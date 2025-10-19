TECHNOCRACY RISING Explainer

Explainer for the book TECHNOCRACY RISING: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation by Patrick Wood.

Uncover the chilling reality of Technocracy, a powerful economic, political, and social philosophy actively transforming society across the globe. This ideology rejects traditional American institutions, eschews property rights, obsoletes capitalism, and promises a lofty utopian dream governed exclusively by engineers, scientists, and technicians. This transformation is not a twist of fate but an orchestrated effort.

Learn how this agenda is driven by a powerful global elite, notably the Trilateral Commission, co-founded by David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski. The transformation aims for a scientific dictatorship, a concept accurately foreseen by Aldous Huxley in Brave New World in 1932.

Key Concepts and Programs Exposed:

The modern manifestations of Technocracy form its pervasive “tentacles”, operating under names like Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Global Warming/Climate Change, Cap and Trade, Agenda 21, Common Core State Standards, Smart Growth, Land Use, and the energy Smart Grid. These initiatives replace the Rule of Law with governance by unelected and unaccountable technocrats through regulation.

Historical Roots and Master Planners:

Trace the intellectual foundation of Technocracy back to philosophical thinkers like Henri de Saint-Simon and Auguste Comte, who championed the application of the Scientific Method to human society. The modern movement gained traction in the early 1930s through figures such as Thorstein Veblen, and key leaders Howard Scott and geophysicist M. King Hubbert. Scott and Hubbert detailed their vision for an energy-based economic system—radically different from price-based economics—in the foundational document, the Technocracy Study Course.

The Architecture of Control:

Technocracy mandates comprehensive control, requiring the capacity to monitor and measure every aspect of life to maintain a “balanced load” or “Sustainable Development”. This control is realized through:

Global Smart Grid: Modern technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT) , enables the continuous 24-hour registration of energy conversion, distribution, and consumption.

Total Surveillance: The goal of Technocracy is to “Provide specific registration of the consumption of each individual, plus a record and description of the individual”. The rise of massive data centers and agencies like the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) , initially led by Trilateral member John Negroponte , establishes this Total Surveillance Society .

Political Transformation: Traditional representative government is being supplanted by regional governance entities like Councils of Governments , and governance is shifting toward a corporate/business model driven by Public-Private Partnerships and prioritizing regulations over laws.

Religious Substitution: Traditional faith is being replaced by Humanism and Scientism, promoted through organizations like the Aspen Institute and the ecologically focused Earth Charter Initiative, strongly supported by figures such as Stephen C. Rockefeller and Gro Harlem Brundtland.

Based on research by author Patrick M. Wood, understand why seemingly unrelated topics—from NAFTA to the political appointments of Trilateral members like Jimmy Carter, Walter Mondale, and Richard Gardner—are all connected by the overarching philosophy of Technocracy. Reject this modern-day Trojan horse before this generation lives with the consequences of this Brave New World.

