Scott Adams God Speed

Thank you Terry Wolfe, Steshu Dostoevsky, Fault Tolerant, Frank Miscione, Jessica Duke, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Peter Duke, with guest commentator George Webb, examines the creative life, public controversies, and personal routines of the late cartoonist and author Scott Adams. Duke opens from his studio while Webb reports from Bisbee, Arizona, where he has been covering stories near the U.S.–Mexico border. The conversation turns quickly to Adams’ death, prompting Duke to recall their professional and personal connection and the cultural influence of Dilbert.

Remembering a Personal Encounter

Duke describes photographing Adams nine years earlier, an image later used in a New York Times profile that labeled Duke “the Annie Leibovitz of the alt-right.” He recounts how that photo session began a brief but meaningful friendship built around shared curiosity and humor. When Adams announced his illness, Duke published a letter reflecting on his respect for him rather than contacting him directly.

The Logic of Dilbert and the Corporate Machine

The hosts trace Dilbert’s resonance with the workplace of the 1990s, identifying its accuracy in depicting absurd corporate logic. Duke recalls receiving a framed Dilbert cartoon while working on the X-Files.com project for 20th Century Fox. He cites a specific 1997 strip in which Dilbert questions his boss’s sense of urgency, underscoring Adams’ skill at dramatizing bureaucratic contradiction. George Webb connects this insight to Adams’ own experiences at Pacific Bell, where dysfunctional policy meetings supplied the raw material for his humor.

Early Internet Innovation

Adams, Duke explains, added his email address to every comic strip to invite readers to send him real workplace stories. In the mid-1990s, few public figures interacted with audiences through direct digital channels. This feedback loop created a proto-online community that inspired countless strips. Duke highlights Adams’ foresight in understanding networked culture long before social media shaped popular communication.

The Home Studio and Routine

Duke recounts his visit to Adams’ home in Pleasanton, California, describing a vast residence with an indoor tennis court and minimalist décor. He recalls the large kitchen island where Adams filmed his daily live stream, “Coffee with Scott Adams,” using his MacBook camera while monitoring viewer comments on an iPad. Behind him, Duke noticed Photoshop open on a computer screen as Adams refined a cartoon panel. The garage, nicknamed “the man cave,” served as Adams’ post-show retreat, where he would smoke from a bong to unwind. Duke mentions Adams’ dog Snickers, trained with blue tape to stay in a designated square on the floor, a detail that revealed Adams’ disciplined approach to both work and life.

The Philosophy of God’s Debris

Discussion shifts to Adams’ novel God’s Debris, which once topped Amazon’s religion category. Duke explains the story of a metaphysical “avatar” transferring cosmic knowledge to a delivery driver. He later discovered that the book’s structure resembled writings by seventeenth-century mystic Jacob Bohme, whose Rosicrucian ideas blended materialism and spirituality. Duke interprets Adams’ attraction to such themes as evidence of his struggle between rational materialism and transcendence.

Media and Misrepresentation

The hosts address how media outlets framed Adams’ comments about race. Duke revisits the statement that led to widespread condemnation and explains the logical sequence of his argument as an Aristotelian exercise that became distorted. Both hosts see the controversy as an example of modern media’s appetite for outrage and the difficulty of communicating nuance in viral environments.

Hypnosis, Persuasion, and Communication

Duke describes learning hypnosis after spending a day observing Adams’ verbal precision and focus. Adams had studied persuasion and neuro-linguistic programming, integrating those tools into his public talks. Once Duke understood the techniques, he found himself unable to watch political commentators — Jack Posobiec, Mike Cernovich, Tucker Carlson, or Rachel Maddow — because he recognized their persuasive cues. He credits Adams for demonstrating how rhetoric functions as structured influence rather than conversation.

The “True Believer” and Trust in Systems

When a viewer asks whether Adams failed to see political manipulation, Duke answers that Adams acted as a true believer. He trusted institutional narratives, including vaccine campaigns, with the same logical faith that guided his work. Duke reflects that Adams’ reasoning led him to decisions that later seemed misguided, yet he insists those choices aligned with his integrity. Webb adds that genuine conviction often makes individuals vulnerable to exploitation by political or financial actors who recognize their authenticity.

Networks of Influence in Media Politics

The dialogue expands into the history of conservative media circles surrounding Andrew Breitbart, Ben Shapiro, Steve Bannon, and Charlie Kirk. Duke connects his acquaintance with Chuck Johnson to his introduction to Adams and recounts how friendships and rivalries shaped the ideological map of alternative media. He recalls Friends of Abe, a private Hollywood group of conservative creatives, and the difficulty of protecting such organizations from infiltration or misrepresentation. Webb contextualizes the discussion within larger patterns of media consolidation and intelligence ties.

Closing Reflections

By the end of the conversation, Duke and Webb portray Scott Adams as a figure who merged engineering logic, comic timing, and metaphysical curiosity. He represented the technological optimism of the 1990s and the ideological fracturing of the 2010s. His studio, his routines, his humor, and his final philosophical questions form the portrait of a man who built meaning through systems of reasoning and narrative design. Duke’s tribute portrays Adams as a rationalist trapped in the logic he mastered — a man who built systems of persuasion and philosophical puzzles but never escaped the materialist framework that defined his thinking.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books for understanding how the world really works and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK