Preface

This work is a thought experiment. It prompts the reader to consider whether the Kabbalistic Tree of Life, appropriated and repurposed by Freemasonry, operates more as a concealed architecture of command and control than as a mystical ladder of ascent. What appears to the uninitiated as spiritual allegory may serve as a communication plan for those trained in geometry, memory, and ritual. The experiment treats history, ritual, and symbol as components of a hidden, but omnipresent, tyrannical programme designed to preserve secrecy, train initiates, and stabilize authority across generations. If true, there should be enough of a framework in this article for researchers to start filling in the org chart with names, roles, and responsibilities. They didn’t need Palantir to build it; we shouldn’t need Palantir to reveal and dismantle it, but it might be helpful.

Benjamin Disraeli - – British statesman (1804–1881)

The Veil of Mystery

“The world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes.” ~ Benjamin Disraeli

This essay presents a thought experiment that posits that real power often hides itself in manufactured mystery. For this work, the definition of Magic is the self-evident wrapped in mystery to sustain perceptual control. With this definition in place, rulers employ magic as a method to govern perception through concealment and symbol. It’s a process for keeping secrets, the whole point of “secret societies.” They, the people in control, manufacture bullshit mysteries to conceal what they do, often right in front of us.

The secrecy management framework is implicit in the foundational degrees of British and Scottish Rite Freemasonry. British Freemasonry likely did not invent it, as they claim their rite is inherited from older societies, but they definitely refined it and helped shape what we now call modernity. That said, they begin their doctrinal initiation with one of the oldest educational pedagogies, geometry, and their corporate logo is the compass and the square.

The familiar logo for Freemasonry features a compass at 60 ° and a square at 90 °. Curiously, 60 and 90 are vertical mirrors of each other. Between, in the center, is the letter “G.” It has been said, among the profane (like this author), that it stands for Geometry, God, and the “Generative” principle.

Initiates learn to draw and practice sacred geometry, and are bound by oath to secrecy. They construct diagrams from memory, bind knowledge in allegory, and preserve command structures through ritual.

Freemasonic iconography is a rabbit hole, but it is said that when the logo is flanked by the two Solomonic columns of Boaz and Jachin , it can be depicted as IXXI or IX XI or 911. Donald Trump’s presidencies, 45 and 47, might also be encoded as 4+5=9 and 4+7=11.

The Trees of Life and Death

The Kabbalistic Tree of Life (and Death) conceals and reveals a Freemasonic communication plan, a network diagram. The lower level initiates memorize its arcane shapes and lore without context for the potential structural and utilitarian meaning of the higher degrees of Freemason communications.

The Kabbalistic Tree of Life (and Death)

The Tree of Life is 10 numbered circles, connected by paths. Each circle, known as a “sefirot,” represents a mystical or metaphysical state of being, labeled in Hebrew. Eventually, initiates discover that there is an invisible, missing sefirot, and another tree, the Tree of Death, also known as the “Qliphoth.” The trees are organized into right-hand and left-hand paths, which mimic the Solomonic pillars of Boaz and Jachin (Judgement and Mercy).

For this thought experiment, it may be helpful to strip the tree of its esoteric meaning and consider it simply as a network diagram showing the entities and their relationships . The numbers will be referenced.

The central path in the Tree of Life is (generally) centered on Harmony, and the Tree of Death represents Discord. In British Freemason Lodges, crossing the threshold moves a brother from the domain of the “profane,” or uninitiated, and into the sanctum of the “sacred,” brothers in the lodge. The lodge’s tesselated black and white tiled floor indicates the chequered path one must navigate in our temporal existence.

It’s worth noting that Judaism was outlawed in England at the time Kabbalah was established, and that the Phoenician language also uses the exact same alphabet.

The height of geometric competency is drafting Metatron’s Cube with a compass and square.

