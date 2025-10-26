The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome Explainer

This explainer video digs deep into The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome, revealing revisionist historian Michael Hoffman’s unprecedented investigation into the labyrinth subterfuge and institutionalized betrayal that afflicted the Roman Church after it departed from centuries of Catholic orthodoxy.

The video traces the foundational corruption to the Quattrocento (fifteenth century) in Italy, driven by the proliferation of Neoplatonic-Hermeticism and Kabbalism. Key figures in this revolutionary movement include priest and occultist Marsilio Ficino, who translated the seminal Corpus Hermeticum and championed the prisca theologia. His student, Giovanni Pico della Mirandola, boldly synthesized Christianity with Jewish mysticism, encapsulated in his seminal work, the Oration on the Dignity of Man, which elevated man to a position of self-creation. This early occult cabal—including figures like Johannes Reuchlin, whose Kabbalistic defense was sanctioned by the papacy—pioneered a syncretic religion of magic and universalism.

Renaissance pontiffs aggressively supported the institutionalization of this alien force. Pope Alexander VI (Rodrigo Borgia) protected Pico and turned his Vatican apartment into a “Grand Egyptian Lodge”, decorating the Room of the Saints with pagan iconography of Isis instructing Hermes Trismegistus and Moses. His successor, Pope Leo X (Giovanni di Lorenzo de’ Medici), a member of the powerful Medici banking family, facilitated the rise of the Money Power by formally relaxing the traditional Catholic proscription against usury in 1515. Leo X also famously licensed the printing and mass distribution of the anti-Christian Babylonian Talmud.

The video documents how high Renaissance Art became a vehicle for initiation, notably Michelangelo’s nudity-filled works in the sacred Sistine Chapel, promoting a pagan-humanist ethos. This period also cemented ecclesiastical sodomy within the clerical hierarchy, masked by institutionalized secrecy.

This systemic betrayal continued into the modern era:

The deceitful moral theology of Alphonsus Liguori , a declared Doctor of the Church , justified equivocation and mental reservation , establishing legalistic loopholes that protected criminal clergy from exposure and prosecution.

The Second Vatican Council marked the culmination of Renaissance popery , influenced by theologians such as Henri de Lubac , a devoted scholar of Pico della Mirandola.

Modern popes, including Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI, confirmed this spiritual devolution by adopting the Shoah theology and proclaiming disbelieving Jews as “Elder Brothers in the Faith,” thereby validating a rival religious path and accommodating modern Talmudic Judaism.

Watch to uncover the chronicle of magic, mind control, and spectacular fraud unique in Western history, and trace the occult roots of modern ecclesiastical power.

