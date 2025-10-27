Fleshing Out Skull & Bones Explainer

Book: Fleshing Out Skull & Bones: Investigations into America’s Most Powerful Secret Society by Kris Milligan and Antony Sutton.

Uncover the shocking truth behind America’s most powerful secret society in this explosive explainer video, drawing on deep investigations compiled by authors Kris Millegan and the late eminent historian Antony Sutton. Delve into the inner workings of The Order of Skull & Bones (S&B), a highly secretive Yale University senior society established in 1833 by William Huntington Russell and Alphonso Taft. The video meticulously details how this elite group, incorporating members from America’s wealthiest and most influential families—including Lord, Whitney, Taft, Jay, Bundy, Harriman, Rockefeller, Goodyear, Sloane, Stimson, Phelps, Perkins, Pillsbury, Kellogg, Vanderbilt, Bush, and Lovett—uses vertical and horizontal “chains of influence” to secure continuous conspiratorial schemes.

Explore the controversial historical claims linking Bonesmen to vast wealth generation and global conflict. The society’s origins are deeply tied to the infamous China opium trade, pioneered by Samuel Russell and his Russell and Company, whose fast Yankee Clippers smuggled opium from Turkey and India to China. Furthermore, the video exposes how two investment firms dominated by Skull & Bones members—Guaranty Trust and Brown Brothers, Harriman—were instrumental in the financing of Communism and Hitler’s regime. Specifically, follow the paper trail of Prescott Bush (S&B ‘17) and Averell Harriman (S&B ‘13), who were directors of the Union Banking Corporation (UBC), a firm later seized under the Trading with the Enemy Act for serving the Thyssen family (Fritz Thyssen, a financier of Hitler). These activities reflect an affinity for the Hegelian dialectic, dictating the use of controlled conflict (thesis versus anti-thesis) to achieve a predetermined synthesis or New World Order.

The video brings the conspiracy into the modern era, examining the multi-generational dominance of the Bush dynasty (Prescott ‘17, George H. W. Bush ‘48, and George W. Bush '68). It features explosive testimony alleging that high-level intelligence officers, including George Bush (Sr.), Allen Dulles, Nelson Rockefeller, and J. Edgar Hoover, were involved in taping plans for the JFK assassination, which some researchers view as an occult ritual designed as a mass-trauma mind-control assault on the body politic. The video also investigates allegations that George H. W. Bush, who headed Zapata Offshore, utilized offshore drilling rigs as transit points for cocaine trafficking during the Iran-Contra affair, with Zapata being a CIA code word for the Bay of Pigs. Finally, we analyze the suspicious events surrounding the September 11, 2001, WTC attack, including George W. Bush’s highly scrutinized 35 minutes spent with second graders during the crisis, and questions regarding the CIA’s knowledge of the attack, particularly given the historical links between the Bush family and the bin Laden family. The overall evidence points to a massive system of “elite deviancy” operating through secrecy, reinforcing the core conclusion that secrecy and our Republic do not mix.