Metatron’s Cube

Freemasons train initiates in sacred geometry as the foundation of their craft. Hence, the compass and the square. The highest exercise in that drafting training was the construction of Metatron’s Cube from memory. Metatron’s cube is a unique geometric form in that it contains within itself all of the points, vectors, and angles of the “Platonic” solids. These regular three-dimensional geometric shapes can be described using a compass and a straightedge.

Metatron’s Cube does not directly correspond to the stars arranged above the Eagle on the Great Seal of the United States. To view the alignment, the Kabbalistic trees must be overlaid and rotated 30 degrees.

When the six Kabbalistic trees are arranged and aligned at 60-degree angles, Metatron’s Cube serves as a reference; they can become a valuable tool as a memory palace, where esoteric ideas can be visualized, fixed, and recalled, much like remembering the placement of furniture in a well-lived-in house.

Metatron’s Cube Aligned with 6 Kabbalah Trees

Higher degree Freemason “adepts” learn to assign positions of specific utility and authority to the circles, the sefirot, the network nodes, and link commands structure along the so-called “paths.”

The Cabal Command Structure is encoded into the Stars above the head of the Eagle on the Great Seal of the United States of America.

These “paths” represent relationships, connections between actual people — the human communication channels — who help maintain cohesion in a distributed and compartmentalized network.

The connections are not straightforward. For example, the six oligarchs who sit in the center only communicate directly with the Doge or through the oligarchs outside their circle. This helps maintain operational security and the need-to-know cell structure.

To learn the system requires diligent memorization, testing, rehearsal, and live exercises.

Winston Churchill, demonstrating his often-ignored gangster persona, sporting an American Thompson .45 Caliber Machine Gun.

“Time and the Ocean and some guiding star and High Cabal have made us what we are.” — Winston Churchill

The Cabal

The Cabal program was likely originally developed in Venice but was established in England and introduced at the Tudor-Elizabethan court. As Robert Fredrick has documented, John Dee traveled to Europe as a spy, Agent 007. He collected continental Kabbalistic methods, steganographic techniques, and strategies of secrecy, which he brought back to Elizabethan England. Francis Bacon served as Executive Producer, assembling the pieces into a cohesive program and integrating them into philosophy, execution, and institutional frameworks. Giordano Bruno contributed to mnemonic scaffolding that allowed initiates to hold complex concepts, ideas, and diagrams in their minds and reconstruct them on demand.

Shakespeare Executive Producer, Francis Bacon

Shakespeare is an original EpiWar™️ mind-control programme, a cultural production system that embeds coded memes into audiences through morals, dogma, allegory, and irony.

William Shakespeare, A Francis Bacon Studio Production

The specific application of Kabbalah’s trees in this thought experiment embedded a system of command and control concealed in arcane ritual, memory, and art. Public audiences encountered propaganda, dressed in drama and allegory. Initiates received operational instruction. The veil of mystery shrouded the structure, stabilizing the hierarchy and training those admitted behind the scenes to secretly govern using symbols and hidden activities that have invisibly replicated in plain sight across generations.

The Tree as Network Diagram

Nikola Tesla

If you only knew the magnificence of the 3, 6 and 9, then you would have the key to the universe.” — Nikola Tesla

By mastering Metatron’s cube, initiates are introduced to the coincidence, the overlap, of the geometric shapes they have mastered, and the shapes that define the Kabbalah’s so-called “Tree of Life.” They overlap and match.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

By taking six of these “trees” (three of life and three of death), rotating each by 60º, and aligning the only single floating #10 circle, the other circles on the tree of life join together to form a map that looks like a snowflake. Platonic geometry aligns the placement of the Kabbalah’s trees. The circles, the sefirot, are connected by paths. There are patterns of circles and relationships represented as paths to help with memorization.

Rotating the trees mimics the left-hand right-hand alignment of the trees, maintaining balance and a “strategy of tension”.

Trees of Life and Death - A Cabal Org Chart

Initiates utilize their knowledge of Metatron’s Cube and the placement of trees (networks), sefirot (hubs), and paths (links) as a network diagram, stored in their memory palace — a mental device to aid memory.

6 and 13

The numbers six and thirteen are encoded into the Great Seal of the United States of America, the assumed current muscle of the Cabal. The original design for the seal encoded the 33º Masonic All-Seeing Eye, thirteen Shields (of the Colonies), and six heraldry shields depicting a Rose — England (the Tudor rose, emblem of the English crown), Thistle — Scotland (national emblem of Scotland), Harp — Ireland (traditional Irish harp symbol), Fleur-de-lis — France (royal emblem of the French crown), Lion — Holland (the Dutch lion, symbol of the Netherlands), Black Eagle — Germany (the double-headed eagle, Holy Roman Empire / German states).

The rejected symbol is curious, as it seems to tell a story of a country we did not learn about in High School History.

The final version of the Great Seal also has the numbers 6 and 13 encoded. There are six groups of the number thirteen: stars, leaves, berries, feathers, stripes, and arrows.

Filling In The Organization Chart

If one assumes the Cabal is based on a structure that mimics the Serene Republic of Venice, the Central position created in the snowflake constellation is the Doge in the central #10 circle. The Doge balances between light and dark, life and death, in the most visible position.

The Doge (“Duke”) occupies the central position of authority and is selected for the position from one of the 13 ruling oligarchs (or their representatives).

The Doge serves at the pleasure of the six chosen oligarchs who anchor the configuration in the three non-overlapping, #9 circles, three in life positions and three in death positions. Six other oligarchs coordinate, in overlapping #7 and #8 life and death circles (Glory, Endurance, Desolation, and Venom).

The 13 Oligarch Core of the Power Structure. (One of whom is the Doge).

Intelligence concentrated at circle #11, which represents the intersection of knowledge and chaos (or intelligence and counter-intelligence), is distributed among the six life and death trees.

Intelligence / Counter Intelligence Spooks occupy the #11 Knowledge / False Knowledge Position

Coordination occurs through Round Table groups. The #6 circle (Harmony/Discord) hosts the central command and control Round Tables, while task-specific Round Tables occupy the other sefirot hubs (Circles #2, 3, 4, 5, 7, and 8).

The “Circle of Helpers,” as defined by Cecil Rhodes, consists of six groups of six round table groups.

These assemblies, arranged as stars within circles, mirror the constellation above the eagle on the Great Seal of the United States. Each horizontal pairing of the 2-3,4-5,7-8 represents encoded dichotomies in the categories of knowledge, force, and form.

According to Veronica Swift, occult survivors categorize the constituent groups into six disciplines: media, banking, education, government, science, and transcendent beliefs, which hypothetically represent the distribution in the six trees.

With Life and Death conjoined at the center, and the trees positioned, there is no node outside the multi-link structure, providing redundancy and fault tolerance. Every node is a hub, connected to multiple other hubs.

Cabal paths or links are best imagined as individual people who sit on multiple boards and fly from meeting to meeting in private jets.

Links or Paths are, in a most practical sense, people who carry knowledge, resources, and directives by holding seats at multiple tables and maintaining operational security. Messaging is personal, hand-carried when not unwritten, using the exact memory palace mechanisms.

The Architecture of Planned Conflict

The structure reflects a built-in, multi-dimensional dialectic architecture, where thesis, antithesis, and synthesis (problem, reaction, solution) are implicit in the design of the organization.

The tree distribution also encodes dialectic. Each mirrored pair of trees defines two sides, and their tripartite distribution reveals the “third-way”. The dialectic structure is represented visually in the following patterns: thesis, antithesis, synthesis; problem, reaction, solution; and death, resurrection, rebirth.

Venetian Command Model

Woodrow Wilson and his Cabal handler, Edward Mandel House.

“Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.” — Woodrow Wilson

The Venetian Republic supplied the working model for command, control, compartmentalization, and secrecy. The Doge is the most visible and occupies the #10 circle, representing convergence and balance between the Kabbalistic Kingdom circle and its Shadow.

