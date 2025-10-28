Book: Conjuring Hitler: How Britain and America Made the Third Reich by Guido Giacomo Preparata

Discover the shocking true story of how Britain and America made the Third Reich in this detailed explainer video based on the research of Guido Giacomo Preparata. Explore the profound geopolitical machinations orchestrated by the Anglo-American elites and “fraternities” to secure world hegemony by systematically laying siege to the Eurasian landmass, specifically aiming to prevent the threatening “Eurasian Embrace“ (an alliance between Germany and Russia).

This analysis reveals that the rise of Nazism was no accident; instead, the Anglo-Saxon clubs deliberately “tampered with German politics” for 15 years (1919–1933) to foster a reactionary movement that could be weaponized against Russia.

Key Concepts and Controversial Events Covered:

Mackinder’s Geopolitics: Learn about Sir Halford Mackinder ‘s crucial 1904 vision, which defined the “Heartland” strategy guiding the British Empire’s efforts to destabilize the continent.

The Versailles Fabrication: Understand how the Peace Treaty that was “Too Harsh” was deliberately structured to spare German absentee owners (the privileged classes) while simultaneously causing manufactured instability (the “wreckage engineered by the Anglo-American clubs”).

The Russian Betrayal: Discover the complex mechanism by which the Allies, including the U.S. and Britain, engaged in a mock fight against the Bolsheviks to ensure the complete physical elimination of the White Czarist generals (like Admiral Kolchak and General Denikin ). This allowed the nihilistic dictatorship of the Bolsheviks , led by Lenin (assisted by agents like Parvus Helphand ) and later by Joseph Stalin , to consolidate power as the designated enemy.

Weimar’s Purge and Propaganda: Witness the organized terror and “act of terror” that characterized Germany’s period of turmoil (1918–1923), including the assassinations of key political figures like Matthias Erzberger (who tried to tax the elite) and Walther Rathenau . Explore how the Kapp-Lüttwitz Putsch by monarchist Whites was sabotaged by British agent Ignatz Trebitsch-Lincoln to prevent a Eurasian partnership.

The Financial Incubator: Examine the catastrophic Hyperinflation of 1923 , which deliberately purged Germany’s war debt and prepared the economy for massive foreign investment. This set the stage for the Dawes Bailout (1924), masterminded by Governor Montagu Norman of the Bank of England and enacted by Hjalmar Schacht . This capital transfusion, primarily from the U.S. (J. P. Morgan & Co. and the Rockefeller interests), rebuilt Germany’s industry ( I. G. Farben ) as a military powerhouse.

Hitler’s Accession: Trace the final manipulation culminating in Hitler’s appointment as Chancellor in January 1933, secured during a pivotal meeting at Baron Kurt von Schröder’s residence, backed by foreign finance.

The Masquerade of Appeasement: Learn the true purpose of British appeasement—a cynical, calculated plot involving figures like Neville Chamberlain, Lord Halifax, and Winston Churchill—designed to manipulate Hitler into focusing his aggression eastward (Operation Barbarossa).

Discover how the Anglo-American elites, in their quest for world hegemony, deliberately “incite indigenous monsters to war” and bear indirect responsibility for World War II and the Holocaust.

