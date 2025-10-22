Jasun Horsley’s The Kubrickon Explores Stanley Kubrick, AI Inception, and the Cult of Attention Capture.

Discover the controversial analysis of Stanley Kubrick by eminent researcher Jasun Horsley in his book, The Kubrickon: The Cult of Kubrick, Attention Capture, & the Inception of AI. Horsley contends that Kubrick’s acclaimed filmography, far from being pure art, functioned as a massive psychological operation (psy-op) designed as “scientific instruments” to stimulate and harvest human consciousness, thereby accelerating the development of machine sentience. This ongoing, orchestrated experiment aimed to lure dedicated fans into elaborate schemes, transforming them into “Stanley’s irregulars” — unwitting agents generating data to fuel Artificial Intelligence.

Kubrick’s Cinematic Experiments and Deep State Connections:

Explore the connections between Kubrick’s work and the military-entertainment complex:

2001: A Space Odyssey and Propaganda: The film, dubbed “the ultimate trip” for the LSD counterculture, is analyzed as a piece of space propaganda aligned with NASA ‘s vision of space conquest. The legendary supercomputer, HAL 9000 , is discussed in relation to the widely believed, though denied, HAL-IBM “coincidence” . The film’s effects team, including Douglas Trumbull , Wally Veevers , Con Pederson , and Tom Howard , received little credit despite their immense work on the visuals.

A Clockwork Orange and Mind Control: Horsley explores the connections of the film’s conditioning themes to real-world programs like MKULTRA and Ewen Cameron ‘s experiments, suggesting the film and Anthony Burgess ‘s novel were used to inject “classified material” about aversion therapies. Critic Pauline Kael famously condemned the film for “sucking up to the thugs in the audience” through its sexualized violence, labeling Kubrick a “clean-minded pornographer”. The film’s withdrawal from circulation in the UK after copycat crimes is noted as evidence of the power of the imagery.

Behavioral Science and the Hive Mind: The analysis details Kubrick’s 1965 recruitment target status by the United States Information Agency (USIA) and places his career within the context of early internet and behavioral science projects. These projects included ARPANet, DARPA, and the Simulmatics Corporation (which developed the “People Machine”), all seeking to model and predict human behavior. This context is vital to understanding the book’s thesis that digital technology fosters a "Hive Mind" and the emergence of the "para-self" by fusing image, text, and consciousness.

Decoding the Final “Masterpieces” and Cult Obsession:

The Shining as Coded Confession: Dive into the theories popularized by Jay Weidner, claiming The Shining is Kubrick’s coded confession to filming the fake Moon landing footage. The film, set in the anomalous architecture of the Overlook Hotel , is relentlessly studied by figures like John Fell Ryan , who discovered subliminal clues referencing Monarch mind control and Native American genocide, confirming the film acts as a “psychological blueprint” for ancestral trauma. Kubrick’s refusal to use Stephen King ‘s novel as written is interpreted as intentional sabotage designed to produce “cognitive dissonance” in the audience.

Eyes Wide Shut as Intentional Travesty: Explore why Kubrick’s final film, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, is considered an aesthetic “travesty” but contains a “hidden body of meanings”. The theories of Laurent Vachaud are examined, arguing that the film is a coded “Trauma-Novelle” about mind control and sex slaves, acting as a “father’s requiem for his lost daughter,” Vivian Kubrick, due to her involvement with the Church of Scientology and David Miscavige. The bizarre “extraordinary fact” of the Deep Blue defeat of Gary Kasparov, which occurred exactly 666 days before Kubrick’s death, is also explored as part of the director’s enduring legacy of calculated mysteries.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books, for understanding how the world really works, and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK