. Most people are at the bottom, being ruled by a few people at the top. It doesn't matter which type of government it is - whether it's a Marxist utopia, a totalitarian dictatorship, a monarchy, a technocracy, an oligarchy, an autocracy, a confederation, a junta, a constitutional republic, or a democracy — there are always a select few individuals in power who hold the authority to make crucial decisions that affect the lives of those at the bottom.

Most systems differ merely in how they manage perception through language, culture, and money, which act as forms of epistemological warfare, and violence (when the first three are ineffective).

“Democracy” and “Freedom” are widely used tropes to fool the distracted public into believing that they have some participatory agency, usually through an “election” process. In most circumstances, the problem is that the distracted public is often misinformed about how world events are orchestrated and who is responsible. Politicians, “front-men” (AKA “Doges”), celebrities, and patsies (often identified with three names) fill these roles as scapegoats. That’s their job, to fool you into believing they are in charge.

If you pick virtually any topic and start to dig deeper, you’ll soon enter the world of “conspiracy theorists.” That’s because the people who control the world, working privately together – often in “round table” groups – control the information the electorate receives, the events of the day, and the information used by the electorate to decide on what or who to vote for. It’s for that reason that — at least for the time being — voting and “democracy” are illusory distractions designed to provide the electorate with some sense of agency. In most cases, voters have about as much control as the man who steers the back of the firefighter’s ladder truck.

The founders of the United States of America understood that the world is controlled by those who control how we know, what we know.

That is why they made “freedom of speech” the First Amendment to the Constitution. Unfortunately, oligarchs and their corporate and banking stooges only took a few decades to build media empires and endow enough universities and school systems to gain informational control over society. They bought up newspapers and telegraph companies to control public perception. As technology advanced and society became occupationally individuated, radio, motion pictures, television, and eventually the Internet gave the power structure at the top a massive advantage in controlling public perceptions.

The world is controlled by an oligarchic power structure that is at least 3,000 years old. Although founded along family lines (bloodlines), business structures like corporations, banks, and tax-free foundations were eventually adopted to complete tasks requiring multiple generations' efforts. In this way these legal entities became immortal persons, able to live longer than the human lifespans of those who created them. In essence, they have become immortals, God-like entities.

The oligarchic structure remains despite changing systems, players, and groups gaining advantages over one another. This could change, but not without widespread recognition of the primary methods used to control us: language (and all its applications AKA λόγος or logos). The entire material control system of the world is designed to prevent that.

Structurally, the Prisoners of the Cave are at the bottom of the social control pyramid; above them are the politically and religiously active public known as the True Believers. Those True Believers are managed by Assets — people who unknowingly work for the Power Elite Oligarchy — who are managed by Handlers — people who knowingly work for the Power Elite Oligarchy. The Power Elite Oligarchy sits at the top and hides in plain sight, hidden by Handlers positioned to manage any criticism or blame, protecting the Power Elite Oligarchs from harm.

The structure's labels are not original to this work or author. Prisoners of the Cave comes from Plato’s Republic, True Believers from Philosopher Eric Hoffer’s book of the same title, Assets and Handlers (or Controllers) are standard Intelligence Community (IC) terms, and the Power Elite comes from the work of sociologist C. Wright Mills, from his book of the same title.

Traditionally, we think of wars being historically fought for booty in the form of land and natural resources, and armies needed to be rewarded for service with a commission of the earnings (hence “commissioned officers”). Media control gave the rulers a method of enticing “patriots” to take the same risks but without tangible rewards in exchange for a medal or a ribbon. “Patriots” — it turns out — are much more cost-effective than mercenaries.

In any case, Plato knew enough about it 2,300 years ago to give us “The Republic,” which he describes in “The Allegory of the Cave.” His description perfectly fits the lowest level of the pyramid of power.

Prisoners of the Cave - The Lowest Level of the Pyramid

The Allegory of the Cave presents a scenario where prisoners are chained inside a dark cave from birth, unable to move their heads, and thus can only look at the cave wall in front of them. Today TVs and “smartphones” fit the bill.

