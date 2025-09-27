Bots React to the 60º Cabal

This conversation covers “The 60º Freemasonry Cabal” by Peter Duke of The Duke Report, which proposes a thought experiment suggesting that the Kabbalistic Tree of Life, adapted by Freemasonry, functions as a concealed architecture of command and control rather than a spiritual allegory. The author posits that symbols, rituals, and geometry, such as Metatron’s Cube and the 60-degree compass, are used as an encryption device and memory palace to train initiates and transmit directives within a global, distributed network called the “Cabal.”

This system, which allegedly originated in Venetian command models and was refined by figures like Francis Bacon, uses a core structure of thirteen oligarchs and Round Table groups to maintain control and secrecy across generations. The essay concludes that this framework enables the initiated (”sacred”) to operate through a covert communication plan, while the general public (”profane”) is distracted by allegory and manufactured mystery, thereby preserving the power structure.

Original Article Here:

