Uncover the explosive truth hidden beneath a century of official history in this detailed explainer video on Lord Milner’s Second War. This documentary reveals how the powerful and secretive Rhodes-Milner secret society (The Milner Group), an international network of imperialists and financiers, colluded with foreign leaders like President Poincaré of France and Ambassador Izvolsky of Russia to foment the devastating First World War (1914-1918).

Key Players and Secret Operations

This network, whose existence was first detailed by historian Carroll Quigley in Tragedy And Hope and The Anglo-American Establishment, was founded by Cecil Rhodes in 1891 with the goal of expanding the British Empire and achieving Anglo-Saxon world hegemony.

The video examines the group’s early actions under the stewardship of Lord Milner, starting with his role as High Commissioner during the Boer War (Milner’s First War), proving the society’s capacity to plan and start conflicts. This period exposed Milner’s dark side through the use of scorched-earth policy and the creation of concentration camps where 27,000 Dutch women and children died, policies staunchly supported by Liberal Imperialists Herbert Asquith, Richard Haldane, and Sir Edward Grey.

Orchestrating the Great War

The Milner Group seized control of British foreign policy by infiltrating the Foreign Office and placing members like Sir Charles Hardinge and Sir Edward Grey in key posts.

Secret Military Talks: Immediately after taking office in December 1905, Foreign Secretary Grey and War Secretary Haldane secretly authorized military talks with the French, keeping them hidden from Prime Minister Campbell-Bannerman and the majority of the Cabinet.

The BEF Deception: Haldane subsequently restructured the British Army to create the British Expeditionary Force (BEF) , a rapid reaction force intended for a continental war against Germany, while misleading Parliament that the force was primarily for defending the Indian frontier.

The Relugas Intrigue: The video highlights the unconstitutional plot—the Relugas Compact —between Grey , Haldane , and Asquith to ensure that their imperialist faction dominated the incoming Liberal Government, enabling their pre-war policy preparations.

Military Planning: General Sir Henry Wilson, Director of Military Operations and a confidante of Milner, actively prepared the BEF for deployment alongside French forces, creating expectations of British assistance in a war.

Sarajevo and Grey’s Lethal Deception

The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo served as the necessary spark. We present evidence suggesting that elements in Russia and France had prior knowledge of the plot, which was organized by Serbian intelligence chief Colonel Dragutin Dimitrijević (Apis), who received assurances of Russian backing.

During the crucial July Crisis, Sir Edward Grey, despite being repeatedly warned by German Ambassador Lichnowsky and others about the escalating danger, adopted a stance of “culpable incompetence”. Grey deliberately obscured the gravity of the crisis and, through hints of British neutrality (such as emphasizing a “Four Power” war), lured Germany and Austria into taking irrevocable risks, maximizing the chances of conflict.

French President Poincaré and Russian Foreign Minister Sazanov actively encouraged Russian mobilization, confident in Britain’s verbal pledges of support, which were repeatedly issued by Grey and his permanent staff like Sir Arthur Nicolson. Russian General Mobilization, undertaken with French assurance, ultimately triggered the devastating war.

The Legacy: The Anglo-American Establishment and the New World Order

The video concludes by tracing the evolution of the Rhodes-Milner society post-WWI, noting their founding of institutions like Chatham House and the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). This “secret organization of imperialists and financiers” matured into the Anglo-American Establishment, and eventually the New World Order and Bilderberg Group of the present day, wielding enormous influence over global affairs and challenging democracy.

