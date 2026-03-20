The Milner-Fabian Conspiracy Explainer

Ioan Ratiu’s The Milner-Fabian Conspiracy identifies a century-long financial-revolutionary alliance between monopoly capitalists and state socialists, united by a shared structural requirement: the absolute elimination of open market competition and the establishment of total centralized control over labor and resources.

The Structural Thesis

Ratiu’s argument rests on a functional observation. A traditional free market operates as a decentralized network — numerous independent, sovereign actors trading openly, distributing power and capital across a wide horizontal web. Monopoly capitalism breaks this web by funneling wealth and power upward to a few financial controllers at the apex. State socialism mirrors this architecture through absolute state control over mass production, military-style labor organization, and centralized economic planning. Because both systems require the removal of sovereign, independent competition, collaboration between the two becomes a structural necessity. The monopolist and the state socialist build the same machine.

Comprehensive, top-down state planning functions as a shield for monopolists. By converting an entire economy into a single state syndicate, financial elites protect themselves permanently from the unpredictability of market competition. This explains the historical pattern: the wealthiest capitalist industrialists and monopoly financiers actively funded the street-level socialist revolutions designed to overthrow them. Liberal bankers in Cologne provided the primary capital for the earliest socialist papers edited by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. Decades later, elite Wall Street syndicates injected massive infrastructure support into the Bolshevik regime immediately following the 1917 Russian Revolution.

Two Methods of State Capture

To achieve this shared architecture of total centralization, the alliance deploys two distinct engineered methods to capture a sovereign state.

The Marxist Parallel Revolution

Karl Marx codified this explosive, two-stage mechanism in a secret 1850 circular to the Communist League. The strategy positions a conservative monarchy at the top, liberal capitalists below, and a socialist vanguard at the bottom. The vanguard allies with the liberals to overthrow the monarchy, then turns its weapons on its former allies, purging them to secure absolute dictatorial control. A tiny, unelected clique seizes the executive levers of power and rules as the self-appointed executive committee of the masses.

Vladimir Lenin applied this two-stage method in the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution — leveraging liberal support to topple the Tsar, then crushing those same liberals to consolidate power. Lenin deployed the Cheka, a new secret police force, to violently eliminate the middle class and any political opposition. Leon Trotsky defined state terror as a mandatory, permanent tool required to maintain centralized power against the indigenous population.

Fabian Permeation

The parallel revolution’s reliance on overt violence makes it highly visible. For stable Western democracies, the alliance developed a subtler approach. Founded in 1884 and named after the Roman general Fabius — who defeated enemies through slow, patient attrition — the Fabian Society developed a gradualist method of state capture. George Bernard Shaw and Sidney and Beatrice Webb served as the primary engineers of this operational doctrine, which they called permeation.

Permeation avoids direct electoral confrontation and instead alters the host institution from the inside out. The Fabians called their tactical mechanism “wire-pulling” — placing loyalists in bureaucratic, advisory, and civil service roles behind the scenes. They targeted academic institutions specifically: founding the London School of Economics allowed them to train the next generation of societal managers directly. Fabians frequently ran for office as liberals to mask their ultimate goals, and eventually engineered the creation of the British Labour Party as a political front for Fabian objectives. Tony Blair’s New Labour movement served as a modern manifestation of this same method — pushing state centralization beneath a market-friendly exterior.

The Supranational Endpoint

Once national institutions are captured through permeation or revolution, the centralized state apparatus begins to dismantle the structural constraints of the nation-state itself. Ratiu identifies four pillars of national sovereignty — territorial, ethnic, cultural, and religious boundaries — that the permeated state systematically erodes. Territorial boundaries dissolve through mandatory integration into regional economic systems and binding international treaties. Ethnic and cultural boundaries erode through state-promoted mass immigration and multicultural policies.

This engineered fracturing creates a vacuum, requiring a larger supranational authority to manage the resulting instability. The United Nations serves as the premier vehicle for this new architecture, its founding membership reflecting the century-long partnership between socialist regimes and liberal capitalist states. Regional and global bodies act as centralized funnels, removing governance from local populations and concentrating it within elite decision-making structures.

Ratiu’s ultimate warning: monopoly finance and state socialism have spent over a century patiently building this global architecture of total centralization through the mechanically precise application of strategic subversion.

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