The Doge’s office has the liberty to project authority at the pleasure of the oligarchy, as represented by his crown, which contains a liberty cap in a golden cage, the Corono Ducale. His mandate comes from the six oligarchs in #9 positions who select, sustain, and constrain him, and in the case where he does not work out, replace him with someone else.

Outer oligarchs at #7 and #8 positions manage the channels between the Life and Death networks. Their linked memberships coordinate the nodes by carrying influence between oligarchs and Round Tables, as well as across the tree network. Coordination Round Tables at the #6 position (Harmony, Discord) convene policy; task-specific Round Tables at other nodes (#2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8) direct finance, war — epistemological, psychological, and kinetic — trade, and law. The linked individuals who sit on multiple tables are the human communication channels.

Agents at the #11 intelligence nodes of Da’at (Knowledge) and Belial (Disinformation) operate the network’s hard edge. Human teams conduct covert operations, including espionage, targeted violence, illicit commerce, and campaigns aimed at shaping or neutralizing opponents.

Handlers apply the MICE levers — Money, Ideology, Compromise, Ego (and Family or Bloodline)— to recruit, manipulate, and control assets. Intelligence agents process kompromat, coordinate black programs, and maintain deniable channels that shield councils and oligarchs from exposure.

The design maintains security while orchestrating exposure to scrutiny by separating visible deliberation from covert enforcement. Oligarchs set policy, Round Tables debate, organize, authorize, implement, reward, and enforce, while intelligence agents surveil, blackmail, steal, compromise, coerce, assassinate, and control damage from those who operate outside the approval of the Cabal. The Venetian precedent illustrates how councils, linked oligarchs, and secret services collaborate to maintain a system of command that appears diffuse while remaining tightly structured.

Cecil Rhodes

Cecil Rhodes

Cecil Rhodes embedded the design of the Cabal into his will, transforming a personal vision into an institutional framework. The will appointed Lord Rosebery as a trustee and gave explicit direction for Rhodes’s wealth to be used in advancing the political and cultural unification of the English-speaking world. This was the same ambition that had motivated the founding of his secret society in 1891, when he and William T. Stead organized a structure of concentric circles: an inner core of trusted initiates and an outer layer of helpers. By formalizing these aims in his will, Rhodes ensured that the society’s objectives would not vanish with him but would be carried forward by loyal executors.

Rhodes Scholars populate the “Association of Helpers.”

The will preserved both the secrecy and the scalability of the project. The “Circle of Initiates” remained the central directing group, intended to hold the society’s guiding strategy and long-term purpose. Around them, the “Association of Helpers” could be mobilized to exert influence across politics, journalism, and education without compromising the inner circle’s control. These provisions echoed the society’s earlier operational model. They reflected Rhodes’s determination that his wealth should finance not just scholarships, but a permanent machinery of influence, aimed at training leaders and binding them into a global network.

After Rhodes' death in 1902, this legal and financial structure provided Alfred Milner and his allies with the tools to continue the mission. As chief Rhodes Trustee, Milner used Rhodes’s fortune to consolidate a cadre of loyal administrators and intellectuals who extended the vision into the twentieth century. The Round Table groups, which emerged between 1909 and 1913, can be seen as the direct institutional legacy of Rhodes’s will: semi-secret organizations that combined political lobbying with intellectual production, ensuring that the society’s imperial program remained active long after its founder had passed. In this way, the will functioned not only as a legal document but also as a blueprint for a transgenerational project.

Magic as the Self-Evident Wrapped in Mystery

Albert Pike, Sovereign Grand Commander of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Southern Jurisdiction. Pike is buried in the Freemason House of the Temple in Washington, D.C., a few blocks from the White House.

“Let the narrow-souled withdraw, having their ears sealed up! We communicate the divine mysteries to those only who have received the sacred initiation… O, ye Initiates, ye whose ears are purified, receive this in your souls… Reveal it to no Profane! Keep and contain it within yourselves, as an incorruptible treasure…” — Albert Pike, Morals and Dogma

Again, for this thought experiment, magic is defined as the linguistic technique of wrapping something self-evident in a mystery to sustain perceptual control. Its purpose is command and control. By obscuring structure and process, rulers bind the uninitiated to experts, leaving them dependent on interpretation rather than direct knowledge.

The Cabal framework embodies this principle. The network logic of the six trees is easily recognized once drawn. It is a communication plan, cloaked in allegory and ritual, making it appear inaccessible. Those initiated (the “sacred”), trained to recall it, understand it with clarity. Those outside the Cabal (the “profane”) must trust specialists, commentators, and priests of knowledge.

The sacred understand the chart as a communication plan. They recall the memory palaces that reveal the order and allow them to move information securely. The profane are obscured with bafflegab, mumbo jumbo, and misdirection. They consume narratives that conceal the structure, argue among themselves, which leaves them dependent on rhetoric and interpreters, and wastes the time of those trying to uncover the mystery.

The bafflegab effect is deliberate. It is the Kabbalah mumbo-jumbo itself that makes the system seem as if it will “break your brain,” as Robert Frederick describes. This performance of complexity is a form of magic, a bafflegab epistemological defense. By wrapping the self-evident in coded terms and layered symbols, the architects protect the structure from scrutiny and sustain their control.

Rulers obscure the self-evident and train initiates to recognize it. In this way, magic serves its true function: to enforce the sacred/profane divide, compel reliance, and preserve authority.

Exoteric and Esoteric Inversions

For religious adherents, Kabbalah functions as a spiritual tradition. Devotees study its texts for spiritual practice, ethical discipline, and metaphysical insight. Rituals, commentaries, and meditative techniques are often associated with religious beliefs — their aims center on transformation and revealing hidden knowledge within a sacred frame.

German Military Model Enigma I, in use from 1930

Freemasonry employs Kabbalistic forms as an encryption device, much like the Germans utilized the Enigma machine during World War II. Masonic ritual borrows symbols, names, and sequences and repurposes them, thereby encoding a secret communication plan. Lodge officers and ritual masters assign operational meanings to geometric positions, gestures, and oath-bound practices. They use zodiacal alignments as a planning calendar. Initiates practice of those encodings until they can reproduce the map from memory and carry directives from round table to round table without written documents. The ubiquity of the system is symbolically referenced in money, monuments, flags, seals, and corporate logos.

The two Kabbalistic spheres operate under different premises, but for those unfamiliar with either, they may seem similar and confusing. Religious practice organizes rites, study groups, and traditions. The Masonic programme assigns discrete roles, seating, and mnemonic tasks that function as encrypted channels. The lodge ritual provides cover for the communication plan by incorporating operational language into geometry, pseudo-liturgical elements, and architectural design.

Shakespeare, as an encoded cultural programme, functions as complementary to Freemasonry and Rosicrucianism. Dramatic allegory serves as a cultural mechanism that conveys encoded models and instructions to trained participants, while delivering revenue-generating entertainment to the general public (goal stacking). Playhouses and printed verse double as vectors, supplying cultural currency and symbolic language for delivering embedded messages.

Freemasons use religious vocabulary to train initiates to recall the charts and instructions, to occupy connecting seats, and to operate as the human links that facilitate covert command. Cell-based separation of roles ensures the system's security. Religious practice and sacred grammar provide esoteric religious cover. Trained participants move information through ritualized channels; uninitiated observers receive doctrine, myth, and spectacle. The system reproduces itself through initiation, memory work, and controlled transmission. Cargo cults of the uninitiated profane finance the enterprise with their purchases of Yeezys and Berkin bags.

Modern Replications and the Manhattan Project

In 1943, Joseph Stalin, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Winston Churchill met in Tehran to discuss strategies for carving up the world into Cabal influence zones after World War II ended.

