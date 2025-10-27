The Last Circle Explainer

Book: The Last Circle: Danny Casolaro’s Investigation into the Octopus and the PROMIS Software Scandal by Cheri Seymour.

Uncover the terrifying truth behind The Last Circle — the definitive investigation into Danny Casolaro’s mysterious death and the global network of corruption he called The Octopus. This explainer video details how investigative journalist Danny Casolaro exposed a sprawling cabal involving organized crime, drug trafficking, illegal arms sales, and the monumental PROMIS Software Scandal. His fatal pursuit led him deep into the inner workings of a powerful CIA ‘Old Boy’ network that originated in the 1950s and continues to profit from the illicit gun and narcotics trade. Explore the suspicious circumstances of Casolaro’s body being found in a Martinsburg hotel just before he planned to “bring back the head of the Octopus”.

Dive deep into the core components of this conspiracy, beginning with the alleged theft of the powerful PROMIS software (Prosecutor’s Management Information System) from owners Bill and Nancy Hamilton of Inslaw Inc.. Meet Michael Riconosciuto (”The Wizard”), the former child prodigy and admitted CIA asset who claimed he modified the pirated software with a secret “back-door” for espionage purposes. Riconosciuto stated he performed this work while acting as Director of Research for the Wackenhut Corporation’s shadowy Cabazon Indian Reservation Joint Venture. The Wackenhut board itself was notably staffed by former high-ranking government officials, including former CIA Director Admiral Stansfield Turner and former Deputy CIA Director Frank Carlucci.

Unearth the dark connections between powerful operative Robert Booth Nichols and the notorious Cali Cartel leaders Gilberto Rodriguez, Jose Londono, and Miguel Rodriguez, whom Nichols allegedly identified as “intelligence people” to be protected from extradition. Nichols, a director of FIDCO (First Intercontinental Development Corporation), which was allegedly an NSC cutout, was simultaneously investigated by the FBI alongside Eugene Giaquinto (President of MCA Home Entertainment Division) for involvement with the Gambino crime family and the Yakuza. Learn how the modified PROMIS software was potentially utilized for massive, undetectable money laundering operations through the international SWIFT Chips banking systems.

Finally, follow the dramatic, covert investigation launched by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), led by investigator Sean McDade. McDade’s investigation, code-named Project Abbreviation, and Detective Sue Todd's supporting work validated critical findings related to the PROMIS theft, drug operations, the Inslaw Affair, and high-level corruption. The RCMP probe, documented in detail by author Cheri Seymour, exposed crucial evidence, including magnetic tapes Riconosciuto claimed were the software modifications, linking this criminal enterprise to secret meetings at the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books for understanding how the world really works and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK