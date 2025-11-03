Rome and Jerusalem Explainer

Book: Rome and Jerusalem: A Study in Jewish Nationalism by Moses Hess

Explore the foundational philosophy of modern Zionism with this detailed explainer video dissecting Moses Hess’s monumental work, Rome and Jerusalem. Published in 1862, this text is widely recognized as one of the earliest classics of Zionist literature and a critical analysis of the historical basis for Jewish nationalism.

Key Themes and Historical Context:

Hess, an early apostle of European Socialism and former friend and collaborator of Karl Marx, broke with Marx’s dialectical materialism to advocate a spiritual socialism that led him to propose the establishment of a Jewish Commonwealth in Palestine. The video details how Hess articulated the ancient link between the Jewish people and Palestine and the resulting duty deriving therefrom in our age.

The explainer emphasizes Hess’s uncompromising stance on identity, noting his suggestion that if Jewish nationalism should be incompatible with Jewish emancipation in any country, the latter should be rejected. It positions Hess not merely as a precursor, but as the “initiator” of the Zionist Movement, a viewpoint shared by Martin Buber. Hess’s contemporary, Theodor Herzl, stated that “Everything we have attempted can be found in his work”.

Learn about the book's context, presented as 12 letters to a sorrowing friend (arranged by Dr. Theodor Zlocisti and translated by Rabbi Maurice J. Bloom). Discover how Hess was influenced by the Damascus Affair and the springtide of nationalism that began with the French Revolution.

Core Philosophical and Religious Concepts:

The video delves into the core argument that Judaism is, above all, a nationality, inseparable from its religion. Hess argues forcefully against “reformers” who misunderstand or deny the national meaning of the Jewish religion. Key concepts explored include:

Race and Struggle: Hess stresses the profound question of race that must be addressed before political and social problems can be solved. He posits that Race struggle is primary; class struggle is secondary .

The Messianic Era: Hess interprets the End of Days as the accomplishment of historic development and the education of humanity, leading to a Messianic State . The Messianic Era is linked to Israel’s rebirth and the resurrection of the dead .

The Influence of Spinoza: The work highlights the profound impact of Spinoza’s teachings, particularly his view that eternity does not begin after death; like God, it is ever present.

Practical Path to Restoration:

The explainer covers the practical calls for action in 1862, including the suggestion that Jews must begin to colonize Palestine immediately rather than waiting for God’s miracles. Hess advocates for the immediate founding of Jewish colonies on the Suez Canal and on the banks of the Jordan.

It also features the proposals of Rabbi Hirsch Kalisher from Thorn, who suggested forming a Society for the Upbuilding of the Holy Land (Chevrat Eretz Noshebet), supported by “true Jewish princes” such as Montefiore, Albert Cohn, Rothschild, and Fould. Kalisher’s detailed plan included collecting funds to buy land, supporting Russian, Polish, and German farmers, appointing militarily trained Jews for policing, and establishing an agricultural school to train youth for Palestinian farming.