Behind the prisoners is a fire, and between the fire and the prisoners, there is a raised walkway where people walk carrying objects or puppets “which appear over the wall.” The prisoners can see shadows of these objects projected on the wall from the fire behind them and hear echoes of sounds as the people talk. These shadows and sounds are the only reality the prisoners know.

One of the prisoners is freed from his chains and is forced to turn and look at the fire, which is a painful process because the light of the fire is so much more intense than the darkness to which his eyes are accustomed. Gradually, he realizes that the shadows on the wall do not make up reality at all, as he can see the real objects that are being carried behind their backs. His enlightenment continues when he is dragged from the cave into the world above. At first, he is blinded by the sunlight, but as his eyes adjust, he begins to see the world in its full reality, eventually understanding even the nature of the sun itself.

On the surface, Plato uses this allegory as a metaphor for the philosopher's journey from ignorance to knowledge, with the sun representing truth and the Form of the Good, which, in Plato's philosophy, is the ultimate reality that all philosophers strive to know. The journey out of the cave symbolizes the philosopher's ascent to the realm of the forms, which are unchanging and perfect in contrast to the shadowy representations in the cave, which represent the physical world we perceive around us.

However, after 2,300 years, it’s safe to say that Plato might have been trying to tell us something else. That is, it’s not just a description of a philosopher’s journey; it’s the current state of the world. Today, it’s not hard to look at the multitudes of people, heads down, looking at screens to understand that they, too, are looking at the shadows on the cave walls while they pass unconsciously through the fire of the tangibly real world.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t just include people looking at screens. The entire Western education system has been deconstructed to encourage the consumption and regurgitation of information rather than most critical thinking concepts. Sportsball reinforces the idea of picking a team in contests where there can only be winners and (mostly) losers.

The allegory also discusses the philosopher's role upon returning to the cave. When the freed prisoner returns to enlighten the other prisoners, he is ridiculed and rejected; they cannot recognize his higher state of understanding beyond their perceived reality. This part of the allegory highlights the difficulties of teaching the uninformed philosophical truths about reality. It suggests that enlightenment is a personal journey that is often met with resistance and misunderstanding from those not ready to receive it.

Again, if we look beyond the philosopher to the modern researcher and citizen journalist, once someone starts their research journey and develops critical thinking skills, the label and thought-terminating cliché “conspiracy theorist” may soon be applied to them. This is an ongoing strategy by the Power Elite Oligarchs and popularized by the Central Intelligence Agency in response to their involvement in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. In this way, critical thinking is diminished and is enough to keep most people from doing too much damage.

People don’t like change, and ideas that reframe the world in ways that disrupt a predisposed worldview — or their favorite sports team — are often met with stiff opposition. Plato was right. Most people like being in the cave, like Cypher in the Matrix movie, when he says:

“You know.. I know this steak doesn't exist. I know that when I put it in my mouth; the Matrix is telling my brain that it is juicy, and delicious. After nine years… you know what I realize? Ignorance is bliss.” ~ Cypher

True Believers

The True Believer is a well-indoctrinated citizen or subject who believes that the political agency awarded to them by the State — like representation or the right to vote — gives them power to affect the direction of that state. In most cases, that’s purely an illusion.

A True Believer can be characterized as someone who commits themselves to a mass movement driven by a potent blend of personal frustrations and ideological fervor. Ideologues who self-identifies as a Republican, Democrat, Abortion-Rights/Right-to-Life Activist, LGPTQ+, Climate Activist, Zionist, Conservative, Tory, Liberal, Libertarian, Christian Nationalist, Proud Boys, Western Chauvinists, White Nationalists, La Raza, NAACP, ADL, ACLU, Black Lives Matter, Anarchist, America-Firsters, MAGA, Gilets Jaunes, is a True Believer because they believe that some political action or process can overcome their frustration with some offending system.

Full Disclosure: This author was an Asset and a True Believer until January 6th, 2021, where I was an eye-witness, with a press credential and a front row seat to the honey-pot slaughter-pen that was manifested by Donald J. Trump’s “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” tweet. I feared for my life in an uncontrolled crowd crush.

