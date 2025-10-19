Two World Wars and Hitler Explainer

If you ever only read one book, this is it.

No Hyperbole.

Dive into the explosive exposé, “Two World Wars and Hitler: Who Was Responsible? Anglo-American Money, Foreign Agents and Geopolitics,” written by Scottish scientists Dr. MacGregor and Dr. John O’Dowd. This video meticulously challenges England’s establishment historians and the conventional narrative of the 20th century, revealing a vast “tapestry of lies” designed to conceal the perfidy behind the World Wars.

Discover the Secret Society and the True WW1 Culprits: Learn how a powerful secret society, founded by Cecil Rhodes and later led by Alfred Milner (the Milner Group), exerted immense control over British foreign policy, politics, and the press. Inspired by the imperial ambitions and anti-democratic ethos of Professor John Ruskin at Oxford University, this cabal orchestrated the First World War. The video exposes the deliberate forging of the Triple Entente by key figures like King Edward VII to encircle and crush Germany.

Financial Manipulation and the Rise of the Federal Reserve: The Anglo-American elite, including the Rothschilds and John Pierpont Morgan (J.P. Morgan & Co.), ensured financial control was in place before the war began. Witness the clandestine creation of the Federal Reserve System by Wall Street bankers in 1913/1914, granting them a money monopoly necessary to finance the global conflict. This vast financial network later secured billions in war profits.

Hitler’s Grooming and the Road to WW2: The video posits that the “First World War” was merely Act One of a larger “Thirty Years War” (1914-1945) aimed at preventing a Eurasian alliance. Expose the astonishing political maneuver where international elites selected the marginalized army corporal Adolf Hitler to lead a reactionary regime. Harvard-educated German-American agent Ernst “Putzi” Franz Sedgwick Hanfstaengl was deliberately placed directly at Hitler’s side to groom him for power. Hanfstaengl coached Hitler on oratorical techniques, musical choices, and the use of the ‘Sieg Heil’ chant (an adaptation of American cheerleader calls).

The Deception of Appeasement: Learn how Hitler’s rise and rearmament were funded by Wall Street capital and international banks, often channeled through the secretive Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel. Key political figures, including Lord Lothian and Lord Halifax, promoted “appeasement” as a mask for a deep deception—encouraging Hitler toward war against Russia, which Britain knew he was planning, while assuring him Britain would remain neutral.