“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

The Cabal framework advanced through a clear historical progression. Our best evidence suggests an origin in the Serene Republic of Venice, where councils, oligarchs, and the Doge balanced visible sovereignty and hidden command.

The Cabal migrated into Elizabethan England via Amsterdam and Switzerland, where the East India Company carried the model into a maritime empire (thalassocracy) and Bacon, Dee, and Bruno encoded it in cultural form.

It expanded within the British Empire, where Cecil Rhodes, the Fabians, and Alfred Milner adapted it into both secret and public Round Tables. By the twentieth century, it had manifested through the City of London and its twin in New York, Wall Street, with a nexus at 120 Broadway.

The financial Round Tables helped mint and manufacture oligarchs who embodied this continuity: J.P. Morgan, John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, Andrew Mellon, Averell Harriman, and Bernard Baruch. These men functioned as bridges, linking British banking networks with American industrial expansion. They supplied the capital, organizational methods, and political influence that allowed the framework to extend across the Atlantic. The round tables are the cogs of Empire, task-specific hubs tied back into the larger grid of control.

The Manhattan Project

J.R.Oppenheimer’s badge photo from Los Alamos National Laboratory

“Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” - Robert Oppenheimer

The Manhattan Project appears from this historic vantage point to be an experiment in formalizing the cabal structure in government. Exoterically, the Manhattan Project appears as a scientific programme to produce an atomic bomb. Scientists and engineers labored across secret sites, guarded by classification systems, compartmentalization, and military surveillance. The bomb was the public story.

Esoterically, the project tested the framework itself. It became a live exercise of the Cabal network in practice: thousands of individuals, distributed in cells, bound by secrecy, carrying fragments of a plan they could not see in its entirety. Round Tables took form as councils and boards. Intelligence nodes were responsible for surveillance, censorship, and counterintelligence. The model was tested and validated across an industrial, scientific, and military environment.

The Manhattan Project demonstrated that a memory palace could be expanded into a bureaucracy. Initiates are no longer needed to trace trees on mental parchment; they have assumed institutional roles that carry the same logic of separation, control, and enforced synthesis. The exoteric claim of the bomb concealed the esoteric achievement of a secure project development framework — an architecture of command that could be replicated wherever secrecy, resources, and authority converged. In the end, perhaps there was no bomb at all. Who would know?

Conclusion: Reading the Architecture

This essay is a thought experiment: what if the architecture of Kabbalah, repurposed by Freemasonry, encoded not spiritual ascent but a map of command and control? What if the geometry of six mirrored trees, the sacred/profane division, and the Shakespearean programme were not mysteries to contemplate but devices to train memory, secure communication, and reproduce authority?

Viewed this way, the framework provides a rubric for reading the world. Geometry marks the structure: thirteen rule, threes, sixes, and nines map dialectic sequences where staged tension produces synthesis. Round Tables anchor coordination, councils, and commissions authorizing outcomes, while individuals who hold multiple seats carry directives across hubs. Intelligence nodes enforce results through covert channels, relying on money, ideology, compromise, and ego to recruit and control. Cultural programmes — plays, poems, and symbols — carry instruction for initiates, entertainment, and programming for the public (while generating revenue). Today, movies, tell-a-vision, and music fill the same role.

Initiates utilize the chart as a communication plan; the uninitiated receive allegory, commentary, bafflegab, and spectacle. What appears to be a confusing mystery on the surface actually functions as an operational protocol beneath. Compartmentalization, secrecy, and initiation sustain the divide.

The continuity across centuries is clear once the pattern is applied. From Venice to Elizabethan England, through empire, finance, and into technocratic projects, the same architecture replicates. Its surface changes, its core remains.

As a thought experiment, the exercise does not claim final proof. It proposes a lens. With it, the observer can read events as both exoteric narrative and esoteric design. To apply the rubric is to see how memory palaces, ritual, and geometry can serve as instruments of rule, and how the occulted architecture of command persists, wrapped in mystery, sustaining control.