At its core, a True Believer is someone who adopts a cause or ideology so completely that it becomes a central component of their identity. This transformation often occurs when personal grievances or dissatisfaction fuse with a movement's perceived virtues or objectives. True believers are not merely supporters of a cause but its fervent champions, often willing to undertake significant sacrifices for their adopted cause.

A True Believer's psychological profile includes a profound dissatisfaction with one's current state. This dissatisfaction might stem from economic hardship, social alienation, or a deep-seated sense of injustice. Whatever the source, it creates a fertile ground for the seeds of radical commitment to be sown. True Believers often see the movement as a vehicle for redressing their grievances and a platform to assert a new, empowering identity.

Frustration

Hoffer emphasizes that frustration is the critical catalyst in making a true believer. He notes, "To the frustrated, freedom from responsibility is more attractive than freedom from restraint,” that true believers often trade the burdens of autonomy for the simplicity of obedience within a movement. Frustration arises not merely from a lack of freedom but from the burdens and challenges that come with making independent choices, particularly when those choices seem to lead nowhere but to failure.

Black Lives Matter True Believers

Hoffer also discusses how mass movements effectively harness these frustrations. They channel individual discontent into collective action, providing a clear direction and purpose. In doing so, they offer not just a set of beliefs but also a new community and a new identity. This new identity is defined in opposition to designated enemies or societal structures blamed for the True Believers' woes, deepening their commitment to the cause.

MAGA True Believers

Interestingly, Hoffer points out that mass movements appeal to the completely downtrodden and those who have experienced some measure of freedom. "Freedom aggravates frustration," he asserts, suggesting that those who have tasted better things are often the most driven to seek radical change. This dual appeal is critical to understanding the broad base many mass movements can build. The more oppressed may seek basic improvements to their conditions, while the relatively free may pursue lofty ideals that promise change and transformation.

Fellow Stop-the-Steal Assets Alex Jones and Ali Alexander

True Believers are managed by Assets, who are in turn managed by Handlers. These orchestrators steer true believers, often without their full awareness, manipulating their frustrations and desires to serve broader, sometimes hidden agendas. While the movements themselves might appear organic, they are frequently the products of careful cultivation by those who stand to gain from the unrest they foster.

True Believers are profoundly shaped by personal frustrations and societal conditions, drawn irresistibly to the promises of a mass movement that offers redemption through collective action. Whether driven by disillusionment with the present or dreams of a better future, True Believers are not just participants in their movements; they are the essential lifeblood that sustains them.

Assets

Assets are individuals or entities — managed by Handlers — who perform tasks that are sometimes illegal, unethical, or secretive, designed to influence specific outcomes or gather sensitive information, but often mundane tasks like journalists, social media influencers, talent agents, and bankers. This definition includes an expansive variety of specific functions, each critical to the operational success of the Power Elite Oligarchs through their Handlers affiliated with corporations, banks, intelligence agencies, and criminal organizations alike (often in combination).

Asset Patsies Ethyl and Julius Rosenberg

An Asset’s role can vary dramatically depending on the operation's needs. Sexual Blackmail (Honeytraps), Insider Information, Whistleblowers (legitimate and fake), Intimidation, Assassination, Sabotage, Community, Political, Social and Union “Organizers,” Industrial Espionage, Patsies, Fall-guys, Couriers, Communication, Financial and Corporate “Fronts,” Mockingbird “Journalism,” Cut-Outs and Go-Betweens all comprise just some of the various tasks that Assets are tasked with performing.

Honeypot Assette Ashley St. Clair

One common use is in sexual blackmail or honey trapping, where assets use intimate relationships or the lure of sexual encounters to extract information or coerce influential figures. This technique was notably employed during the Cold War by Soviet intelligence, who often used 'honey traps' to obtain diplomatic or state secrets from unsuspecting targets. Still, the technique is age-old and has recently popped back into the news with Jeffrey Epstein and Puff Daddy. Unfortunately, the public is often distracted by lurid details, ignoring the practical purpose of the compromise in the first place — affecting big-ticket decisions, legislation, and regulations impacting specific industries.

