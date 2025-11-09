Barren Metal Explainer

Barren Metal: Unveiling the Hidden Conflict Between Labor and Usury by E. Michael Jones.

Dive deep into E. Michael Jones’s exhaustive historical analysis, Barren Metal, which redefines Capitalism not as a free market ideal, but as state-sponsored usury and the systematic theft of labor. This explainer video traces the ideological war between the dignity of human labor and the philosophical and political sanctification of usury — the central moral problem driving economic crises from the Middle Ages to the present day.

Explore the origins of financial decay in 15th-century Florence, where the rise of the powerful Medici Bank coincided with moral failure. Witness how patriarchs like Cosimo de Medici and his grandson Lorenzo the Magnificent utilized banking, political tyranny, and cultural distractions like bread and circuses to manage a debt-deflation cycle and accumulate wealth by appropriating surplus value from workers. Learn about the warnings issued by reformers like St. Bernardine of Siena and St. Antonino of Florence, who struggled to integrate labor value and Christian moral law into a viable economic science. Relive the fear instilled in the oligarchs by worker uprisings like the Ciompi Rebellion of 1378, which demanded recognition for labor.

The narrative shifts to the colossal rise of the German financier Jakob Fugger (the Rich), the paradigmatic German capitalist, whose firm succeeded the Medici as Europe’s premier banking power. Discover how Fugger intertwined German labor and technology with Italian financial techniques, financing imperial campaigns for rulers like Emperor Maximilian I and Charles V. Uncover the moral dilemma surrounding the indulgence trade and the resulting theological storm stirred by Martin Luther and the revolutionary knight Ulrich von Hutten. See how Fugger attempted to legitimize taking interest by commissioning theologian Johannes Eck to defend the legality of the 5 percent solution, linking the Augsburg merchants to the reputation of the Medici.

The video connects these historical forces to modern crises, including the looting of Church property under Henry VIII that financed English capitalism, the indispensable service of Thomas Gresham to the English Crown, and the failure of contemporary movements like the Occupy Wall Street (OWS) demonstrations, which were driven by the moral issue of usury but lacked the language and focus to articulate it.

Featuring profound economic insights from Heinrich Pesch, SJ, this exploration provides the intellectual framework to understand why Capitalism in practice often represents an inversion of true economic order and why opposing the contractual appropriation of surplus value is necessary for the welfare of the entire nation. Discover the historical trajectory that links the sterile money of Renaissance bankers to unrepayable debt cycles that define the modern economy.

