The History Thieves Explainer

Book: The History Thieves: Unmasking Official Secrecy and Hidden History by Ian Cobain.

Dive deep into the shocking world of Official Secrecy in Britain with this essential explainer video, based on Ian Cobain’s authoritative exploration of how governments conceal truths and shape the national narrative. Discover why secrecy is considered “the real English disease” by Richard Crossman and how it became “integral to public life”.

The Official Secrets Act (OSA): We trace the origins of British state concealment, moving beyond euphemisms like “discretion” or “reticence” to the establishment of rigid laws. Learn how the 1911 Official Secrets Act, particularly its all-encompassing Section 2, was rushed through Parliament in minutes, motivated partly by the German spy menace sensation fueled by bestselling novelist William Le Queux. This law fundamentally altered the relationship between the citizen and the state, creating a culture where nearly all official information is treated as confidential unless decided otherwise.

The Theft of Empire History: Operation Legacy: Explore the global operation of history theft, Operation Legacy. This massive, coordinated effort, spanning decades, was intended to erase the “darker deeds of Britain’s colonial enterprise”. Colonial officials like Eric Griffith-Jones advised superiors to “sin quietly” by destroying incriminating documents detailing horrific abuses, including torture, castration (like that suffered by claimant Paul Nzili), and burning prisoners alive during the Mau Mau insurgency in Kenya. Thousands of these sensitive files—the “migrated archive”—were secretly flown back to Britain and hidden for decades at the highly secure intelligence facility, Hanslope Park.

Secret Wars and Intelligence Operations: Uncover covert military conflicts kept hidden from the public, such as the 11-year Dhofar War in Oman and the immediate post-WWII fighting in Indo-China against the Việt Minh, where British forces even rearmed Japanese prisoners. The video examines how the unprecedented secrecy used to protect the Ultra secret code-breaking triumph at Bletchley Park laid the foundation for decades of peacetime intelligence concealment. This includes the operations of the signals intelligence agency, GCHQ, and its close partner, the US National Security Agency (NSA). Learn how Edward Snowden’s leaks revealed the industrial scale of bulk data collection by these agencies, shocking the public almost forty years after GCHQ’s existence was first reluctantly acknowledged.

The Northern Ireland Dirty War: Investigate the terrifying extent of state collusion during Northern Ireland’s “dirty war”. The film details the activities of the undercover British Army unit, the Military Reaction Force (MRF), which operated “like a terror group” and how agents were inserted into loyalist paramilitaries. Key focus is placed on Agent 6137, Brian Nelson, a FRU (Force Research Unit) asset within the UDA, who was implicated in the murder of solicitor Pat Finucane. Conclude by examining how mechanisms like the highly secretive Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) and Closed Material Procedures (CMPs) continue to obstruct open justice today.

