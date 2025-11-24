Secrets of the Federal Reserve by Eustace Mullins reconstructs a six-minute inquiry into the hidden origins, suppressed publication, and long afterlife of one of the most controversial financial books ever written. The video unfolds as a detective story, tracing the threads from a poet’s imprisonment to a meeting on a secluded island, and finally to the vast machinery of global finance.

This mug shot was taken by U.S. armed forces in Italy. Someone wrote on the back of the photograph: “Don’t let the press get a hold of or even hear about this picture.”

The Origin in a Prison Cell

The story begins inside a political prison. Ezra Pound, the modernist poet confined for his wartime broadcasts, commissions a young researcher, Eustace Mullins, to uncover the architecture of modern banking. Pound instructs him to write as a detective would investigate a crime. Mullins accepts the assignment and spends years assembling evidence that, he claims, exposes the private design of America’s central bank.

Pound photographed on a walk in Venice, 1963

The video situates the manuscript in 1948, the first printing in 1952, and the drama that follows in 1955, when ten thousand copies of the German edition were seized and burned by government agents. The narration calls it the only book burning in postwar Germany, a fact that cemented its aura of forbidden knowledge. Four decades later, in 1993, Mullins released what he describes as the definitive version, marking the completion of a project that began in confinement and survived censorship.

The Hidden Meeting at Jekyll Island

The investigation shifts to 1910, when a group of powerful men traveled to a private resort off the coast of Georgia — Jekyll Island. The question forms the center of the inquiry: who actually wrote the Federal Reserve Act of 1913? The official narrative names Congress, but Mullins’s account identifies a smaller circle. The video lists Senator Nelson Aldrich, Paul Warburg, and senior partners from J.P. Morgan among those present.

Traitor and foreign espionage asset, Paul Warburg

Together, they represented about one quarter of the world’s wealth. The meeting, according to Mullins, produced the first draft of the act that would create the Federal Reserve System. The camera of imagination follows them into a secluded conference room where a plan for national finance takes shape without public record.

The London Connection

The next clue in the video’s investigation leads across the Atlantic. Mullins names this web of influence the London connection. He asserts that the Federal Reserve functions as an extension of older European financial power. The narration identifies the Bank of England and the House of Rothschild as the controlling centers of this system. Influence, Mullins claims, flows downward from London financiers to the Bank of England, then through their agents in New York, primarily J.P. Morgan, and finally into the Federal Reserve. The video quotes the line attributed to Nathan Rothschild, who allegedly declared that control of a nation’s money means control of that nation’s destiny. Through this chain of command, London’s bankers wielded control across oceans.

The Construction of Power

What do those who control such an institution do with their power? The video turns to the century of consequences that followed the 1913 act. It recalls Congressman Charles Lindbergh Sr., who on the House floor warned that the Federal Reserve would become “the most gigantic trust on earth.” Mullins expands on this prediction through a series of claims. He accuses the Federal Reserve of financing America’s entry into World War I, orchestrating the 1929 stock market crash to expand its control, and supporting Adolf Hitler’s early rise through global banking channels. The central bank operates as a private cartel advancing a program of wealth transfer.

The Circuit of Money

At the start of World War I, J.P. Morgan bankers, among the key figures from Jekyll Island, lent Great Britain $400 million. This private loan was repaid using money raised from American citizens through the first Liberty Loan drive. The structure he describes functions as a cycle: private bankers extend credit abroad, the government borrows from the public to repay those bankers, and wealth shifts upward through the mechanism of debt, one in which monetary creation becomes the lever through which private interests extract value from national labor and taxation.

The Systemic Expansion

From that foundation, the film moves through the decades of policy and consequence. Mullins sees the Federal Reserve Act not as a legislative reform but as a charter for a banking consortium whose authority eclipses elected power. Its governors, appointed rather than elected, determine interest rates and money supply. Through these decisions, Mullins contends, they direct the flow of credit, influence business cycles, and determine the cost of national borrowing. The Jekyll Island meeting planned a system designed for permanence and complexity, its authority reinforced by the opacity of its own operations.

The Creation of Myth and Memory

The burning of the German edition ensured that the book's information would spread only through rumor, photocopying, and private exchange. For decades, Mullins’s work circulated beyond traditional publishing networks, gaining influence through scarcity. The 1993 definitive edition functions as both closure and revival, reintroducing the text to new audiences amid renewed suspicion of centralized banking. The narrator frames the book’s trajectory as a mirror of the institution it studies: secretive, contested, and continuously reconstructed through power and opposition.

The Architecture of Secrecy

The Jekyll Island meeting, conducted in isolation, became the model for how financial authority operates today — through private deliberation and selective disclosure. Mullins’s thesis, as the video presents it, defines secrecy not as a symptom but as a method. Decisions made in quiet rooms shape the distribution of global wealth. Transparency becomes an illusion maintained by public statements and technical jargon. In this frame, the Federal Reserve’s legitimacy depends less on its public image than on its capacity to remain inscrutable. The video asks a single direct question: when money creation becomes a hidden act, what remains of public consent?

The Collision of Narratives

The video juxtaposes two visions of the same institution. One defines the Federal Reserve as a stabilizing force that secures national prosperity through controlled monetary policy. The other defines it as an apparatus designed to concentrate wealth and authority in private hands. The narrator states that both cannot be true at the same time. Between these versions lies the unresolved question of ownership: who controls the mechanism that governs credit, interest, and debt? The sequence closes with this uncertainty suspended in the air, underscoring the video’s insistence that inquiry itself constitutes an act of resistance.

The Final Question

In its closing minute, the video gathers its threads into a single point of reflection. After tracing a century of policy, secrecy, and consequences, it asks one final question that hangs unresolved: what does it mean for a nation’s most powerful financial institution to be owned and controlled by private interests? To reconsider what the Federal Reserve represents in the structure of modern power.

