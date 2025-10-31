Operation Mind Control Explainer

Discover the chilling secrets of Operation Mind Control, the highly classified U.S. government project spanning decades (1938 to 1977), aiming to develop invisible psycho-weapons for controlling the memory and will of both individuals and masses. This essential exposé, based on the research of Walter Bowart, details how a pervasive secret bureaucracy, referred to as the cryptocracy, utilized military and intelligence agencies, including the CIA, NSA, and various branches of the military, to wage a psychological war against citizens.

Key Techniques and Weapons Revealed:

Hypnosis and Narco-Hypnosis: The program extensively employed hypnosis and pain-drug hypnosis , often using drugs such as Sodium Amytal and Sodium Pentothal to induce deep trances and implant posthypnotic suggestion. Psychiatrists like G.H. Estabrooks boasted early on that a man could be hypnotized “without his knowledge or consent” into committing treason.

Psycho-Chemicals: Research focused on drugs capable of achieving total behavior control, including testing over 139 different drugs . Notable agents include LSD-25 , and the hallucinogenic “superdrug” BZ , which was 10 times more powerful than LSD and known for inducing amnesia.

Advanced Conditioning: Projects explored behavior modification, conditioned reflex therapy, and cutting-edge remote control methods like Electronic Brain Stimulation (ESB), championed by neurophysiologist Jose Delgado, and the use of ultrasonic and microwave sound.

Programmed Victims and Assassins (MKULTRANS):

The explainer video uncovers the stories of victims transformed into “unthinking, subconsciously programmed ‘zombies’”:

David , a cautious and intelligent Air Force Sergeant, was given a top-secret crypto security clearance and suffered severe amnesia following his service, believing his memory was erased and he was used as a “human tape recorder” .

Candy Jones (Jessica Wilcox) , a famous WWII pinup girl and model, was groomed as the “Mata Hari of Mind Control”. She served as an unwitting CIA courier for twelve years, during which her personality was systematically split into the alter ego Arlene Grant by “Dr. Gilbert Jensen” (pseudonym) using narco-hypnosis .

The video examines the notorious “lone nuts” linked to high-profile assassinations: Lee Harvey Oswald (JFK), James Earl Ray (MLK), and Sirhan Sirhan (RFK). Evidence suggests they may have been hypno-patsies . Sirhan Sirhan’s automatic writing revealed his preoccupation with “MIND CONTROL” .

The case of Luis Angel Castillo (Manuel Angel Ramirez), a hypno-programmed assassin discovered to operate in four distinct hypnotic states (Zombie I, II, III, and IV), is also detailed.

Learn how high-ranking officials like former CIA Directors Allen Dulles and Richard Helms misled government inquiries, protecting the deeply entrenched “cult of intelligence”. This comprehensive review delves into the secret history of Project MKULTRA, Project ARTICHOKE, and the frightening pursuit of total control over the human mind.

