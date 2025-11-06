A History of Central Banking Explainer

Dive deep into the controversial analysis presented in Stephen Mitford Goodson’s seminal work, A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind. This powerful explainer video meticulously documents the 2,000-year struggle between nations seeking sovereignty through state-issued, debt-free money and the private financial interests that profit from usury and fractional reserve banking.

From Ancient Rome to Modern Crises: Discover how the Roman Empire transitioned from the prosperous Copper Age using publicly backed aes signatum to its collapse, accelerated by usury under the Silver Age. Explore the revolutionary monetary reforms of Julius Caesar (100–44BC), who seized control of the mint from patricians and regulated interest rates. Trace this conflict through history, highlighting England’s Glorious Middle Ages, achieved after the expulsion of usurers by King Edward I in 1290, and financed by the interest-free tally stick.

The Rise of Private Banking Monarchies: Witness the Infamous Revolution of 1688 and the subsequent founding of the privately owned Bank of England in 1694, a model designed by William Paterson to create money “out of nothing” at interest. Learn how subsequent wars, like the conflict against Napoléon Bonaparte, were financed to destroy state-banking rivals. Napoléon, who established the Banque de France in 1800 to issue interest-free money, declared that “financiers are without patriotism and without decency”.

American and Russian Resistance: Understand the fight for financial independence in the United States, initiated by colonial success with colonial script. Key figures like Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson battled against Rothschild-controlled institutions, including the First and Second Bank of the United States. The video details President Abraham Lincoln’s issuance of debt-free greenbacks to finance the Civil War. Furthermore, explore how the magnificent prosperity of the Russian Empire under Tsar Nicholas II and its State Bank—which boasted the world’s lowest national debt—was targeted and destroyed by the Judeo-Bolshevik revolution, financed by figures like Jacob Schiff and the Rothschilds.

Central Banks and Engineered Depressions: The video exposes the formation of the US Federal Reserve Bank in 1913 by a clandestine group, including Paul Warburg and Benjamin Strong, as a “gigantic trust” that legalized the invisible government of money power. It argues that institutions like the Fed deliberately created phases of boom and bust, leading to the Great Depression. Discover how global governance is maintained by the elite via the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland, guiding 60 affiliated central banks, as revealed by insider Professor Carroll Quigley.

State Banking Triumphs and Tragedies (1932-1945): Examine the success stories of state banking in the 20th century:

National Socialist Germany: Under the reformed Reichsbank , the nation achieved near-zero unemployment and rapid economic growth by using non-interest bearing credit (like Offa and Mefo bills), a system that allegedly triggered World War II as a threat to the global financial empire.

Imperial Japan: Following C.H. Douglas’s proposals, Japan reorganized the Bank of Japan into a state bank in 1942, leading to immense growth (140% increase in manufacturing 1931-1941) until the U.S. imposed crippling embargoes and military pressure.

Fascist Italy: Benito Mussolini nationalized the Banca d’Italia in 1936, eliminating foreign loans and using state credit for massive public works projects like the Autostrada and the draining of the Pontine marshes.

Modern Sovereignty and Extinction: The video concludes by profiling contemporary examples of debt-free prosperity, such as the Bank of North Dakota (the only U.S. state to avoid insolvency), and the Central Bank of Libya under Mu’ammar Muhammad al-Qathafi, which provided citizens with free housing, education, and interest-free loans. Qathafi’s push to create the gold dinar as an independent currency replacement ultimately resulted in the destruction of his nation. This essential viewing connects the rise of usury to fundamental societal decay, including demographic decline and the collapse in fertility rates in the Western world.

