Thanks For The Memories Explainer

The autobiographical account of Brice Taylor, titled Thanks For The Memories... The Truth Has Set Me Free!.

Explosive Mind Control Secrets Revealed: Brice Taylor’s Uncensored Memoir

Unlock the chilling story of Brice Taylor (also known as Susan Ford or the earlier pseudonym “Lois”), who details her life as a mind-controlled slave. This video explains her recollections of being conditioned through childhood to be used by high-ranking individuals to further the agenda of the New World Order.

Key Revelations and Personnel:

The Controllers: Discover how author Brice Taylor was allegedly used by powerful figures, including comedian Bob Hope and diplomat Henry Kissinger . Kissinger, often referred to as the “mastermind” behind her personality structure, used her as a personal “mind file” computer . She was frequently prostituted and used as a presidential sex toy .

Targeted Presidents & Politicians: Gain insight into her involvement with US leaders, including Ronald Reagan , Richard Nixon , John F. Kennedy (JFK) , Gerald Ford , George Bush (during his time as Vice President), and Bill Clinton . She also describes her time with governors and senators like Pete Wilson and Ted Kennedy .

The Elite Network: The video exposes a vast network involving figures like Nelson Rockefeller (Uncle Rocky) , mob associates like Frank Sinatra (Uncle Frankie) , and entertainment industry figures like Sylvester Stallone (Animal) , Michael Jackson , and Neil Diamond . She was even used with royalty, including Prince Charles and Prince Philip .

Mind Control Techniques: Learn the terrifying methodology of trauma-structured dissociation and occultic integration known as Project MONARCH . Techniques involved extensive electroshock (ECT), drugs (such as truth serums), hypnotism , and conditioning from birth. Programming utilized complex themes such as The Wizard of Oz (e.g., “follow the yellow brick road”) and Disney movies (e.g., It’s A Small World, Snow White) to create screen memories and amnestic barriers.

The Slave System: Brice Taylor’s highly programmed alter personality, Sharon Weatherby, was the “elite” twin counterpart used for sex and mind file work. These mind files allowed Kissinger and others to securely store and retrieve vast reservoirs of top-secret information.

Locations & Projects:

Assignments spanned numerous sensitive locations, including the White House, the Pentagon, Disneyland, Las Vegas, foreign countries like China and France, and military facilities like Point Mugu Naval Base and Edwards Air Force Base. The source also details the connection between her abuse, the Olin Foundation funding, and advanced technological research at the USC School of Engineering.

This explainer video offers a frightening look into the cryptocracy that has been “amassing its power over the human mind”, turning people into human robots.

