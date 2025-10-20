DR. MARY’S MONKEY Explainer

Book: DR. MARY’S MONKEY: Lee Harvey Oswald, the Unsolved Murder of Dr. Mary Sherman, Cancer-Causing Monkey Viruses, and the JFK Assassination.

Description:

Dive into the explosive investigation linking the JFK Assassination to a secret laboratory in New Orleans, cancer-causing monkey viruses, and the unsolved murder of a doctor. This detailed explainer video uncovers a shadowy nexus of medical, political, and criminal activity that threatened national security and may be connected to emerging global epidemics.

The core mystery revolves around the brutal death of Dr. Mary Sherman, a renowned orthopedic surgeon, pathologist, and Associate Professor at Tulane Medical School. Dr. Sherman’s charred body was discovered in her apartment in July 1964, stabbed repeatedly, with her right arm completely destroyed. Evidence suggests this catastrophic injury occurred outside her home, possibly involving a powerful linear particle accelerator at the nearby U.S. Public Health Service Hospital.

The cover-up of Dr. Sherman’s murder was allegedly orchestrated to protect a highly sensitive, covert research project. This underground medical laboratory—often situated in David Ferrie’s apartment on Louisiana Avenue Parkway—was utilizing cancer-causing monkey viruses (including SV-40) and advanced radiation techniques to potentially create a biological weapon intended to assassinate Fidel Castro.

Key figures involved in this clandestine operation include the accused assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, who was confirmed to have worked alongside Ferrie and Sherman. Oswald’s activities in New Orleans—running intelligence games and collaborating with anti-Castro militants and organized crime boss Carlos Marcello—were integral to the project’s cover story and success.

Further implicating influential figures is the involvement of Dr. Alton Ochsner (former President of the American Cancer Society and founder of the Ochsner Clinic), who was actively engaged in anti-Communist propaganda through INCA. Ochsner was one of the doctors who pushed for the flawed polio vaccine approval, which was later found to be contaminated with dangerous monkey viruses.

Hear the story from the witness who was there: Judyth Vary Baker. Baker confirms Ochsner recruited her to work in the underground lab handling the dangerous viral strains and that she knew Lee Harvey Oswald personally. Judyth’s testimony reveals that the secret project—meant to develop a weapon—was directly connected to the contamination of the polio vaccines injected into millions of citizens, potentially contributing to the cancer epidemic and the emergence of retroviral diseases like AIDS.

Learn why New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison‘s investigation into the JFK assassination was derailed, leading to the acquittal of Clay Shaw. This explainer video examines how the need to hide the lab’s existence and the scandal of the contaminated polio vaccines forced a cover-up that may have required silencing both Dr. Mary Sherman and Lee Harvey Oswald himself.

Share

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books, for understanding how the world really works, and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK