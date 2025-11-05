Orientations by Ronald Storrs Explainer

Book: Orientations by Ronald Storrs

Delve deep into the diplomatic chaos and pivotal decisions surrounding World War I that cemented the fate of the Near East. Based on the extraordinary memoirs of Ronald Storrs, this explainer video dissects the fall of the Ottoman Empire, the tangled web of promises made to the Arabs, and the genesis of the Zionist movement.

From Egyptian Diplomacy to Global Conflict (1914–1917)

Explore the immediate aftermath of Turkey joining the Central Powers (September 1914), which transformed British-occupied Egypt into a military base. Witness the political transition as the British established a Protectorate, culminating in Prince Hussein (previously Sultan Hussein) becoming the new ruler, a process where Storrs consulted on the title and style. This period highlights the strategic maneuvering of Lord Kitchener and the appointment of Sir Henry MacMahon as High Commissioner. Storrs himself rose to become Second Secretary locally, using his expertise to navigate treacherous diplomatic waters.

The video spotlights the secretive negotiations that shaped the region’s future:

The Architects of Partition: Learn about Colonel Sir Mark Sykes and his French counterpart Georges Picot , co-authors of the confidential Sykes-Picot Agreement. Sykes later became a staunch advocate for the Zionist cause, working closely with figures like Dr. Chaim Weizmann . Storrs interacted with Picot in Jerusalem, noting the French Commissioner’s dissatisfaction with the British control of the Holy Land.

The Arab Pledge: Discover the confidential mission led by Storrs and his colleagues to secure the support of the Sharif Husain (Grand Sharif of Mecca) and his son, Sharif Abdallah, guaranteeing “every assistance” if the Arab nation aided England [Source not in new excerpt, but established in chat history]. This led to the Arab Rising, coordinated with key British officers like Lieut.-Commander D. G. Hogarth, R.N.V.R., and Captain K. Cornwallis. Storrs details the shipment of £10,000 in gold to finance the revolt in the Hejaz.

The Palestine Crucible: Zionism and Arab Opposition (1917–1920)

As Military Governor of Jerusalem (O.E.T.A.), Storrs was at the epicenter of political tension. This segment details the implementation of the Balfour Declaration, addressed to Lord Rothschild, and the resulting struggle for control over Palestine, a country “no larger than Wales”.

Zionist Commission on the Ground: Storrs describes the arrival of the Zionist Commission (March 1918), including political officers like Major James de Rothschild , whose father Baron Edmond was revered for his local interest. Storrs worked to establish early government structures, even chairing a committee for Sir Herbert Samuel (the first High Commissioner) to standardize the transliteration of Palestinian Arabic.

The Struggle for Sovereignty: Explore the profound sense of betrayal among the established local population and Arab elite, including the Mufti, Kamel Effendi al-Husseini . Storrs attempted to maintain the delicate religious Status Quo but faced constant challenges, noting that one party’s rightful claim (Zionism) seemed to inevitably constitute an existential threat to the other (Arabs).

Lawrence of Arabia: Gain unique insight into T. E. Lawrence, whom Storrs knew well and described as his “super-cerebral companion.” Lawrence was instrumental in designing the Hejaz postage stamps (an act of propaganda confirming the reality of the revolt).

This explainer video is crucial for understanding the diplomatic failures and political complexities that defined the Middle East for the entire 20th century!

