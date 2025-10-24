Fabian Freeway Explainer

Book: The Fabian Freeway by Rose L. Martin

Discover the shocking history of Fabian Socialism and its covert mission to transform the United States into a centrally controlled Socialist Commonwealth. This comprehensive explainer video, based on Rose L. Martin’s seminal work, Fabian Freeway: High Road to Socialism in the U.S.A. 1884–1966, exposes the gradualist, generations-long conspiracy to undermine constitutional government and individual liberty.

Key Takeaways You Will Learn:

The Origins of Gradualism: Trace the movement from its inception in 1884 England by middle-class intellectuals like George Bernard Shaw , Sidney Webb , Beatrice Webb , and Graham Wallas . Understand their motto, Festina lente (”Make haste slowly”), symbolizing the goal of achieving socialism “by gradual means”.

Methods of Subversion: Explore Fabian techniques including permeation and penetration of established institutions, and the use of “research” and obscurantism —the purposeful concealment of their ultimate objective. See how this elite secured powerful influence through the British Labour Party and academic centers like the London School of Economics (LSE).

The Discovery of America: Witness the Fabian influence crossing the Atlantic, starting with the popularization of Edward Bellamy’s utopian novel, Looking Backward. Follow the establishment of US-based affiliates, particularly the Intercollegiate Socialist Society (ISS) , which later became the powerful League for Industrial Democracy (LID) , openly hailed as “America’s Fabian Society”.

Infiltrating Washington: Discover how Fabian-trained intellectuals successfully permeated high government offices, especially under President Franklin Roosevelt . Learn about the pervasive influence of figures like economist John Maynard Keynes , legal strategist Felix Frankfurter , and Marxist professor Harold J. Laski , whose ideas shaped the New Deal and succeeding administrations. As Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr. noted, the New Deal was often perceived as a “process of backing into Socialism”.

Modern Tactics and Names: Analyze how postwar Fabian policy continued through the Americans for Democratic Action (ADA) , using political action to install figures like Hubert Humphrey and secure control over the Democratic Party machinery. Understand how their agenda pushes for the nationalization of core industries (”the commanding heights”) and the creation of a powerful welfare state (”womb to the tomb”).

The Ultimate Objective: Grasp the sobering conclusion: that the ultimate objective of the Fabian Socialist movement is “no different than the ultimate objective of the Communist movement”. See how groups like the ADA and the Socialist International advance policies that lead the United States toward centralized control and a loss of national sovereignty.

Don’t miss this detailed exposé revealing the deep roots of Socialism by stealth in America and the names of the influential planners guiding the nation down the Fabian Freeway.

