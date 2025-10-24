The Deep Hot Biosphere Explainer

Dive deep into Thomas Gold’s revolutionary challenge to conventional geology with this explainer video on his book, The Deep Hot Biosphere: The Myth of Fossil Fuels.

This comprehensive analysis, rooted in the theories of the eminent astronomer and Cornell University professor emeritus, radically dismantles the entrenched belief that oil and gas are “fossil fuels” derived solely from decomposed biological debris. Gold proposes the deep-earth gas theory, asserting that hydrocarbons are a renewable, primordial syrup continually supplied from the Earth’s ultrahot interior, available since the planet’s formation.

The video highlights crucial supporting evidence, including the testimony of petroleum geologist Robert A. Hefner III and the puzzling phenomenon of petroleum reservoirs that refill. Learn how Gold solves the infamous petroleum paradox: if hydrocarbons are primordial, why do they contain biological molecules? The answer lies in the Deep Hot Biosphere, a massive subterranean ecosystem populated by extremophile microorganisms, including hyperthermophiles and archaea, that feed on upwelling abiogenic petroleum.

This microbial activity contaminates oil and gas, leaving detectable biological signatures such as hopanoids and producing fine-grained magnetite (as observed in the famous Siljan Ring drilling experiment in Sweden). Expanding on the work of Russian scientific pioneers like Dmitry Mendeleyev and N. A. Koudryavtsev, Gold’s findings suggest hydrocarbons are ubiquitous, explaining the undeniable association of oil and gas with primordial helium-3 [72, 217n16] and challenging assumptions about the origins of black coal.

Finally, discover the explosive implications of Gold’s work, from revolutionizing our search for extraterrestrial life (looking in planets, not on them) to offering a unified explanation for the true causes of earthquakes, linked to sudden, volatile gas emissions from the deep Earth. As praised by Freeman Dyson, Gold’s concepts are “always original, always important, and usually right”.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books, for understanding how the world really works, and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK