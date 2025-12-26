Thank you Nathan Oshidari, sue, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

This podcast traces the structure of global power through the visible symbols and hidden operations that organize modern authority. Duke speaks from his own experience after losing his home in a fire, using that event to build a direct investigation into how geometry, hierarchy, and control operate across politics, religion, and media.

Soup to Nuts examines how people in power design and use visual and linguistic systems to keep control. Peter Duke’s focus moves through geometry, secret orders, and the manipulation of belief.

The Circle and the Star

Duke starts with a star drawn inside a circle. He uses it to explain how ruling groups set limits and share authority. The circle represents boundaries that restrain behavior. The star traces the paths of coordination inside those limits. He connects the form to the MICE+F framework — Money, Ideology, Compromise, Ego — and adds Family as a fifth method of control. The points of the star mark domains such as government, military, media, finance, or education. Lines between the points stand for personal ties. People who hold positions in more than one sphere move orders and information across the network.

The Lineage of Orders

Duke looks backward to the groups that shaped this pattern. He cites the Knights Templar, the Rosicrucians, and the Jesuits. Ignatius of Loyola founded the Jesuit order in 1540 with strict obedience and segmented knowledge. Duke says that the Central Intelligence Agency repeats the same structure: limited access, coded language, and total loyalty. The Jesuit seal — rays around a sacred name — shows the same geometry as the star and circle. He reads it as the earliest diagram of a global command network.

Symbols in Commerce

He turns to corporate branding. Executives and designers reuse the same shapes. Duke describes the Starbucks siren, the Texaco star, and the twenty-two Paramount stars over a mountain. He notes that twenty-two matches the number of fallen angels in the Book of Enoch. He argues that decision-makers choose these numbers and shapes to signal membership and continuity, not to decorate. The choice aims at recognition deeper than reason. Designers place geometry where viewers will accept without thinking.

The 60º Cabal

Duke develops the idea through geometry. Freemasons set their compass at sixty degrees. The Kabbalistic Tree of Life uses ten points joined by twenty-two paths. When six trees turn at sixty-degree intervals, they form Metatron’s Cube. Duke treats the cube as a model of organization. Each point in the lattice marks an institution: military, education, religion, finance, politics, or media. The lines mark people who bridge those fields. He says initiates learn to draw the figure from memory so they can visualize how commands and alliances move. Geometry serves as a mental training ground for navigating within the hierarchy.

The Doge and the Council

At the center sits the Doge, a title from the Venetian Republic. Around the Doge sit thirteen oligarchs. Six connect to him directly; the others work through layers beneath them. The Doge acts only with the council’s approval. Duke compares this to the British shift from King James II to William III, when monarchs began to serve financiers and ministers rather than a divine mandate. He extends the idea to modern leaders who act within networks of donors and strategists that decide policy behind closed doors.

Circles Within Circles

Duke arranges society in rings. The widest ring holds the prisoners of the cave — citizens who accept media stories without checking sources. Inside that ring stand the true believers who drive political movements. Closer in are the assets who spread messages crafted by their handlers. The handlers sit nearer the core and direct operations. The smallest circle contains the oligarchs who design the strategy. Each layer shields the next. Obedience moves inward; propaganda moves outward.

The Dialectic as Weapon

Duke shifts from structure to thought. Real change, he says, follows a human rhythm: a person abandons a false idea, discovers a truer one, and chooses to live by it. Manipulators replace that rhythm with speed and fear. They invent a problem, inflame a reaction, and impose a ready-made solution. The pattern — problem, reaction, solution — short-circuits reflection. Fear drives assent before conscience can intervene. Duke calls this the dialectical attack on passion because it redirects the natural drive for truth into panic and submission.

Tools for Defense

He proposes four tools. Logos (λόγος) trains reasoning through careful speech. Krisis (κρίσις) sharpens judgment by revealing omissions and exaggerations. Praus (πραΰς) provides calm control, preventing rash responses. Agape, or love (ἀγάπη), guides the other three with good intent toward others. Together they form a method for steady thought. When a person applies these tools, manipulation loses force because language and motive return to clarity.

The Judas Effect

Power maintains itself by infiltration. Duke describes Fabian permeation, drawn from the Fabian Society’s symbol of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Agents join groups that challenge authority and redirect them from within. Revolts proceed along paths already mapped by those in charge. Duke calls this pattern the Judas Effect: a trusted insider turns rebellion into obedience to the oligarchy.

Awareness as Act

Duke ends with his own experience. As a photographer, he once promoted events that served the very power he criticized. When he recognized that fact, his work changed. Understanding replaced illusion. When people study how rulers use symbols and language, the control loses grip. A drawing or a slogan has no power without human attention. Once people see the pattern, they can think beyond it. Through passion, thinking replaces errant knowledge. Thought regains motion, and the person becomes free to act with intent rather than habit.

Soup to Nuts traces how people use geometry, hierarchy, and language to govern perception. When citizens learn who draws these shapes and why, they recover the ability to think and to choose.

