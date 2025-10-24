Rockefeller: Controlling the Game Explainer

Rockefeller Controlling the Game by Jacob Nordangård examines the architecture of influence constructed by one of history’s most powerful dynasties. Nordangård traces how the Rockefeller family designed systems that integrated oil, finance, science, philanthropy, and governance into a coordinated structure of global direction. His research follows their movement from industrial empire to intellectual and political management, arguing that the family’s philanthropic apparatus became a vehicle for worldwide transformation.

Uncover the meticulously planned, century-long quest for Global Governance and a New World Order orchestrated by the Rockefeller family. This in-depth explainer video dissects how the immense fortune derived from Standard Oil, founded by John D. Rockefeller, was leveraged through philanthropic institutions—the Rockefeller Foundation (RF) and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund (RBF)—to shape global political, economic, and environmental systems.

Architects of Global Control & Elite Networks: Explore how the family patriarch, David Rockefeller, openly admitted to being an “internationalist” conspiring to build an integrated global structure. Learn about the pivotal role of elite think tanks, notably the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and the Trilateral Commission (TriCom), co-founded by David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski. These organizations, often working alongside strategist Henry Kissinger, use global crises as opportunities to demand transnational solutions and diminish national sovereignty. Discover the Rockefellers’ instrumental role in establishing the United Nations (UN), often described as the “embryo for a World Government”.

The Climate Change Imperative: Trace the origins of the climate agenda, revealing how RF and RBF strategically funded climate research led by key scientists such as Roger Revelle and Bert Bolin since the 1950s. This long-term campaign paved the way for international bodies such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the UNFCCC. The video details the calculated political theater, such as the infamous 1988 Senate Hearing involving James Hansen and Senator Timothy Wirth, used to push Global Warming onto the international agenda. Furthermore, analyze the family’s conflicted public stance, where organizations like the Rockefeller Family Fund and 350.org publicly campaigned for divestment from their own ancestral company, ExxonMobil, as part of a “larger scheme” for a new economic system (Smart Globalization).

From Population Control to Technocracy: Understand the deep Neo-Malthusian roots of this agenda, stemming from John D. Rockefeller III's Population Council. This concern over “unsustainable” populations and resources evolved into a push for global regulatory frameworks such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) / Agenda 2030. Finally, examine the proposed synthesis of these goals through Technocracy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), championed by Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Learn how this “Great Transformation” seeks to merge human identity with technology, leading toward a monitored, technologically superior species, Homo universalis.

