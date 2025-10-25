The Devil’s Chemists Explainer

Book: The Devil’s Chemists: 24 Conspirators of the International Farben Cartel Who Manufacture Wars by Josiah DuBois Jr.

Discover the chilling true story of the industrial titans who bankrolled Hitler and built the machinery of the Third Reich! This explainer video delves into the unprecedented 1947 Nurnberg criminal trial of the 24 Conspirators of the International Farben Cartel—the notorious I.G. Farbenindustrie—charged with preparing and waging aggressive war, plunder, and mass murder. Learn how Josiah E. DuBois, Jr., leading the prosecution team alongside key staff members Drexel Sprecher and Belle Mayer, sought to hold these “Generals in Gray Suits” accountable for crimes previously unseen in history.

Totalitarian Industry: Fueling World War II

Explore how Farben, described as a “Threat to World Peace”, wielded influence over every aspect of life, from medicines (like aspirin and atabrine) and dyes to advanced synthetics. The video uncovers the secret military coordination office, the Vermittlungstelle Wehrmacht (V.W.), masterminded by Carl Krauch (Goering’s General Plenipotentiary), which directed Germany’s feverish rearmament.

See how the scientific geniuses of the Vorstand (Board of Directors) drove the war machine through pivotal technologies:

Dr. Fritz ter Meer , the leading buna rubber expert, masterminded the synthetic rubber program.

Christian Schneider and SS Lieutenant Colonel Heinrich Buetefisch dominated synthetic fuel production, accelerating the output of Leuna gasoline, diesel oil, and methanol .

The cartel secured strategic war materials like magnesium and aluminum and supplied nearly all of Germany’s explosives and gunpowder.

Industrial Robbery and Global Deception

Discover the extensive corporate espionage and calculated plunder. Chairman of the Vorstand, Hermann Schmitz, worked alongside legal chief August von Knieriem to secretly shield Farben’s assets from seizure by the Allies, notably through concealed ownership of the General Aniline and Film Corporation via I.G. Chemie, Basel. Learn how commercial chief Baron Georg von Schnitzler directed the ruthless conquest of European competitors like Skodawerke-Wetzler in Austria and Prager Verein in Czechoslovakia through threats and bribes (The “short thrust”).

Auschwitz: The Ultimate Crime

The explainer video presents the horrific details of Farben’s crimes against humanity. Witness the testimony detailing the construction and operation of the enormous, infamous I.G. Auschwitz (Buna-Monowitz) plant, where 100,000 inmates cycled through forced labor. Learn how Dr. Otto Ambros, the plant’s manager, and engineer Walter Duerrfeld utilized slave labor under brutal conditions, achieving a staggering human turnover. The video also covers the medical experiments directed by Nobel Prize winner Heinrich Hoerlein, involving the testing of drugs (like Methylene Blue and typhus vaccines) on helpless concentration camp inmates. Furthermore, Farben affiliates produced and supplied the infamous poison gas, Zyclon B.

Judgment and Legacy

Witness the controversial outcome of the trial, where, despite overwhelming evidence, key industrialists—including Krauch, Ter Meer, Schmitz, and Ambros—were acquitted of the primary charge of “aggressive war”. See how many of these convicted men, like Max Ilgner and Fritz Gajewski, were released shortly after sentencing and returned to powerful positions in the resurrected German industry, highlighting the complex political forces and post-WWII fear of Communism that shaped the judgment.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books, for understanding how the world really works, and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

Share