The Duke Report

The Duke Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Palisades Fire - One Year Later

Go Meta - Or Go Home
The Duke Report™️'s avatar
The Duke Report™️
Jan 07, 2026
How Globalist Arsonists Have Used Fire to Seize Control of Los Angeles

How Globalist Arsonists Have Used Fire to Seize Control of Los Angeles

The Duke Report™️
·
February 6, 2025
Read full story
California’s Digital Enslavement: Nicolas Berggruen’s Plan to Turn the State into an AI-Controlled Prison

California’s Digital Enslavement: Nicolas Berggruen’s Plan to Turn the State into an AI-Controlled Prison

The Duke Report™️
·
January 29, 2025
Read full story
Palisades Firestorm: How AI and Corruption Are Burning California to Ashes

Palisades Firestorm: How AI and Corruption Are Burning California to Ashes

The Duke Report™️
·
January 27, 2025
Read full story
Disaster in the Palisades - Part II

Disaster in the Palisades - Part II

The Duke Report™️
·
January 11, 2025
Read full story
IGNIS Aerial Ignition

IGNIS Aerial Ignition

The Duke Report™️
·
February 6, 2025
Read full story
Geo-Fencing The Palisades Fires, "Fireworks," and Graffiti Tagging

Geo-Fencing The Palisades Fires, "Fireworks," and Graffiti Tagging

The Duke Report™️
·
May 28, 2025
Read full story
Rituals in Plain Sight

Rituals in Plain Sight

The Duke Report™️
·
June 1, 2025
Read full story
Palisades Oil Explainer

Palisades Oil Explainer

The Duke Report™️
·
November 2, 2025
Read full story
Pacific Palisades Village Devastation

Pacific Palisades Village Devastation

The Duke Report™️
·
January 9, 2025
Read full story
Pacific Palisades Village Devastation

Pacific Palisades Village Devastation

The Duke Report™️
·
January 8, 2025
Read full story
Burning the Republic: Phoenix Myths and Hidden Masters

Burning the Republic: Phoenix Myths and Hidden Masters

The Duke Report™️
·
November 28, 2024
Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Duke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture