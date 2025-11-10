Cleopatra's Kidnappers Explainer

Cleopatra’s Kidnappers: How Caesar’s Ironclad 6th Legion Saved Rome and Conquered the East by Stephen Dando-Collins.

Discover the incredible true story behind “Cleopatra’s Kidnappers,” detailing how the veteran 6th Legion — the Ironclad Spanish soldiers—saved Julius Caesar’s life and career during the perilous Alexandrian War of 48–47 B.C..

Following his defeat of Pompey the Great at the Battle of Pharsalus, Caesar pursued his rival to Egypt, only to find himself trapped in Alexandria. Cut off from Mark Antony and reinforcements, Caesar commanded just over three thousand legionaries who were besieged by up to seventy thousand well-equipped Egyptian troops. The indispensable nucleus of Caesar’s defense was the “little more than nine hundred men of the 6th Legion“. These hardened veterans, serving alongside the inexperienced 28th Legion, had seventeen years of military service and were led by tough Spanish soldiers such as Publius Sertorius and Quintus Tetarfenus.

The critical moment came with the dramatic kidnapping (Chapter IX) of the Egyptian royal dynasty, securing King Ptolemy XIII, his sisters Cleopatra VII and Arsinoe, and young Ptolemy XIV. The 6th Legion men were specifically responsible for guarding these key hostages. The subsequent siege included brutal street fighting and attempts to sabotage the Roman position, such as the water poisoning orchestrated by the cunning Egyptian commander Ganymede (Arsinoe’s tutor). This crisis caused panic among the youths of the 28th Legion, but the experienced Spanish veterans stood firm.

Caesar’s forces fought desperately for control of the harbor, engaging in complex naval operations alongside the Rhodian fleet commanded by the brave Admiral Euphranor. Reinforcements finally arrived, including the 37th Legion, allowing Caesar to escape Alexandria and link up with Mithradates of Pergamum and his column after the decisive Battle on the Nile.

The 6th Legion then marched quickly to Pontus, where General Gnaeus Domitius Calvinus had previously suffered a defeat against Pharnaces II. At the climactic Battle of Zela, the 6th Legion led the charge, annihilating the enemy, famously destroying Pharnaces’ war chariots. This swift and total victory prompted Caesar’s famous dispatch: “Veni, vidi, vici” (I came, I saw, I conquered).

For their defining role in granting Egypt to Rome and Rome to Caesar and their loyalty through fire and mutiny, the 6th Legion received great honors, including land grants for retirement at the highly privileged Colonia Julia Paterna Arelatensum Sextanorum at Arles, cementing their eternal reputation as the Ironclad (Ferrata) Legion.

The Relationship Between Julius Caesar and Cleopatra VII

The relationship between Julius Caesar and Cleopatra VII began under highly volatile circumstances during the Alexandrian War. Most modern histories dismiss Caesar’s time in Egypt as a mere “dalliance,” but sources emphasize it was a bitter, life-or-death struggle.

Meeting and Initial Seduction

Caesar arrived in Alexandria in October 48 B.C., initially to pursue his rival Pompey, and had never met Cleopatra. At the time, she was a twenty-one-year-old exiled Queen who had fled her brother, King Ptolemy XIII. Caesar, who was fifty-two years old, summoned her to Alexandria to arbitrate the dispute between her and her brother.

To reach Caesar, Cleopatra — desperate for a Roman champion — undertook a secret journey. She arrived by boat near the palace, and her advisor, Apollodorus (a Greek freedman from Sicily), smuggled her past the guards by wrapping her up in bedding (a bedroll), which he carried into Caesar’s presence. Caesar was immediately captivated by both the cleverness and the boldness she displayed.

Cleopatra was reportedly “quite plain,” but compensated for her lack of physical beauty with intellectual talents. She was highly educated, a talented linguist fluent in many Eastern languages, including Latin, and possessed a voice described as a mere pleasure to hear. She was cunning and able to quickly assess those she dealt with. Plutarch noted that Caesar was soon overcome by her charm.

Political Dynamics and Hostage Status

Despite the immediate attraction, Caesar’s primary motive for staying in Alexandria was financial, seeking the wealth of the Ptolemies’ treasury to fund his war. He ordered her to reconcile with her brother, Ptolemy XIII, for a joint rule, despite the fact they despised each other.

For her own safety from her brother’s adherents, Cleopatra was lodged in the palace wing that had been her home prior to her ejection, where a strong guard of Roman troops was posted. She was, in effect, a prisoner/hostage. The veteran Spanish soldiers of the 6th Legion were deemed the ideal men to serve as her guards, replacing the “callow and unworldly” youths of the 28th Legion.

Birth of Caesarion

The relationship quickly became intimate. Before October 48 B.C. was over, Cleopatra had fallen pregnant with Caesar’s child. She was approximately six months pregnant when Caesar departed Alexandria in March 47 B.C..

Their son, Ptolemy Philopater Philometor Caesar, soon known simply as Caesarion, was born on June 23, 47 B.C.. Caesar would later claim Caesarion as his own flesh and blood.

The Nile Expedition and Departure

After the Egyptian forces were destroyed at the Battle on the Nile Delta in March 47 B.C., Caesar and Cleopatra took a two-week vacation. They sailed down the Nile in a lavishly equipped royal barge in a fleet of riverboats. Suetonius records that Caesar and Cleopatra often dined till dawn, and Caesar was so captivated that he “would have sailed all the way to Ethiopia” with her.

Caesar eventually acceded to the demands of his soldiers and colleagues, who were anxious for him to conclude the civil war. Before departing for Syria, Caesar formally installed Cleopatra as Queen of Egypt, ruling with her younger, powerless brother, Ptolemy XIV. He promised to send for her once he was settled back in Rome.

Cleopatra in Rome

Cleopatra, Ptolemy XIV, and Caesarion arrived in Rome as Caesar’s guests and remained there for close to two years. She stayed outside the city at Caesar’s suburban villa high on the Janiculum Hill. Officially, she was a state visitor, but the public knew they were intimately involved.

Caesar bestowed great public honors on her, including the erection of a golden, life-size statue of Cleopatra in the new Temple of Venus Genetrix (Venus the Mother) in Rome. This statue remained in place 200 years later.

Despite the affair, Roman law prevented Caesar from marrying a foreigner. However, rumors circulated that Caesar, determined to establish a ruling dynasty, planned to change the law to marry her. Further rumors suggested that Caesar planned to move the seat of government from Rome to Alexandria, in order to be closer to his mistress.

On the day Caesar was assassinated (the Ides of March, 44 B.C.), Cleopatra was still residing at his villa, preparing to depart for the East with him just four days later, on March 19. Following his murder, a shocked and distraught Cleopatra hurried back to Alexandria.

