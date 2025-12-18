Myths, Lies, and Oil Wars Explainer

Myths, Lies, and Oil Wars by F. William Engdahl reveals how oil built the structure of global power. The video, drawn from Engdahl’s own research and commentary, shows how governments, banks, and corporations use energy to shape wars and economies. Engdahl, a political economist from Princeton with decades of experience studying resource politics, describes oil not as a finite commodity but as the material around which empires organize.

The Invention of Oil Scarcity

Engdahl opens with a challenge to a story most people treat as fact. The idea that oil comes from decomposed organic matter and will soon run out, he says, serves as a political tool. Soviet scientists in the twentieth century built a different model: oil forms deep within the Earth’s mantle and moves upward through pressure and heat. It renews itself. This view transforms oil from a dwindling resource into a dynamic planetary substance. Engdahl points to Soviet drilling in the Dnieper-Donets Basin, where geologists reached crystalline rock that Western science dismissed as barren. Their success rate of sixty percent, he argues, proves the Earth produces oil continuously.

Power Through Scarcity

Once political leaders accepted the story of finite oil, they built systems to manage its flow. Those systems gave control to a small network of financial and political elites. Scarcity created fear. Fear justified high prices and military intervention. Engdahl treats this as deliberate design: control of belief equals control of markets. When governments and consumers think supply will collapse, they surrender autonomy to those who claim to secure access. Scarcity becomes the most profitable illusion in modern history.

Wars for Control

Engdahl maps twentieth-century wars through the geography of oil. Britain’s push into Mesopotamia in World War I followed Germany’s attempt to link Europe and the Middle East through the Berlin–Baghdad railway. Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor came after an Allied embargo cut off its oil supply. The 2003 invasion of Iraq fits the same pattern. These wars, Engdahl says, express the same logic: whoever controls oil controls industrial and military strength. The stated reasons—ideology, security, humanitarian duty—serve as cover for the struggle over energy routes and reserves.

The 1973 Oil Shock

Engdahl focuses on one event that reshaped global finance. In 1973, the price of oil jumped from $3 to $12. News reports blamed OPEC’s embargo. Engdahl reconstructs the event as a deliberate strategy that protected the U.S. dollar. Two years earlier, President Nixon had ended the dollar’s link to gold. The currency needed a new anchor. American planners arranged for oil to fill that role. After the price surge, every country needed dollars to buy energy. The system forced oil-exporting states to deposit their earnings in U.S. banks. Those deposits funded loans, weapons, and infrastructure tied to American interests. The world now revolved around a petrodollar cycle that blended oil, currency, and power into one mechanism.

Finance Built on Fuel

Engdahl describes this as the hidden empire of modern times. Oil prices set the rhythm of trade, and the dollar set the rhythm of oil. The United States could issue currency at will because global energy trade required it. This feedback loop replaced old colonial rule with a financial structure that achieved the same control through economic means. The story of energy scarcity kept the system stable. The fear of shortage made central management appear necessary.

From Armies to Uprisings

By the late twentieth century, direct wars grew costly and unpopular. Western strategists developed a quieter method to shape governments that control key pipelines and transit routes. Engdahl details this method: fund non-governmental organizations, train young activists, teach protest tactics, and wait for an election dispute. When protests grow, cameras follow, governments fall, and new leaders align with Western energy policy. He calls these operations “color revolutions.” The Rose Revolution in Georgia, the Orange Revolution in Ukraine, and the Arab Spring follow this script. The pattern removes the need for occupation while securing access to energy infrastructure.

The Network Behind the Revolutions

Engdahl links these events to the National Endowment for Democracy and related foundations. He cites the organization’s own founders, who admitted that its work mirrored former covert operations under the label of democracy promotion. Through grants and training programs, these groups steer political change toward Western goals. The language of freedom hides a structure of control. The institutions manage perception as effectively as armies once managed territory.

Energy as the Driver of History

Engdahl presents energy as the force that shapes modern civilization. Economies rise and fall according to their command of oil flows. Currencies gain strength when they anchor energy trade. Political alliances form along supply routes. The flow of fuel determines the movement of money and weapons. Ideologies shift, but the struggle for energy remains constant.

The Cycle of Belief

The myth of fossil fuel endures because it benefits those who profit from fear. Governments draft budgets around depletion forecasts. Corporations justify mergers by promising future shortages. Banks issue credit based on oil price volatility. The system depends on faith in crisis. Engdahl argues that once people understand how that faith was built, they can see energy control as a policy decision rather than a law of nature. Knowledge becomes the first form of resistance.

The Present Pattern

Engdahl extends his argument to current events. Sanctions, trade wars, and climate agreements repeat the same logic of managed access. Energy transition plans move under the same authority that controlled fossil fuels. The vocabulary has changed from scarcity to sustainability, but the purpose remains the concentration of power. He urges a different vision: an energy policy that treats abundance as the foundation for cooperation rather than control.

The Question of Change

If oil renews itself deep within the Earth, how should societies organize around that reality? Engdahl leaves this question open but points toward a world that no longer treats resource control as destiny. A system built on abundance would favor local production, open technology, and transparent pricing. The politics of fear would lose its function.

The Enduring Structure

The video closes with a simple claim: energy rules history. From the First World War to today’s conflicts, oil defines alliances and shapes currencies. Engdahl builds his case with records, drilling data, and the logic of finance. His argument does not depend on ideology; it follows cause and effect. Whoever directs the flow of oil directs the structure of the world.

