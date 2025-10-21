Book: Bitten: Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons

Unravel the Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons in this explosive explainer video based on the investigation by Kris Newby, the award-winning science writer and senior producer of the Oscar semifinalist documentary Under Our Skin. The video centers on the deathbed confession of the Lyme spirochete discoverer, Swiss American scientist Willy Burgdorfer, who alleged that the Lyme disease epidemic beginning in the late 1960s around Long Island Sound and Lyme, Connecticut, was linked to a deliberate release or accident involving Cold War bioweapons (BW).

This investigation dives deep into Burgdorfer’s secret military work at Rocky Mountain Laboratory and Fort Detrick, where he focused on artificially feeding ticks (Ixodes scapularis) with lethal and incapacitating agents like plague (Yersinia pestis) and the Colorado Tick Fever Virus.

Crucially, the video explores the mysterious disappearance of the Swiss Agent USA, an unnamed Rickettsia microbe Burgdorfer detected with strong positive results in blood samples from early Lyme patients [131, 200–202]. Burgdorfer’s lab notes detail how this organism—related to the European Rickettsia helvetica (the Swiss Agent)—vanished from the records of key collaborators like Allen Steere and Jorge Benach roughly two years before Burgdorfer announced the discovery of the spirochete, Borrelia burgdorferi, as the sole cause.

Learn how the 1968 outbreak involved a “triple threat” of unusual, virulent tick-borne diseases, including Lyme arthritis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF), and Babesiosis, a pattern consistent with the BW goal of using multiple agents to achieve prolonged incapacitation and evade diagnosis. This historical concealment is presented as the reason why the foundational science of Lyme disease was compromised, contributing to the controversy surrounding unreliable two-tier testing and the denial of Chronic Lyme disease (Post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, PTLDS). The video explores the implications of this possible cover-up by institutions like the CDC and NIH.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books, for understanding how the world really works, and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK