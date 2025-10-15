Dope Inc. Explainer

Discover the explosive investigation detailed in DOPE, INC. The Book That Drove Henry Kissinger Crazy. This exposé, commissioned by statesman Lyndon H. LaRouche, Jr., unveils the global command structure of the illegal drug cartel, known as “Dope, Inc.”. Learn how this enterprise is valued at over $558 billion annually and is relentlessly doubling every five years.

The video documents how the cartel operates as a political and financial weapon controlled by a tight network of British Crown bankers and allied oligarchs, including David Rockefeller, founder of the Trilateral Commission. Key figures implicated in protecting this illicit business include former Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger, identified as a British agent of influence through his ties to the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House). Kissinger is specifically cited for covering up the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) involvement in the Golden Triangle heroin trade.

Explore the sophisticated mechanisms of drug money laundering through international institutions such as the Hongkong and Shanghai Bank (HongShang)—the alleged central bank for Dope, Inc.—Crédit Suisse, and Meyer Lansky’s mob-linked Resorts International. Uncover the shocking details of the Bank of Boston money laundering scandal covered up by then-U.S. Attorney William Weld.

The investigation traces the dark history of the drug trade back to Britain’s Opium Wars against China and documents how marijuana has replaced food as America’s number-one cash crop. Learn about the role of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), labeled the “American Dope Lobby”, in protecting major figures like Edgar Bronfman (Seagram’s) and Max Fisher.

Furthermore, the video exposes narcoterrorism as a strategy supported by the Soviet KGB under Yuri Andropov, financing groups like Colombia’s M-19 and Peru’s Sendero Luminoso. Witness the dedication of anti-drug heroes like slain Colombian Justice Minister Rodrigo Lara Bonilla and the high-level corruption revealed during the Iran-Contra scandal, including ties to figures implicated in the Pan Am 103 bombing cover-up. This is the ultimate “combat manual” for understanding the forces working to recolonize nations via narco-economies prescribed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

