Palisades Fire - One Year Later

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript91Palisades Fire - One Year LaterGo Meta - Or Go HomeThe Duke Report™️Jan 07, 202691ShareTranscriptHow Globalist Arsonists Have Used Fire to Seize Control of Los AngelesThe Duke Report™️·February 6, 2025Read full storyCalifornia’s Digital Enslavement: Nicolas Berggruen’s Plan to Turn the State into an AI-Controlled PrisonThe Duke Report™️·January 29, 2025Read full storyPalisades Firestorm: How AI and Corruption Are Burning California to AshesThe Duke Report™️·January 27, 2025Read full storyDisaster in the Palisades - Part IIThe Duke Report™️·January 11, 2025Read full storyIGNIS Aerial IgnitionThe Duke Report™️·February 6, 2025Read full storyGeo-Fencing The Palisades Fires, "Fireworks," and Graffiti TaggingThe Duke Report™️·May 28, 2025Read full storyRituals in Plain SightThe Duke Report™️·June 1, 2025Read full storyPalisades Oil ExplainerThe Duke Report™️·November 2, 2025Read full storyPacific Palisades Village DevastationThe Duke Report™️·January 9, 2025Read full storyPacific Palisades Village Devastation The Duke Report™️·January 8, 2025Read full storyBurning the Republic: Phoenix Myths and Hidden MastersThe Duke Report™️·November 28, 2024Read full storyDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Duke Report PodcastAll News is Made Up. Some of it is True.All News is Made Up. Some of it is True.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeThe Duke Report™️Recent EpisodesBetween Ignorance and Evil - Thoughts on VenezuelaJan 4 • The Duke Report™️Stop Getting PlayedJan 2 • The Duke Report™️Soup To NutsDec 26, 2025 • The Duke Report™️The Star Within The Circle ExplainerDec 21, 2025 • The Duke Report™️Trump's Universal QuantifiersDec 19, 2025 • The Duke Report™️A Century of War ExplainerDec 17, 2025 • The Duke Report™️Saving Tucker CarlsonDec 17, 2025 • The Duke Report™️