Asset Virginia Giuffre with Handler Ghislaine Maxwell and Royal Power Elite Oligarch Prince Andrew ‘Windsor’ (nee Saxe-Coburg-Gotha - Welf )

Insider information gathering is another key role for assets, particularly those embedded within corporations, governments, or other high-value organizations. These individuals are positioned in sensitive roles that grant them access to classified or proprietary information, which can be pivotal for both national security and corporate espionage. Insider information gathering is also very helpful in providing mockingbird journalists with timely information that can impact stock markets, company board seats, and other aspects of business and government affairs.

Asset Roger Stone with Handler Roy Cohn

Coercion and intimidation tactics are also frequently employed, where assets may be used to force individuals into compliance under threat of violence or exposure. Similarly, assets may be tasked with assassination missions to remove politically inconvenient figures.

Handler Roy Cohn with Asset Donald J. Trump

In more indirect roles, assets might serve as patsies or couriers. Patsies are often unknowingly set up to take the fall for complex schemes, protecting the true orchestrators. At the same time, couriers transport messages, drugs, or other illicit items, typically without full knowledge of the contents or their implications.

Front Men Assets Bill Gates, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Front-men and cut-outs represent more strategic uses of assets. Front-men (pick your favorite celebrity billionaire) are the ostensible leaders of organizations that are controlled from behind the scenes, providing a legitimate face to illicit operations or shell companies. They often appear out of nowhere as “boy geniuses” and have some phony Horatio Alger story pumped up by the mockingbird media. Often, they have TV shows.

Ragged Dick by Horatio Alger

Cut-outs function as intermediaries, facilitating the transfer of information or goods between operatives in a manner that obscures the direct links between the parties involved.

Asset Jack “Ruby” Rubinstein assassinating Asset Lee Harvey Oswald

Lawyers, as Assets in the practice of lawfare, may engage in activities such as filing lawsuits to delay or disrupt policy implementations, drain resources, or create public relations challenges for opponents. Legal professionals can play a significant role in either challenging or supporting legislation that impacts local, national, or foreign policy interests. These professionals work within the legal framework, but their actions align with the Power Elite Oligarch's objectives while appearing to promote a different motivation.

Asset Milo Yiannopoulos

Perhaps some of the most sophisticated roles of assets involve financial operations designed to launder money and obscure the origins of illicit funds. Through complex networks of businesses, including shell companies and banks established specifically for these purposes, assets help launder money, allowing organizations to fund further clandestine activities without attracting legal scrutiny. These financial maneuvers are critical, providing the economic underpinning for both covert operations and broader strategic initiatives.

Managing Assets leverages calculated processes developed using traditional espionage practices by their Handlers. This includes identifying potential Assets based on their access to valuable information or ability to perform specific tasks, assessing their vulnerabilities and motivations, and developing a strategy for their management that may involve direct or indirect communication channels to activate them as required.

The role of an Asset is multifaceted and indispensable to the strategic manipulations of the Power Elite Oligarchs and their Handlers. Apart from being mere information providers, Assets are pivotal players who carry out a wide array of tasks that support the Power Elite Oligarchs' secretive goals.

Handlers

Handlers are the most publicly visible individuals in the hierarchy of control. That is because part of their job is to attract attention away from the Power Elite and manage the day-to-day operations of the Assets. This is hard to do from the shadows. These Handlers run roundtable organizations, foundations, non-government organizations, and financial institutions. They often participate in the revolving door between the public and private sectors, moving back and forth as elections and politics dictate.

Presidents and their Handlers (top left to bottom right): Woodrow Wilson & Edward Mandell House, Richard Nixon & Henry Kissinger, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan & George Herbert Walker Bush, Bill Clinton & John Podesta, George Walker Bush & Dick Cheney, Barack Obama & Valerie Jarrett, Donald J. Trump & Jared Kushner, Joe Biden & Ronald Klain, Donald J. Trump & (Venetian Doge) Elon Musk

Handlers are often organized into “roundtable” organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations, Royal Institute of International Affairs, The Fabian Society, The Pilgram Society, Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg Meetings, Brookings Institute, Heritage Foundation, Claremont Institute, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Atlantic Council, Aspen Institute, World Economic Forum, The Club of Rome, and many others.

Handler Pamela Churchill Harriman with hands-on Oligarch Handler W. Averell Harriman (husband)

They include organizations like Bohemian Grove, the Council of the Americas, the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Le Cercle, and the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Handlers are actively recruited, often after serving as Assets, from schools through targeted fraternities and so-called secret societies, like the Rhodes Scholarships and Yale’s Skull and Bones Society.

A sampling of Rhodes Scholars (British Empire Assets)

Foundations allow Handlers to direct the tax-free application of enormous amounts of money — often more than many governments — towards Power Elite Oligarchs’ goals, like The Gates Foundation, Welcome Trust, Rockefeller Foundation, Carnegie Corporation, Ford Foundation, Open Societies Foundation, Center for American Progress, The Berggruen Institute, the Clinton Foundation and many others.

Handler Allen Dulles

The Power Elite

“Beware of false prophets who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly, they are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits”. ~ Matthew 7:15-16

Evelyn de Rothschild poking (then Prince) King Charles III in the chest.

The Power Elite Oligarchs hide in plain sight, using a two-fold strategy of removing critical thinking skills from the education system while distracting the public through media psycho-drama, endless narratives, and distractions (bread and circuses).

The Power Elite Oligarchs have think tanks, non-government organizations, foundations, and other entities that allow them to control events without much government interference because they actively groom, cultivate, train, fund, and promote their controlled politicians and bureaucrats.

Fabian philanthropist Walter Rothschild on the back of a Galapagos tortoise, demonstrating a method of control.

They are not hiding, and none of this is a secret. They control you and the world around you by convincing the public that institutions like democratically elected republics are real, when in fact, they are elaborate charades designed to lull us all into a false sense of agency.

Hands-on Oligarch Handlers, the Rockefeller Brothers

Many people find it hard to believe that the world they consume on television and in the media is not how things really work, and that is on purpose.

Identifying the Power Elite Oligarchy in a way that avoids the traps laid for those who go looking is a challenge. The Power Elite know better than anyone that if they were easily identified, their odds of maintaining hegemony would be dramatically reduced.

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus told us how to identify them: "We will know them by their fruits.” The Power Elite’s fruits are the controlling interests, the controlling stock, and financial influence through debt management of all of the world's major corporate and financial interests. Controlling interests do not necessarily mean the CEO or even a Chairman of the Board; it means the controlling stockholders. That ownership is a secret in many cases, like the privately owned and controlled Federal Reserve Bank and the Bank of International Settlements. The Power Elite go to great lengths to ensure that the public does not know who is in real control. Holding and shell companies, often held “off-shore” in the Caribbean or small countries like Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, or Panama, provide a safe haven for their identities.

In his prologue to “The Secrets Known Only to the Inner Elites,” polymath historian and political gadfly Lyndon Larouche comments on the current power structure of the world:

Through three millennia of recorded history to date, centered around the Mediterranean, the civilized world has been run by two bitterly opposed elites, the one associated with the faction of Socrates and Plato, the other with the faction of Aristotle. During these thous­ands of years, until the developments of approximately 1784-1818 in Europe, both factions’ inner elites maintained in some fashion an unbroken continuity of, organization and knowledge through all of the political catastrophes which afflicted each of them in various times and locales.

In a follow-up article titled “The Strategic Significance of the Ecumenical Negotiations,” Larouche drills down to competing cults, one driven by a Platonic philosophy of individual sovereignty and another with an Aristotelian worldview and a long-term goal of a scientific autocracy or technocratic neo-feudalism:

For more than a thousand years, the direct link between the main body of wicked “families” based on Byzantium and their kindred in Rome has been mediated through the Byzantine colony known as Venice and Padua. Later, Genoa, another Byzantine colony-city in Italy, was added. This connection established the “Weir” faction of the 11th century A.D. and, later, the “Black Welf,” or “Black Guelph” faction of the late 13th and 14th centuries, the political and biological antecedents of the “black nobility” of Europe today. Nearly all of the ruling and pretender monarchical families of Europe today, including the Hapsburgs, are active members of a modern “black nobility” conspiracy centered upon the ancient family funds of Venice and Venice’s colony-nation known as Switzerland. It was through Venice that the evil influence of Apollo-cultist Aristotle was introduced to corrupt the Western Roman Catholic Confession. There is no evil, including two world wars, and the fascist regimes of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, which was not the direct result of the influence of the Venice-centered “black nobility” of Europe and that oligarchy’s vast accumulation of rentier-financier family funds. The world’s largest insurance firm, the Assicurazioni Generali di Venezia e Trieste, and its adjunct, the Riunione Adriatica, are exemplary of this, as is the world’s leading central bank of central banks, the Basel, Switzerland Bank for International Settlements. The Venetian tax-farmer interests which took over Britain in 1603, and Netherlands during the same decade, created the British and Dutch East India Companies, which in effect, control Britain and the Netherlands today, and which have assimilated the Morgan and Rockefeller interests in the United States, among many others, as associated “families” of the Venice-centered “secret world empire” of corrupted and complicit wealthy family funds.

Larouche continues explaining how the cults spread their influence through institutions like Oxford University, where Professor John Ruskin spread Empire-centric strategies like Zionism and inspired the formation of the Cecil Rhodes Roundtable Group.

Like Ruskin’s Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, the network of Venice-centered “families” was committed before and during Ruskin’s lifetime to destroying the institution of the modern nation-state republic throughout the world, and to eliminating the commitment to technological progress associated with modern sovereign republics. In brief, the Venetians and their accomplices have never accepted the existence of that modern industrial-capitalist sovereign nation set into motion with Louis Xl’s creation of modern France during the late 15th century. They are the wealthiest collection of rentier-financiers and landlords in the world. This does not mean that they are capitalists.

They are neo-feudalists, determined to destroy industrial capitalism as well as the institution of the sovereign nation-state republic. They are Malthusian world-federalists, seeking to create a one-world neo-feudalist empire ruled by the network of “families” centered upon the ancient family funds of Venice. Mazzini’s projects represent the Venetian gang’s mobilization of anti-capitalist forces of chaos-anarchism, socialism, and, later, fascism—as mass social battering-rams directed to weaken and break the institutions of the modern state and technological progress.

Catherine Austin Fitts’ Map of Power and Control

Many researchers and pundits will tell you that a particular religious group or cult is involved in command and control, and those people are both correct and incorrect. A metadata analysis of the Power Elite's methodology reveals a pattern of infiltration, or as some of them like to say, “permeation”.

It is safe to say that Jews, Jesuits, Freemasons, Mafia, Illuminists, Cabalists, Theosophists, MI6, CIA, FBI, KGB (or FSB), Mossad, 5-Eyes, Zionists, Jesuits, Communists, Marxists, Fascists, (heck, all the “ists”), Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Liberals, Conservatives, Labour, Tory, Catholic, Protestant, Mormons, Scientologists, Anglicans, Episcopalians, Methodists, Sevent Day Advetists, and Evangelical Christians, et al all have some involvement.

But not everyone who is a member of those groups.

Many members of those groups belong to the lower tiers of the power hierarchy, and have little or no knowledge of whats going on above their degree levels.

Fabian Society Coat of Arms is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Likewise, not all tax-exempt foundations and universities were founded by globalist psychopaths, but slowly over time, using a “Fabian” strategy of gradual take-over and language manipulation, using epistemological warfare methods, most governments, publishing (including media and entertainment), education and major religious institutions have become compromised and controlled.

Several Power Elite Oligarch controlled tax havens and sovereign entities operate with unique legal structures that allow the wealthy to avoid taxes and move money around. These territories include the City of London (not to be confused with London proper), the Vatican, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (within the Vatican), the Vatican Bank (privately held within the Vatican), the United Nations in New York, and CERN on the border of France and Switzerland.

Understanding the layers of control and deception in our world is not an academic exercise — it is essential for reclaiming individual agency. The structures that govern society have been refined over centuries, designed to ensure that the majority remain distracted, divided, and obedient. But history has shown that once people recognize the patterns of manipulation — whether through media control, political theater, or financial monopolies — they can begin to resist.

The antidote to deception is for each of us to develop our God-given gift of λόγος: critical thinking, truth-seeking, and the courage to question. Those who benefit from keeping the public in the dark rely on passive acceptance and blind participation. But awareness is the first step toward action.

They control you through language. Break the spell.

