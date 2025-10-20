The Secret Team Explainer

Book: The Secret Team: Uncovering the Deep State’s Control

Dive into the shocking revelations surrounding the hidden power structure of the United States in this detailed explainer video based on the work of L. Fletcher Prouty, Colonel, U.S. Air Force (Ret.). This investigation exposes the existence and operations of The Secret Team (ST)—a clandestine network composed of security-cleared individuals from the CIA, the National Security Council (NSC), key military positions, major private industries, and powerful media affiliates.

Colonel Prouty, who served as a Focal Point officer for CIA-Department of Defense (DOD) contacts on Special Operations for nine crucial years (1955–1963), details how the ST operates outside public scrutiny and official control. Learn how powerful figures like Allen W. Dulles, former Director of Central Intelligence (DCI), championed the cult of containment, using a sophisticated infrastructure to influence key decisions.

The video examines how the ST utilizes briefing officers—such as Henry Kissinger and General John Vogt—to strategically indoctrinate top officials, including Presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Richard Nixon, often concealing the true nature of clandestine operations.

Highlights include:

The Bay of Pigs: The complete story of the massive, ill-fated 1961 invasion, which President Kennedy viewed as a disastrous lesson in the dangers of unchecked covert action.

The Vietnam Escalation: How ST insiders, including Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara and General Maxwell D. Taylor , utilized the political chaos following the assassinations of President Kennedy and Ngo Dinh Diem to shape reports and pave the way for a drastically expanded conflict. Note the roles of William Bundy and General Victor H. Krulak in drafting influential reports during this period.

Controlling the Narrative: Discover the sophisticated system of “cover stories” and compartmentalization (cellularization) used to deceive even high-ranking officials, including the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), and to maintain plausible deniability—a necessary component of any Secret Team activity.

Military Penetration: Explore how the ST deeply infiltrated the DOD and the Mutual Security Program (MAP), diverting military resources, including Special Forces, air power, logistics, and personnel, for its own secret missions, often blurring the lines between intelligence gathering and direct warfare.

Understand why President Harry S Truman, who established the CIA, became deeply disturbed, noting the agency was “diverted from its original assignment” to become “a symbol of sinister and mysterious foreign intrigue”. This video uses extensive, firsthand details to interpret and explain the critical events of the Cold War and the enduring impact of the Secret Team.

