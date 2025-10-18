The Global Coup d'Etat Explainer

Global Leaders, COVID-19, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The Global Coup d'état by Jacob Nordangard explores the foundational announcement of The Great Reset, detailed in a pivotal video released on the World Economic Forum (WEF) platform on June 3, 2020. In this definitive explainer, WEF Founder and President Klaus Schwab presents the initiative as the essential solution to global instability following the COVID-19 crisis. Schwab asserts that the pandemic has exposed the fact that “our old systems are not fit anymore for the 21st century,” highlighting a “fundamental lack of social cohesion, fairness, inclusion and equality.”

This unprecedented event provides a “historical moment in time” to “shape the system for the needs of the Post-Corona era” and establish a new economic and social order for a “more just, sustainable and resilient future”. The Great Reset is central to accelerating the implementation of the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The book features key figures endorsing this transformative agenda:

Prince Charles (now King Charles III) delivered an address, noting that the crisis’s “unprecedented shockwaves may well make people more receptive to big visions of change” and emphasizing a “golden opportunity” to seize positive change.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres characterized the “human tragedy” of the pandemic as a necessary “wake-up call” for humanity, advocating for economies and societies that are “more equal, inclusive and sustainable,” and resilient against future pandemics and climate change .

Other global dignitaries included IMF Managing Director and WEF board member Kristalina Georgieva, Microsoft CEO Bradford L. Smith, and Executive Chairman of MasterCard, Ajay P. Banga.

The core mechanism of this transition is rooted in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). This transformation aims to fully integrate and merge humanity into a global technological system, resulting in a techno-totalitarian technocracy characterized by pervasive surveillance and control. The overarching vision promotes expanded Global Governance to effectively address interconnected threats such as global pandemics, climate change, and terrorism. Schwab announced that The Great Reset would be the theme of the subsequent Davos meeting.

