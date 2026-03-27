A reader who opens Michael Hudson’s …and forgives them their debts, expecting a devotional, will meet a historian with a lexical approach, and an argument that significantly rewrites ‘traditional’ Biblical interpretations. The book considers the Lord’s Prayer “forgive us our debts” as an economic declaration before it was hermeneutically turned into a spiritual metaphor. It also views Jesus’ first recorded sermon in Luke 4:18-19 as a public policy announcement delivered in a small town, where people clearly understood what was at stake.

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Luke’s scene in Nazareth reads like a local theater staging: a familiar figure returns home, stands up to read, “Good news to the poor.” “Liberty to the captives.” “Release for the prisoners.” “The Year of the Lord’s favor.” Hudson’s book insists that those phrases carried legal inference in their original setting. Isaiah’s line about “proclaiming liberty” uses deror (דְּרוֹר), a technical term tied to amnesty: freeing people from bondage and restoring the material basis of household life on the land during the Jubilee year. The sound of the “good news” came with the sound of the Jubilee trumpet: a ram’s horn blown on the Day of Atonement, signaling a reset that restored worldly order and equity.

That is where the argument becomes uncomfortable for contemporary readers, who have been trained to treat debt as a matter of private morality and repayment as a virtue. The book treats debt as a political structure that sorts people into those who collect and those who surrender, and the Jubilee as a recurring intervention that prevents creditor claims from consuming a community's productive life. The ancient world, on this account, had already learned a blunt mathematical fact: debts grow by the arithmetic of interest, while households and harvests grow on slower curves and hit ceilings. Babylonian scribal students, trained to calculate how quickly interest doubles a debt, could see the implication without needing a modern model: a society that treats compound interest as sacred eventually hands its land, labor, and future to creditors.

In that Bronze-age frame, the book reads the “Year of the Lord’s favor” as a widely recognized social event with a clear function. The Jubilee belonged to a broader Near Eastern practice of “clean slates,” royal proclamations that wiped out personal agrarian debts, liberated people who had been pledged into bondage, and restored land or crop rights that creditors had taken through foreclosure. The purpose was pragmatic as well as moral. A ruler needed farmers on the land, soldiers available for the levy, and households capable of paying taxes and performing civic duties. A countryside drained by debt-clientage could not do that work.

This frame changes the meaning of “liberty.” Liberty becomes a material condition, tied to the ability to keep one’s family intact and one’s land productive. The book links the Hebrew deror to an older term, andurarum, used in Mesopotamian proclamations of release, and it treats both words as part of a long administrative vocabulary that named debt liberation as a public act. The famous Leviticus line later engraved on the Liberty Bell — “Proclaim liberty throughout all the land” — takes on a specific meaning when read through this vocabulary. Liberty here means release from the legal mechanisms that convert default into permanent subordination.

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The book’s narrative of Judea in the late Second Temple period reads as a story of erosion: the Jubilee counted in calendars, cited in scripture, invoked in hope, and increasingly evaded in practice. Land buyers denied sellers customary redemption rights. Recent purchasers ducked former owners at the start of the year to preserve possession. A social rule designed to keep households anchored to land began to collapse under the pressure of privatization and creditor advantage.

Then comes a detail that feels like the “I Accept” button today, a workaround that transforms a moral law into just a technicality. The book highlights Hillel’s prosbul, a contractual clause under which borrowers waived their right to debt cancellation during the Sabbatical and Jubilee years, as a response to the claim that lenders would stop lending if forced to forgive debts. Hudson explains that it changed the society's default setting. A borrower, already exposed, now carried the burden of surrendering a protection that had once functioned as a public reset. The law was on the books, and creditors were learning from Jesus how to work around it.

That context throws Luke’s Nazareth sermon into a brighter, harsher light. The book reads the sermon as an announcement that the Jubilee law still meant what it said. Jesus, unrolling Isaiah and naming “the Year of the Lord’s favor,” proclaimed the Jubilee in a social environment where creditor interests and Roman legal norms treated debt as sacrosanct and foreclosure as irreversible. Luke reports fury in the room. On this reading, the anger had a target: Jubilee threatens the machinery that turns arrears into assets for the few.

The book’s most chilling move comes when it follows the Jubilee idea into the first-century apocalyptic literature. A Qumran scroll known as 11QMelchizedek, dating roughly from 50 to 25 BC, collates Jubilee and deror passages from Leviticus, Deuteronomy, and Isaiah and expands the idea of “release” into a final cosmic liberation: a grand reset that ends every injustice the way a debt amnesty ends the injustice of bondage and dispossession. Hudson searches the Hebrew Bible for references to deror and braids them into an eschatological picture, as if the writers had concluded that an earthly Jubilee had become politically unattainable and could return only through an imposed new order. The Jubilee becomes a template for judgment because politics had ceased to provide the mechanism.

That hermeneutical shift — policy transmuted into end-time hope — becomes a quiet tragedy in the book’s telling. As Roman creditor law hardened, debt cancellation receded from practical governance. Christianity, transformed within that imperial framework, and material debt forgiveness became a transcendent ideal because the empire needed to enforce creditor privilege. Believers still spoke the language of release, and hymns still carried the dream of it, yet the legal structure capable of accomplishing it disappeared through new religious interpretation.

The aware reader may feel a modern resonance in the book’s recurring maxim: “Debts that can’t be paid won’t be paid.” The sentence carries a timeless bluntness. A society always chooses how that truth expresses itself. The deror path that Jesus claimed cleared the slate and restored households to productive life. Another path lets creditors use default as a lever to seize property and income, turning the economy into a machine for upward transfer. The book treats that decision as the enduring political question behind moral language.

The Nazareth scene, then, becomes a hinge. The words sound liturgical in modern memory, yet the book insists on their original specificity: “good news to the poor” meant release from the debt pressures that stripped people of land, family, and standing; “liberty” meant deror; “the Year of the Lord’s favor” meant Jubilee, signaled by a trumpet that announced an economic reset in public time. Read this way, the “gospel” reads as a civic program aimed at keeping a community free by keeping its debt system from metastasizing into permanent domination.

Today, we might ask what happens when a society loses the habit of Jubilee. The book gives a historical answer. The Bronze Age Near East treated periodic debt cancellations as a stabilizing necessity. Classical Greece and Rome moved toward creditor-first legal principles that turned foreclosure into permanence and transformed citizens into dependents, producing the polarization that later generations recognized as civilizational decline. Modern economies, equipped with blockchain, digital currencies, and financial engineering, reenact the same pressure under new names.

This example of EpiWar™️ shows how quickly power consolidates when interpreters seize control of meaning. A community that lets elites “reinterpret” concrete terms into safe abstractions loses its ability to govern debt, foreclosure, and bondage in public life. Clerics, jurists, and financiers then run the same play across generations: they shift clear obligations into elastic commentary, they move material release into transendent sentiment, and they call the result piety. That move dissolves accountability, because people can no longer point to shared definitions and demand enforcement. The civic consequences follow with grim reliability: creditors convert arrears into ownership, households fracture under unpayable schedules, resentment hunts for scapegoats, and rulers answer the disorder with policing. A society that accepts hermeneutic manipulation facilitates subtle regime change through language, leading to dispossession, mistrust, and controlled submission.

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