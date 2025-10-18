Palmerston's Zoo Explainer

Lord Palmerston’s Multicultural Human Zoo Explained

Watch this essential explainer video, adapted from the landmark 1994 Schiller Institute/ICLC Conference presentation, “Lord Palmerston’s Multicultural Human Zoo“. Conceived by economist and statesman Lyndon LaRouche, this historical analysis exposes the methodological paradox governing current history: how the enemies of human creativity control the course of civilization.

The video delves into the methods of the British oligarchy, tracing its origins back to the Venetian Party and figures like Gasparo Contarini and Fra Paolo Sarpi, who transplanted their anti-human, Aristotelian epistemology to London. This system reached its peak expression in the mid-19th century under Lord Palmerston (Henry Temple, the third Viscount Palmerston, also known as “Old Pam”). Palmerston championed a new worldwide Roman Empire headquartered in London.

Learn how Palmerston utilized his infamous “triumvirate of Stooges” to orchestrate global destabilization:

Giuseppe Mazzini: The “zookeeper” of the universal human zoo. Mazzini led networks across the continent, including Young Italy, Young Poland (led by Lelewel and Worcell), Young Germany (led by Arnold Ruge, which involved Karl Marx), and Young America. Mazzini’s ideology promoted a racist gospel of universal ethnic cleansing and the subjugation of the individual to racial collectivities, supporting only Queen Victoria’s monarchy. His agents, like Felice Orsini and Giovanni Pianori, were notorious for political assassination and terrorism. Patrons included James Stansfeld, Lord Ashley (Earl of Shaftesbury), and John Stuart Mill. David Urquhart: The radical Russophobe and disciple of Jeremy Bentham. Urquhart, founder of modern communism, controlled British agent Karl Marx, and prescribed the plan for Das Kapital. He used the English lower orders to spread the demonization of Russia. Louis Napoléon Bonaparte (Napoléon III): Palmerston’s strategic catamite and former Carbonaro. Napoléon III secured a powerful land army for the Anglo-French entente, which led to wars like the Crimean War and promoted the dismal outlook of positivism (Auguste Comte) in France.

The investigation details how Palmerston coordinated the Opium Wars against China, the Great Mutiny in India, and acted as the evil demiurge of the American Civil War. Discover the treachery of Young America figures like Edwin DeLeon and George N. Sanders, and the pro-secessionist role of the B’nai B’rith led by figures like Isaac M. Wise and Simon Wolf, who acted as Confederate intelligence fronts. The video explicitly links the conspiracy to assassinate Abraham Lincoln to the Scottish Rite Masons, including KKK founder Albert Pike and Confederate spymaster Judah Benjamin.

Finally, the report addresses the legacy of this imperial mindset in the 20th century, including the use of B’nai B’rith officials like Emmanuel Carasso and Vladimir Jabotinsky to launch the Young Turks (with leaders like Talaat Pasha) and destroy the Ottoman Empire. The cultural weaponry of the Frankfurt School (Sigmund Freud, Max Horkheimer, Erich Fromm), promoting pessimism, radical irrationality, and the imposition of identity politics like multiculturalism and Jim Crow, is shown to continue the work of the “human zoo”.

Uncover the truth behind the historical discontinuities and the ongoing battle between creative reason and the Venetian doctrine of man as a beast. The future depends on choosing between the destructive path of ethnic identity politics or the universal principles championed by figures like Nicolaus of Cusa, Gottfried Wilhelm von Leibniz, and Abraham Lincoln.

