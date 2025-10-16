The Anglo-American Establishment Explainer

Unmasking the Anglo-American Establishment: Carroll Quigley’s Secret Society, the Milner Group, and the Hidden Architects of Global Policy

Dive deep into the shocking revelations of historian Carroll Quigley concerning the powerful, clandestine Anglo-American Establishment — a secret society dedicated to expanding British influence and working toward a federated world system. This explainer video reveals how a small, interconnected elite, originating from the wills of Cecil Rhodes, operated behind the scenes to shape imperial and foreign policy throughout the 20th century.

Origins, Structure, and Key Names:

The society was formally organized in February 1891 by three pivotal figures: the wealthy empire-builder Cecil Rhodes, the influential journalist William T. Stead, and Queen Victoria’s confidant, Reginald Baliol Brett (Lord Esher). Rhodes modeled his vision on the structure of the Jesuits, establishing an inner core, the “Society of the Elect,” and a broader network, the “Association of Helpers”.

Following Rhodes’s death in 1902, leadership passed to Lord Milner, leading the group to be widely known as the Milner Group. Other names used to describe this cadre include Milner’s Kindergarten, the Round Table Group, the Rhodes crowd, the All Souls group, and the Cliveden set.

Key members and collaborators who drove the Group’s agenda over decades included:

Lord Milner (leader, 1902-1925).

Philip Kerr (Lord Lothian) (leader/editor, 1925-1940).

Lionel Curtis (chief organizer and ideologue).

Robert Henry Brand (Lord Brand) (financial expert, later a leader).

Geoffrey Dawson (long-time editor of The Times).

Edward Wood (Lord Halifax) (statesman and Viceroy of India).

Jan Smuts (South African leader and imperial representative).

Alfred Beit and Sir Abe Bailey (South African financiers providing critical funds).

Controlling Instruments and Institutions:

The Group strategically gained control over key institutions in Britain, particularly at Oxford University, which served as a primary recruiting ground. They exerted overwhelming influence over three central colleges: Balliol, New College, and especially All Souls College, whose fellows often rose to high public office. They controlled the disposition of Rhodes’s fortune through the Rhodes Trust and the Beit Trust.

One of their most potent instruments was the media: the Group successfully controlled The Times newspaper for over fifty years. Furthermore, they founded the core propaganda journal, The Round Table (1910), and after World War I, established the influential Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA), also known as Chatham House, in London, using it as a source of research and policy shaping for the Foreign Office.

Historical Impact and Controversies:

The Milner Group stands behind monumental historical events, including:

Imperial Expansion and Conflict: They allegedly plotted the Jameson Raid of 1895 and caused the Boer War of 1899–1902.

Constitutional Architecture: They established the Union of South Africa (1906–1910) and publicized the idea and name of the British Commonwealth of Nations . They were the primary influence on policy toward India (leading to the 1919 and 1935 Government of India Acts) and played a crucial part in the Irish Treaty of 1921.

Post-War Policy: They dominated the British delegation to the Paris Peace Conference of 1919 and were key figures in founding the League of Nations (though often working to undermine its coercive power in favor of consultation).

Appeasement Era: The Group was a “very important influence” on the British policy of appeasement toward Germany between 1920 and 1940, frequently advocating concessions like arms equality, often articulated by leaders such as Lord Lothian and Lord Halifax.

Discover how this secretive yet immensely powerful body—driven by idealistic yet often miscalculated goals of unifying the English-speaking world—remained one of the most significant historical facts of the 20th century.

