Cinna and His Times Explainer

Cinna and His Times by Dr. Harold Bennett reconstructs the rise, rule, and redefinition of Lucius Cornelius Cinna, the Roman consul who controlled the Republic from 87 to 84 BC. The documentary examines how Cinna’s government emerged from a collapsing system and used radical measures to stabilize a society disintegrating under the weight of war, debt, and political fracture. Drawing directly from Bennett’s doctoral dissertation, the film presents a granular narrative that follows Cinna from his election under Sulla’s dominance to his debt reforms and currency restoration. It exposes how history written by Sulla’s faction distorted his image into that of a mindless tyrant, erasing his administrative precision and economic strategy.

Rome’s Pressure Point

Rome in 88 BC strained under the aftershocks of the Social War. Italian allies who had fought for citizenship now demanded inclusion, yet the Senate resisted. Civil wars split the Republic’s loyalties — armies formed behind politicians. The Republic’s institutions faltered under their own contradictions. Within this turbulence, two men — Lucius Cornelius Sulla and Lucius Cornelius Cinna — defined the struggle for control. Sulla’s unprecedented march on Rome established the primacy of force over law. His occupation left behind a city resentful of aristocratic reforms and desperate for relief. The political balance that followed depended on one last experiment in trust.

The Oath That Shaped the Crisis

Sulla endorsed Cinna’s candidacy for consul to calm the city before departing for the eastern campaign. The alliance rested on ceremony. On the Capitoline Hill, before the Roman people, Cinna swore to uphold Sulla’s policies. Holding a stone in his hand, he called upon the gods to cast him down as that stone if he ever violated the oath. The act projected unity, but the alliance dissolved as soon as Sulla’s ships left the harbor. Cinna revived a proposal to distribute new Italian citizens across all thirty-five voting tribes, ensuring their full political rights. His opponents accused him of treachery and corruption, claiming he accepted three hundred talents in bribes to overturn Sulla’s restrictions. The Senate stripped him of office and citizenship. His co-consul drove him from the city. The consul elected to restore order became an outlaw.

The March Back to Power

Cinna regrouped outside Rome and called himself the legitimate consul unjustly expelled. His appeal to legality and popular grievance drew legions to his banner. He allied with Gaius Marius, the aging general once exiled by Sulla’s reforms. Marius commanded loyalty among veterans and resentment among dispossessed citizens. Together, they assembled four armies under the leadership of Cinna, Marius, Carbo, and Sertorius. Their strategy centered on encirclement. They surrounded Rome, cut supply routes, and waited as starvation and disease consumed the defenders. A plague swept through the camps of the city’s army, killing seventeen thousand. The city’s resistance collapsed. Rome opened its gates to Cinna and Marius. The Republic surrendered to the commanders it had expelled.

The Purge Inside the Walls

The entry of Cinna and Marius into Rome marked one of the darkest recorded episodes of the Republic. Sulla’s memoirs and later historians described indiscriminate killing, revenge, and chaos. Bennett’s reading of the evidence challenges that depiction. He identifies the violence as organized and deliberate. A council of leaders, including Cinna, drafted a list of political enemies. Executions followed the list’s order. The purge eliminated men whose power could have rebuilt resistance. When freed slaves began spontaneous revenge attacks, Cinna and Sertorius intervened to halt them, surrounding the perpetrators and restoring control. The killings established supremacy but also reimposed hierarchy. In Bennett’s reconstruction, Cinna’s violence served consolidation, not frenzy.

Governing a Broken Economy

With control established, Cinna faced the Republic’s financial ruin. Years of civil conflict had drained the Treasury. Credit froze. Citizens suffocated under debt. Commerce stopped. The government lacked both money and trust. Cinna’s administration responded with legislative shock therapy. The Lex Valeria de Aere Alieno Solvendo authorized debtors to discharge obligations by paying one-fourth of what they owed. The measure wiped away three-quarters of Rome’s private debt in a single decree. Creditors protested, but the law prevented total collapse. It restored the circulation of money and the confidence needed for trade. For a state on the brink, this was economic triage executed through statute.

Reforming the Coinage

Debt relief required stable currency. Counterfeit and plated silver coins flooded the markets, their value uncertain. Inflation rose as confidence in money fell. Cinna’s administration ordered a comprehensive recall of false coinage. Under the leadership of Marius Gratidianus, the state collected debased coins, reissued pure silver denarii, and guaranteed their value. This reform reestablished the integrity of Roman money. Merchants could price goods without fear of fraud. Soldiers received wages they trusted. Taxes once again held meaning. Bennett calls this reform “wise and salutary,” evidence of method within emergency. The monetary stabilization became the backbone of Cinna’s brief economic recovery.

Law as Instrument

Cinna governed through a blend of decree and consultation. His laws passed through assemblies convened under his control. His administration functioned within the visible framework of republican procedure even as it concentrated authority. Carbo managed military logistics. Sertorius oversaw security. Marius Gratidianus executed fiscal policy. The government survived by constant adaptation. Cinna’s repeated consulships — unprecedented in republican precedent — reflected necessity more than ambition. Continuity allowed reforms to take root. The Republic under Cinna operated through law pressed into service by crisis.

The Architect of Stability

Bennett’s Cinna emerges as a statesman navigating ruin. His recall of exiles restored administrative capacity. His debt legislation revived the economy. His coinage reform repaired public trust. The measures combined to create a functioning state from disarray. The documentary visualizes this reconstruction through surviving texts, coin finds, and economic models, revealing how Cinna’s decrees stabilized commerce and preserved Rome’s population through famine and bankruptcy. His regime functioned as a temporary bridge between collapse and recovery, a structure built on authority rather than consensus.

The Writing of Defeat

When Sulla returned from the East, he dismantled Cinna’s government and executed its leaders. The victors erased records, altered inscriptions, and rewrote memory. Sulla’s memoirs depicted Cinna’s rule as madness and murder, setting the narrative that dominated later history. Bennett dissects this bias by tracing how “party prejudice,” in his phrase, shaped every surviving account. The surviving story of Cinna came from the pens of his destroyers. Through close reading of those sources, the film reconstructs the political motives behind their accusations. It restores Cinna’s rule to its material dimensions: laws passed, debts remitted, coins reminted, order enforced.

The Unanswered Question

Cinna’s story ends before Sulla’s vengeance. In 84 BC, while preparing an expedition to confront remaining opposition, mutiny broke out among his troops near Ancona. Soldiers killed him in the confusion. His government continued briefly under Carbo until Sulla’s armies overwhelmed it. Yet the structures Cinna built—the enfranchisement of Italians, the precedent for debt relief, and the stabilized coinage—endured beyond his death. They shaped the fiscal and political language of later reformers. The final section of the documentary turns to this legacy, asking where necessity becomes tyranny and where decisive governance transforms into domination. Cinna’s brief command of Rome reveals a society where oaths, laws, and reforms operated under a single imperative: survival. His reforms in debt and currency stand as material proof of that survival, the last coherent response of a Republic before it yielded to the logic of empire.

