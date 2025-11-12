Familicide - Killing Your Own Family

Book: Two World Wars and Hitler by James MacGregor and John O’Dowd

Step inside the tangled web of Europe’s royal bloodlines and political conspiracies in this in-depth historical explainer about King Edward VII, the man who set the world on fire. Before the First World War, Europe’s monarchs were bound by blood. Britain’s King Edward VII, Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm II, and Russia’s Tsar Nicholas II were all cousins — descendants of Queen Victoria, calling each other “Willy” and “Nicky” in private letters. Yet within a decade, their empires were at war, their thrones shattered, and millions dead.

This video examines the revisionist history that Edward VII was a masterful manipulator, orchestrating a complex diplomatic chess game to encircle Germany and ensure British supremacy. Behind his public image as a charming, indulgent playboy king, the explainer illustrates the hidden network of elite power brokers — the Milner Group, led by imperial strategist Lord Alfred Milner and Edward’s confidant Lord Esher. Together, this cabal is said to have influenced not only foreign policy but the king himself, raising the question: Was Edward the puppet master — or a puppet?

The short explainer traces Edward’s calculated series of moves that shaped the pre-war order. It begins with his personal role in brokering the 1904 Entente Cordiale with France, resolving colonial disputes while secretly building an anti-German bloc. It then covers the Belgian conspiracy, in which Edward turned a blind eye to King Leopold II’s atrocities in the Congo in exchange for Belgium’s quiet cooperation with British military plans. It follows Edward’s deep infiltration of Russian politics, as he befriended and groomed the ambitious diplomat Alexander Izvolsky to become Russia’s Foreign Minister, guiding the Tsar’s empire toward alliance with Britain and France.

The Tsar, enticed by Edward’s personal letters and flattered by royal friendship, was promised something monumental: Constantinople — the jewel of the Eastern Mediterranean, long coveted by Russia as the key to the Black Sea and the route to global prestige. Edward’s assurance that Britain would support Russian control of Constantinople bound Nicholas to Britain’s cause. Unfortunately for Nicholas, Edward needed the Czar to start the war, but not to finish it, as Britain had no intention of delivering Constantinople to Russia.

The culmination came at the 1908 Rievel meeting — a “family vacation” between Edward and Tsar Nicholas II that was a secret war council attended by top British military brass. Behind the guise of royal leisure, the Triple Entente was finalized, completing Edward’s grand design of strategic encirclement around his nephew, Kaiser Wilhelm II’s Germany.

We must also question whether Edward truly directed this web — or whether he himself was manipulated by a deeper force. The Milner Group, the Round Table Movement, and Britain’s network of imperial financiers may have seen the king as a useful instrument — a charismatic front-man for their agenda of global dominance. In that case, the so-called puppet master of Europe might have been a king manipulated by the empire that outsiders perceive he ruled.

Through archival evidence, correspondence, and diplomatic records, this analysis presents a nuanced portrait of royal intrigue, secret deals, and global manipulation. It reexamines the origins of World War I not as an inevitable clash of alliances, but as a family betrayal and geopolitical catastrophe — a death struggle within Europe’s most powerful dynasty.

